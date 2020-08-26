Study at Home
NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th Sep Onwards: Check How to Prepare for UGC NET Exam Without Coaching

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th Sep Onwards: Check different ways to clear UGC NET 2020 Exam without any paid coaching. Candidates are advised to gear up the UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation through these techniques.

Aug 26, 2020 20:03 IST
NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th Sep Onwards: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th to 18th September and 21st to 25th September 2020 to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. In 2019, including both UGC NET June & December 2019 Exams, more than 1 Lakh candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and more than 10 thousand candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

As the competition level is increasing day by day with the increasing number of applicants for the UGC NET Exam, it is very important for candidates to prepare thoroughly for clearing the UGC NET 2020 Exam. Candidates can prepare for UGC NET 2020 Exam even without paying any fees to Coaching Institute. In this article, we are going to share different ways through which UGC NET aspirant can clear the exam without taking the coaching.

Get UGC NET 2020 Free Study Material

Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2:

UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three-hour duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

Click here to know the Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single
(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

1 Hour

II

100

200

2 Hours

Total

  

150

300

3 Hours

Check latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

How to Prepare for UGC NET Exam Without Coaching?

Candidates can prepare for UGC NET 2020 Exam by solving Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Practice Papers. UGC NET Aspirants must also make a list of important topics and practice important questions from those topics. This will help them in preparing for the exam at a fast pace. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation.

UGC NET Previous Year Paper

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of UGC NET Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving Paper-1 & Paper-2 within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks:

Year

UGC NET Previous Year Papers

Links

July 2018

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set P

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set Q

Click here to get the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set R
Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set S

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set W

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

November 2017

November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set A

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set B

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set C

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set D

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

January 2017

January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set W

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set X

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set Y

Click here to get the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set Z

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2016

July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set A

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set B

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set C

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set D

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

December 2015

December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set P

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set Q

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set R

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set S

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

Click here to get NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam 30 Days Study Plan

UGC NET JULY 2018 PAPER-II

LINKS

MANAGEMENT

Download Paper with Answers

COMMERCE

Download Paper with Answers

HISTORY

Download Paper with Answers

GEOGRAPHY

Download Paper with Answers

POLITICAL SCIENCE

Download Paper with Answers

ENGLISH

Download Paper with Answers

COMPUTER SCIENCE

Download Paper with Answers

ECONOMICS

Download Paper with Answers

SOCIOLOGY

Download Paper with Answers

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Download Paper with Answers

ANTHROPOLOGY

Download Paper with Answers

PHILOSOPHY

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

PSYCHOLOGY

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

EDUCATION

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

SOCIAL WORK

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

LAW

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

HOME SCIENCE

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ELECTRONIC SCIENCE

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

LABOUR WELFARE & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

HUMAN RIGHTS & DUTIES

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

INTERNATIONAL RELATION & AREA STUDIES

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

POPULATION STUDIES

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

TOURISM ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

Social Medicine & Community Health

Download Paper with Answers

Women’s Studies

Download Paper with Answers

Visual Arts

Download Paper with Answers

Yoga 

Download Paper with Answers

Adult Education

Download Paper with Answers

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

Download Paper with Answers

Archaeology 

Download Paper with Answers

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian & Peace Studies

Download Paper with Answers

Comparative Literature

Download Paper with Answers

Comparative Study of Religions

Download Paper with Answers

Criminology

Download Paper with Answers

UGC NET 2020 Mock Tests

Candidates must practice mock tests daily for cracking UGC NET 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online every day will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2. So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus, we have created a mock test of the UGC NET 2020 Exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the link given below:

PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test

Also Read:

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

Click here to know the Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Top 21 UGC NET Subject List

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff

UGC NET 2020 Important Questions

Candidates are advised to practice and revise important topics that frequently appear in the UGC NET Exam. Below are the links of some topics which will help you in practicing some of the most important topics of UGC NET Paper-1 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-I Exam Pattern

Teaching Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Learner’s characteristics

Factors affecting teaching

Methods of teaching

Teaching aids

Evaluation systems

Research Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Research: Meaning, characteristics and types

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Steps of research

Methods of research

Research Ethics

Paper, article, workshop, seminar, conference and symposium

Thesis writing: its characteristics and format

Comprehension Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sets of passages with questions to be answered

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Communication Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Communication Nature

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Characteristics

Types

Barriers

Effective classroom communication

Mathematical Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Number series

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Letter Series

Codes

Relationships

Classification

Logical Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Understanding the structure of arguments

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning

Verbal analogies: Word analogy — Applied analogy

Verbal classification

Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship

Venn diagram

Analytical Reasoning

Data Interpretation Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Quantitative and qualitative data

Graphical representation and mapping of data

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Quantitative and qualitative data

Graphical representation and mapping of data

People and Environment Topics

Number of Questions Asked

People and environment interaction

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Sources of pollution

Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources

Natural hazards and mitigation

Higher Education System Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Formal and distance education professional/technical and general education

Value education

Governance, polity and administration

Concept, institutions and their interactions

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, Solved Practice Paper & Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there would be a separate cut-off for Paper-1 & Paper-2 in UGC NET 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.

