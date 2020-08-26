NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th Sep Onwards: Check How to Prepare for UGC NET Exam Without Coaching

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th Sep Onwards: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th to 18th September and 21st to 25th September 2020 to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. In 2019, including both UGC NET June & December 2019 Exams, more than 1 Lakh candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and more than 10 thousand candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
As the competition level is increasing day by day with the increasing number of applicants for the UGC NET Exam, it is very important for candidates to prepare thoroughly for clearing the UGC NET 2020 Exam. Candidates can prepare for UGC NET 2020 Exam even without paying any fees to Coaching Institute. In this article, we are going to share different ways through which UGC NET aspirant can clear the exam without taking the coaching.
Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2:
UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three-hour duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Session
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Single
|
I
|
50
|
100
|
1 Hour
|
II
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Total
|
150
|
300
|
3 Hours
How to Prepare for UGC NET Exam Without Coaching?
Candidates can prepare for UGC NET 2020 Exam by solving Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Practice Papers. UGC NET Aspirants must also make a list of important topics and practice important questions from those topics. This will help them in preparing for the exam at a fast pace. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation.
UGC NET Previous Year Paper
Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of UGC NET Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving Paper-1 & Paper-2 within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks:
|
Year
|
UGC NET Previous Year Papers
|
Links
|
July 2018
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set P
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set Q
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set R
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set S
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set W
|
November 2017
|
November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set A
|
November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set B
|
November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set C
|
November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set D
|
January 2017
|
January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set W
|
January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set X
|
January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set Y
|
January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set Z
|
July 2016
|
July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set A
|
July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set B
|
July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set C
|
July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set D
|
December 2015
|
December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set P
|
December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set Q
|
December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set R
|
December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set S
|
UGC NET JULY 2018 PAPER-II
|
LINKS
|
MANAGEMENT
|
COMMERCE
|
HISTORY
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
ENGLISH
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE
|
ECONOMICS
|
SOCIOLOGY
|
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
|
ANTHROPOLOGY
|
PHILOSOPHY
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
EDUCATION
|
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE
|
SOCIAL WORK
|
LAW
|
HOME SCIENCE
|
ELECTRONIC SCIENCE
|
LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE
|
LABOUR WELFARE & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
|
HUMAN RIGHTS & DUTIES
|
INTERNATIONAL RELATION & AREA STUDIES
|
POPULATION STUDIES
|
TOURISM ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT
|
Social Medicine & Community Health
|
Women’s Studies
|
Visual Arts
|
Yoga
|
Adult Education
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
Archaeology
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian & Peace Studies
|
Comparative Literature
|
Comparative Study of Religions
|
Criminology
UGC NET 2020 Mock Tests
Candidates must practice mock tests daily for cracking UGC NET 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online every day will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2. So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus, we have created a mock test of the UGC NET 2020 Exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the link given below:
UGC NET 2020 Important Questions
Candidates are advised to practice and revise important topics that frequently appear in the UGC NET Exam. Below are the links of some topics which will help you in practicing some of the most important topics of UGC NET Paper-1 2020 Exam:
|
NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-I Exam Pattern
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements
|
Learner’s characteristics
|
Factors affecting teaching
|
Methods of teaching
|
Teaching aids
|
Evaluation systems
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Research: Meaning, characteristics and types
|
Steps of research
|
Methods of research
|
Research Ethics
|
Paper, article, workshop, seminar, conference and symposium
|
Thesis writing: its characteristics and format
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Sets of passages with questions to be answered
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Communication Nature
|
Characteristics
|
Types
|
Barriers
|
Effective classroom communication
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Number series
|
Letter Series
|
Codes
|
Relationships
|
Classification
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Understanding the structure of arguments
|
Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning
|
Verbal analogies: Word analogy — Applied analogy
|
Verbal classification
|
Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship
|
Venn diagram
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data
|
Quantitative and qualitative data
|
Graphical representation and mapping of data
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data
|
Quantitative and qualitative data
|
Graphical representation and mapping of data
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
People and environment interaction
|
Sources of pollution
|
Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources
|
Natural hazards and mitigation
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India
|
Formal and distance education professional/technical and general education
|
Value education
|
Governance, polity and administration
|
Concept, institutions and their interactions
Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, Solved Practice Paper & Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there would be a separate cut-off for Paper-1 & Paper-2 in UGC NET 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.