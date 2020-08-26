NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th Sep Onwards: Check How to Prepare for UGC NET Exam Without Coaching

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th Sep Onwards: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct UGC NET 2020 Exam from 16th to 18th September and 21st to 25th September 2020 to determine eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. In 2019, including both UGC NET June & December 2019 Exams, more than 1 Lakh candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and more than 10 thousand candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

As the competition level is increasing day by day with the increasing number of applicants for the UGC NET Exam, it is very important for candidates to prepare thoroughly for clearing the UGC NET 2020 Exam. Candidates can prepare for UGC NET 2020 Exam even without paying any fees to Coaching Institute. In this article, we are going to share different ways through which UGC NET aspirant can clear the exam without taking the coaching.

Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three-hour duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory)



Marks Duration Single

(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

How to Prepare for UGC NET Exam Without Coaching?

Candidates can prepare for UGC NET 2020 Exam by solving Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Practice Papers. UGC NET Aspirants must also make a list of important topics and practice important questions from those topics. This will help them in preparing for the exam at a fast pace. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation.

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of UGC NET Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving Paper-1 & Paper-2 within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks:

Candidates must practice mock tests daily for cracking UGC NET 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online every day will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2. So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus, we have created a mock test of the UGC NET 2020 Exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the link given below:

Candidates are advised to practice and revise important topics that frequently appear in the UGC NET Exam. Below are the links of some topics which will help you in practicing some of the most important topics of UGC NET Paper-1 2020 Exam:

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, Solved Practice Paper & Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there would be a separate cut-off for Paper-1 & Paper-2 in UGC NET 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.