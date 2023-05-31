UGC NET December 2023: Important Information Communication Technology (ICT) Questions with Answers

UGC NET June 2023 Important Information Communication Technology (ICT) Questions: In this article, we have compiled for you the most important Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Questions that have maximum chances of coming this year in the UGC NET June 2023 Exam. So start practicing these questions to ace the UGC NET Exam this year.

For clearing UGC NET June 2023 Exam, candidates must practice the most frequently appearing questions of different sections of the exam. Information and communications technology or (ICT) is an extensional term for information technology (IT) that stresses the role of unified communications and the integration of telecommunications (telephone lines and wireless signals), computers as well as necessary enterprise software, middleware, storage, and audio-visual systems, which enable users to access, store, transmit, and manipulate information. So, in this article, we have compiled the most important Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Questions that have maximum chances to come this year in UGC NET December 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Questions with Answers

1. NMEICT stands for:

(1) National Mission on Education through ICT

(2) National Mission on E-governance through ICT

(3) National Mission on E-commerce through ICT

(4) National Mission on E-learning through ICT

Answer: 1

2. Which of the following is an instant messaging application?

(a) WhatsApp

(b) Google Talk

(c) Viber

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a) and (b) only

(2) (b) and (c) only

(3) (a) only

(4) (a), (b) and (c)

Answer: 4

3. In a Computer a byte generally consists of:

(1) 4 bits

(2) 8 bits

(3) 16 bits

(4) 10 bits

Answer: 2

4. Which of the following is not an input device?

(1) Microphone

(2) Keyboard

(3) Joystick

(4) Monitor

Answer: 4

5. Which of the following is an open source software?

(1) MS Word

(2) Windows

(3) Mozilla Firefox

(4) Acrobat Reader

Answer: 3

6. Which of the following enables us to send the same letter to different persons in MS Word?

(1) Mail join

(2) Mail copy

(3) Mail insert

(4) Mail merge

Answer: 4

7. The statement “the study, design, development, implementation, support or management of computer-based information systems, particularly software applications and computer Hardware” refers to

(1) Information Technology (IT)

(2) Information and Collaborative Technology (ICT)

(3) Information and Data Technology (IDT)

(4) Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Answer: 1

8. If the binary equivalent of the decimal number 48 is 110000, then the binary equivalent of the decimal number 51 is given by

(1) 110011

(2) 110010

(3) 110001

(4) 110100

Answer: 1

9. The process of copying files to a CD-ROM is known as

(1) Burning

(2) Zipping

(3) Digitizing

(4) Ripping

Answer: 1

10. An unsolicited e-mail message sent to many recipients at once is a

(1) Worm

(2) Virus

(3) Threat

(4) Spam

Answer: 4

11. _________ is a type of memory circuitry that holds the computer’s start-up routine.

(1) RIM (Read Initial Memory)

(2) RAM (Random Access Memory)

(3) ROM (Read Only Memory)

(4) Cache Memory

Answer: 3

12. An ASCII is a character-encoding scheme that is employed by personal computers in order to represent various characters, numbers and control keys that the computer user selects on the keyboard. ASCII is an acronym for

(1) American Standard Code for Information Interchange

(2) American Standard Code for Intelligent Information

(3) American Standard Code for Information Integrity

(4) American Standard Code for Isolated Information

Answer: 1

13. Read the following two statements:

I: Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is considered a subset of Information Technology (IT).

II: The ‘right to use’ a piece of software is termed as copyright.

Which of the above statement(s) is/are CORRECT?

(1) Both I and II

(2) Neither I nor II

(3) II only

(4) I only

Answer: 2

14. Which of the following correctly lists computer memory types from highest to lowest speed?

(1) Secondary Storage; Main Memory (RAM); Cache Memory; CPU Registers

(2) CPU Registers; Cache Memory; Secondary Storage; Main Memory (RAM)

(3) CPU Registers; Cache Memory; Main Memory (RAM); Secondary Storage

(4) Cache Memory; CPU Registers; Main Memory (RAM); Secondary Storage

Answer: 3

15. Which of the following is a characteristic of Web2.0 applications?

(1) Multiple users schedule their time to use Web2.0 applications one by one.

(2) Web2.0 applications are focused on the ability for people to collaborate and share information online.

(3) Web2.0 applications provide users with content rather than facilitating users to create it.

(4) Web2.0 applications use only static pages.

Answer: 2

16. With regard to a word processing software, the process of combining static information in a publication together with variable information in a data source to create one merged publication is called

(1) Electronic mail

(2) Data sourcing

(3) Mail merge

(4) Spam mail

Answer: 3

17. DVD technology uses an optical media to store the digital data. DVD is an acronym for

(1) Digital Vector Disc

(2) Digital Volume Disc

(3) Digital Versatile Disc

(4) Digital Visualization Disc

Answer: 3

18. What is the name for a webpage address?

(1) Domain

(2) Directory

(3) Protocol

(4) URL

Answer: 4

19. The data storage hierarchy consists of:

(1) Bytes, bits, fields, records, files and databases

(2) Bits, bytes, fields, records, files and databases

(3) Bits, bytes, records, fields, files and databases

(4) Bits, bytes, fields, files, records and databases

Answer: 2

20. Which of the following domains is used for - profit businesses?

(1) .org

(2) .net

(3) .edu

(4) .com

Answer: 4

21. What is the full form of USB as used in computer related activities?

(1) Ultra Security Block

(2) Universal Security Block

(3) Universal Serial Bus

(4) United Serial Bus

Answer: 3

22. Which of the following represents billion characters?

(1) Terabytes

(2) Megabytes

(3) Kilobytes

(4) Gigabytes

Answer: 4

23. Which of the following statements, regarding the term ICT is/are TRUE?

P: ICT is an acronym that stands for Indian Classical Technology.

Q: Converging technologies that exemplify ICT include the merging of audio-visual, telephone and computer networks through a common cabling system.

(1) P only

(2) Q only

(3) P and Q

(4) Neither P nor Q

Answer: 2

24. A new Laptop has been produced that weighs less, is smaller and uses less power than previous Laptop models.

Which of the following technologies has been used to accomplish this?

(1) Universal Serial Bus Mouse

(2) Faster Random Access Memory

(3) Blu Ray Drive

(4) Solid State Hard Drive

Answer: 4

25. Given the following email fields, which of the email addresses will ‘swami’ be able to see when he receives the message?

To… Cc… Bcc… ram@test.com raj@test.com; ravi@test.com swami@test.com; rama@test.com

(1) ram@test.com

(2) ram@test.com; raj@test.com; ravi@test.com

(3) ram@test.com; rama@test.com

(4) ram@test.com; rama@test.com; raj@test.com; ravi@test.com

Answer: 2

26. Put the following units of storage into the correct order, starting with the smallest unit first and going down to the largest unit:

(a) Kilobyte

(b) Byte

(c) Megabyte

(d) Terabyte

(e) Gigabyte

(f) Bit

Give your answer from the following code:

(1) (f), (b), (a), (c), (d), (e)

(2) (f), (b), (a), (d), (e), (c)

(3) (f), (b), (a), (c), (e), (d)

(4) (f), (b), (a), (d), (c), (e)

Answer: 3

27. With regard to computer memory, which of the following statement(s) is/are TRUE?

P: Read Only Memory (ROM) is ‘volatile’ memory.

Q: Random Access Memory (RAM) is ‘volatile’ memory.

R: Secondary Memory is ‘volatile’ memory.

(1) P only

(2) Q only

(3) P and Q only

(4) P and R only

Answer: 2