UGC NET 2023 Cutoff: Check Expected Category wise Subject Wise cut off Marks

UGC NET Cutoff 2023: The NTA will announce the UGC NET 2023 cut off date online for the June 2023 session. The UGC NET 2023 cut off will be released on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA UGC NET cut off 2023 will be available in PDF format. Candidates who took the UGC NET examination can check their UGC NET cut off marks by category and subject on the official website. The UGC NET 2023 cut off is the minimum qualifying marks required for candidates to be eligible for the UGC NET examination. The UGC NET cutoff 2023 will be announced together with the UGC NET result.
UGC NET Cutoff 2023
The cutoff of the UGC NET 2023 will be released by NTA. The UGC NET 2023 examination is held for 83 disciplines, and the cut-off for each subject will be released separately. NTA will release two separate cutoff lists for Assistant Professor Only' and 'Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) as UGC NET 2023 is conducted to determine the eligibility ‘only for Assistant Professor’ and ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.
UGC NET cutoff for Assistant Professor
The UGC NET prepares the list of candidates who secured the minimum marks required for the selection of Assistant Professor
UGC NET cutoff for Junior Research Fellowship
The UGC NET prepares the list of candidates who qualified for the post of Junior Research Fellowship
UGC NET Previous Year Cutoff 2023
Candidates can check here the category-wise and subject-wise cutoff list as released by UGC for December 2022 cycle
|
UGC NET 2022 Cutoff PDF
|
UGC NET 2022 Percentile PDF
Here, candidates can check the official subject-wise UGC NET 2022 Cut Off Marks, which have been announced by the UGC NET is listed below.
|
Subject Code
|
Subjects
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cut Off
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Cutoff
|
03
|
Philosophy
|
Gen/ UR
|
200
|
226
|
03
|
Philosophy
|
EWS
|
184
|
216
|
03
|
Philosophy
|
OBC(NCL)
|
186
|
216
|
03
|
Philosophy
|
SC
|
178
|
202
|
03
|
Philosophy
|
ST
|
154
|
182
|
04
|
Psychology
|
Gen/ UR
|
210
|
236
|
04
|
Psychology
|
EWS
|
190
|
224
|
04
|
Psychology
|
OBC(NCL)
|
188
|
220
|
04
|
Psychology
|
SC
|
172
|
214
|
04
|
Psychology
|
ST
|
170
|
198
|
05
|
Sociology
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
230
|
05
|
Sociology
|
EWS
|
184
|
220
|
05
|
Sociology
|
OBC(NCL)
|
284
|
214
|
05
|
Sociology
|
SC
|
166
|
202
|
05
|
Sociology
|
ST
|
164
|
194
|
07
|
Anthropology
|
Gen/ UR
|
170
|
186
|
07
|
Anthropology
|
EWS
|
160
|
178
|
07
|
Anthropology
|
OBC(NCL)
|
156
|
178
|
07
|
Anthropology
|
SC
|
148
|
164
|
07
|
Anthropology
|
ST
|
140
|
170
|
10
|
Social Work
|
Gen/ UR
|
186
|
208
|
10
|
Social Work
|
EWS
|
172
|
204
|
10
|
Social Work
|
OBC(NCL)
|
172
|
196
|
10
|
Social Work
|
SC
|
158
|
190
|
10
|
Social Work
|
ST
|
156
|
180
|
11
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
Gen/ UR
|
218
|
238
|
11
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
EWS
|
202
|
230
|
11
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
OBC(NCL)
|
204
|
228
|
11
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
SC
|
194
|
228
|
11
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
ST
|
188
|
204
How to calculate UGC NET cutoff
As per the norms released by UGC NET qualifying marks for the general category is 40% whereas for the reserved category, it is 35%.
The UGC NET 2023 cut off PDF consists of the list of total number of qualifying candidates who have appeared in all categories for each subject.
UGC NET Syllabus
The UGC NET syllabus comprises Paper 1 and Paper 2. With this, Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour.
Syllabus of different papers of UGC NET can be checked from the link given below
What is UGC NET
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET exam twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.