UGC NET 2023 Cutoff: Check Expected Category wise Subject Wise cut off Marks

UGC NET Cutoff 2023: The NTA will announce the UGC NET 2023 cut off date online for the June 2023 session. The UGC NET 2023 cut off will be released on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA UGC NET cut off 2023 will be available in PDF format. Candidates who took the UGC NET examination can check their UGC NET cut off marks by category and subject on the official website. The UGC NET 2023 cut off is the minimum qualifying marks required for candidates to be eligible for the UGC NET examination. The UGC NET cutoff 2023 will be announced together with the UGC NET result.

UGC NET Cutoff 2023

The cutoff of the UGC NET 2023 will be released by NTA. The UGC NET 2023 examination is held for 83 disciplines, and the cut-off for each subject will be released separately. NTA will release two separate cutoff lists for Assistant Professor Only' and 'Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) as UGC NET 2023 is conducted to determine the eligibility ‘only for Assistant Professor’ and ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET cutoff for Assistant Professor

The UGC NET prepares the list of candidates who secured the minimum marks required for the selection of Assistant Professor

UGC NET cutoff for Junior Research Fellowship

The UGC NET prepares the list of candidates who qualified for the post of Junior Research Fellowship

UGC NET Previous Year Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check here the category-wise and subject-wise cutoff list as released by UGC for December 2022 cycle







UGC NET 2022 Cutoff PDF Download Here UGC NET 2022 Percentile PDF Download Here

Here, candidates can check the official subject-wise UGC NET 2022 Cut Off Marks, which have been announced by the UGC NET is listed below.

Subject Code Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cutoff 03 Philosophy Gen/ UR 200 226 03 Philosophy EWS 184 216 03 Philosophy OBC(NCL) 186 216 03 Philosophy SC 178 202 03 Philosophy ST 154 182 04 Psychology Gen/ UR 210 236 04 Psychology EWS 190 224 04 Psychology OBC(NCL) 188 220 04 Psychology SC 172 214 04 Psychology ST 170 198 05 Sociology Gen/ UR 202 230 05 Sociology EWS 184 220 05 Sociology OBC(NCL) 284 214 05 Sociology SC 166 202 05 Sociology ST 164 194 07 Anthropology Gen/ UR 170 186 07 Anthropology EWS 160 178 07 Anthropology OBC(NCL) 156 178 07 Anthropology SC 148 164 07 Anthropology ST 140 170 10 Social Work Gen/ UR 186 208 10 Social Work EWS 172 204 10 Social Work OBC(NCL) 172 196 10 Social Work SC 158 190 10 Social Work ST 156 180 11 Defence & Strategic Studies Gen/ UR 218 238 11 Defence & Strategic Studies EWS 202 230 11 Defence & Strategic Studies OBC(NCL) 204 228 11 Defence & Strategic Studies SC 194 228 11 Defence & Strategic Studies ST 188 204

How to calculate UGC NET cutoff

As per the norms released by UGC NET qualifying marks for the general category is 40% whereas for the reserved category, it is 35%.

The UGC NET 2023 cut off PDF consists of the list of total number of qualifying candidates who have appeared in all categories for each subject.

UGC NET Syllabus

The UGC NET syllabus comprises Paper 1 and Paper 2. With this, Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour.

Syllabus of different papers of UGC NET can be checked from the link given below

What is UGC NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET exam twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.