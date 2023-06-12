UGC NET 2023 Cutoff: Check Expected Category wise Subject Wise cut off Marks

UGC NET Cutoff 2023: The NTA will announce the UGC NET 2023 cut off date online for the June 2023 session. The UGC NET 2023 cut off will be released on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA UGC NET cut off 2023 will be available in PDF format. Candidates who took the UGC NET examination can check their UGC NET cut off marks by category and subject on the official website. The UGC NET 2023 cut off is the minimum qualifying marks required for candidates to be eligible for the UGC NET examination. The UGC NET cutoff 2023 will be announced together with the UGC NET result.

The cutoff of the UGC NET 2023 will be released by NTA. The UGC NET 2023 examination is held for 83 disciplines, and the cut-off for each subject will be released separately. NTA will release two separate cutoff lists for Assistant Professor Only' and 'Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) as UGC NET 2023 is conducted to determine the eligibility ‘only for Assistant Professor’ and ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET cutoff for Assistant Professor

The UGC NET prepares the list of candidates who secured the minimum marks required for the selection of Assistant Professor

UGC NET cutoff for Junior Research Fellowship

The UGC NET prepares the list of candidates who qualified for the post of Junior Research Fellowship

UGC NET Previous Year Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check here the category-wise and subject-wise cutoff list as released by UGC for December 2022 cycle



Here, candidates can check the official subject-wise UGC NET 2022 Cut Off Marks, which have been announced by the UGC NET is listed below.

 

Subject Code

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cutoff

03

Philosophy

Gen/ UR

200

226

03

Philosophy

EWS

184

216

03

Philosophy

OBC(NCL)

186

216

03

Philosophy

SC

178

202

03

Philosophy

ST

154

182

04

Psychology

Gen/ UR

210

236

04

Psychology

EWS

190

224

04

Psychology

OBC(NCL)

188

220

04

Psychology

SC

172

214

04

Psychology

ST

170

198

05

Sociology

Gen/ UR

202

230

05

Sociology

EWS

184

220

05

Sociology

OBC(NCL)

284

214

05

Sociology

SC

166

202

05

Sociology

ST

164

194

07

Anthropology

Gen/ UR

170

186

07

Anthropology

EWS

160

178

07

Anthropology

OBC(NCL)

156

178

07

Anthropology

SC

148

164

07

Anthropology

ST

140

170

10

Social Work

Gen/ UR

186

208

10

Social Work

EWS

172

204

10

Social Work

OBC(NCL)

172

196

10

Social Work

SC

158

190

10

Social Work

ST

156

180

11

Defence & Strategic Studies

Gen/ UR

218

238

11

Defence & Strategic Studies

EWS

202

230

11

Defence & Strategic Studies

OBC(NCL)

204

228

11

Defence & Strategic Studies

SC

194

228

11

Defence & Strategic Studies

ST

188

204

 

How to calculate UGC NET cutoff

As per the norms released by UGC NET qualifying marks for the general category is 40% whereas for the reserved category, it is 35%. 

The UGC NET 2023 cut off PDF consists of the list of total number of qualifying candidates who have appeared in all categories for each subject.

UGC NET Syllabus

The UGC NET syllabus comprises Paper 1 and Paper 2. With this, Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour.

Syllabus of different papers of UGC NET can be checked from the link given below

UGC NET Political Science Syllabus

UGC NET Commerce Syllabus

UGC NET Economics Syllabus

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus

UGC NET English Syllabus

UGC NET Law Syllabus

UGC NET Education Syllabus

UGC NET Geography Syllabus

What is UGC NET 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET exam twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

FAQ

Is the cutoff for each subject will be released separately?

Yes, the cutoff will be separately category wise and subject wise.

What is the expected cutoff for UGC NET June 2023 cycle?

As per the NTA the minimum marks required for unreserved category candidates is 40% and the minimum marks required for reserved category candidates is 35%.

When will be UGC NET cutoff released?

The UGC NET cutoff will be released along with UGC NET result of June 2023 cycle.

