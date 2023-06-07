UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023: Check Topics, Pattern, PDF Download

Candidates must check the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus and exam pattern to excel in the exam. Check out the latest UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023: The UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 has been released by the exam conducting body on the official website. In order to plan the best UGC NET Paper 1 preparation strategy, candidates should first analyze the official syllabus to identify topics important from the exam perspective. There are two papers in the UGC NET Paper 1 exam i.e. Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B carries questions related to Paper 1 topics.

UGC-NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year to determine the eligibility of deserving candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC NET paper 1 is conducted to assess the teaching and research aptitude as well.

Thus, it is important for the aspirants to possess and exhibit cognitive abilities including comprehension, analysis, evaluation, understanding the structure of arguments, and deductive and inductive reasoning. With this, they should also have a general awareness of teaching and learning processes in the higher education system. Further, they should be familiar with the interaction between people, the environment, natural resources and their impact on the quality of life. To cover all these aspects of paper 1, it is important to be thorough with the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the UGC NET Paper 1 question was moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the official UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus PDF link shared below to prepare all the topics important from the exam point of view. Get the direct link to download the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus below:







UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus PDF Download Here

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The UGC NET syllabus comprises two papers and the exam will be conducted online mode i.e. computer-based test. There is a total of 50 multiple-choice questions from the topics like Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning (including Maths), Logical Reasoning, etc. Check the important NTA UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus 2023 topics below.

Unit-I Teaching Aptitude

Unit-II Research Aptitude

Unit-III Comprehension

Unit-IV Communication

Unit-V Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude

Unit-VI Logical Reasoning

Unit-VII Data Interpretation

Unit-VIII Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Unit-IX People, Development, and Environment

Unit-X Higher Education System

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023- Section Wise

The Paper 1 syllabus for the UGC NET exam is divided into ten units. The important topics covered in the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus are Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Comprehension, Communication, Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), People, Development and Environment, and Higher Education System. Let’s look at the unit-wise Paper 1 syllabus for UGC NET in detail below:

Unit-I Teaching Aptitude

Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding and Reflective), Characteristics and basic requirements.

Learner’s characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional and Cognitive), Individual differences.

Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment and Institution.

Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centred vs. Learner centred methods; Off-line vs. On-line methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha, MOOCs etc.).

Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern and ICT based.

Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of evaluation, Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher education, Computer based testing, Innovations in evaluation systems.

Unit-II Research Aptitude

Research: Meaning, Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivistic approach to research.

Methods of Research: Experimental, Descriptive, Historical, Qualitative and Quantitative methods.

Steps of Research.

Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing.

Application of ICT in research.

Research ethics.

Unit-III Comprehension

A passage of text be given. Questions be asked from the passage to be answered.

Unit-IV Communication

Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication.

Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal, Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication.

Barriers to effective communication.

Mass-Media and Society.

Unit-V Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude

Types of reasoning.

Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships.

Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio, Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss, Interest and Discounting, Averages etc.).

Unit-VI Logical Reasoning

Understanding the structure of arguments: argument forms, structure of categorical propositions, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations of terms, Classical square of opposition.

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning.

Analogies.

Venn diagram: Simple and multiple use for establishing validity of arguments.

Indian Logic: Means of knowledge.

Pramanas: Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension).

Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference).

Unit-VII Data Interpretation

Sources, acquisition and classification of Data.

Quantitative and Qualitative Data.

Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, Table-chart and Line-chart) and mapping of Data.

Data Interpretation.

Data and Governance.

Unit-VIII Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

ICT: General abbreviations and terminology.

Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing.

Digital initiatives in higher education.

ICT and Governance.

Unit-IX People, Development and Environment

Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals.

Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on environment.

Environmental issues: Local, Regional and Global; Air pollution, Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions.

Impacts of pollutants on human health.

Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro, Geothermal, Biomass, Nuclear and Forests.

Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies.

Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit, Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, International Solar Alliance.

Unit-X Higher Education System

Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India.

Evolution of higher learning and research in Post Independence India.

Oriental, Conventional and Non-conventional learning programmes in India.

Professional, Technical and Skill Based education.

Value education and environmental education.

Policies, Governance, and Administration.

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 In Hindi

यूजीसी नेट पाठ्यक्रम में दो पेपर शामिल हैं और परीक्षा ऑनलाइन मोड यानी कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। टीचिंग एप्टीट्यूड, रिसर्च एप्टीट्यूड, रीजनिंग एबिलिटी, कॉम्प्रिहेंशन, कम्युनिकेशन, रीजनिंग (गणित सहित), लॉजिकल रीजनिंग आदि जैसे विषयों से कुल 50 प्रश्न हैं। नीचे महत्वपूर्ण एनटीए यूजीसी नेट पेपर 1 सिलेबस 2023 विषयों की जांच करें।

यूनिट- I टीचिंग एप्टीट्यूड

यूनिट- II अनुसंधान योग्यता

यूनिट- III समझ

यूनिट- IV संचार

यूनिट-वी गणितीय तर्क और योग्यता

इकाई-VI तार्किक तर्क

यूनिट-VII डेटा इंटरप्रिटेशन

इकाई-VIII सूचना और संचार प्रौद्योगिकी (आईसीटी)

यूनिट-IX लोग, विकास और पर्यावरण

यूनिट-X उच्च शिक्षा प्रणाली

Weightage for UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus

Candidates should check the weightage of the sections specified in the UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus before commencing their preparation. In order to get an insight into the section-wise weightage, question format, marking scheme, etc, go through the UGC NET Paper 1 exam pattern carefully.

According to the UGC NET marking scheme, 2 marks are awarded for every correct answer and no negative marking shall be applicable for incorrect answers. The exam duration will be 3 hours for Paper 1 & Paper 2 (without any break). Check the UGC NET Paper 1 pattern below:

UGC NET Paper 1 Sections No of Questions Total Marks Teaching Aptitude 5 10 Research Aptitude 5 10 Reading Comprehension 5 10 Communication 5 10 Reasoning (including Maths) 5 10 Logical Reasoning 5 10 Data Interpretation 5 10 Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 5 10 People & Environment 5 10 Higher Education System 5 10 Total 50 100

How do I prepare for UGC NET Paper 1?

The National Eligibility Test is one of the most highly competitive examinations in the country. With such high competition, candidates need to prepare a robust strategy that would help them to cover the entire UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus on time. Thus, it is crucial to check the UGC NET Paper 1 preparation tips suggested by the experts. Let’s discuss the best preparation tips to excel in the UGC NET Paper 1 exam.

Go through the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus and exam pattern before starting the exam preparation in order to prepare only exam-relevant topics.

Pick the right books and study material suggested by experts and previous toppers in order to learn the basic concepts easily.

Attempt previous year's question papers, UGC NET sample papers, and mock tests to improve the speed of solving questions, accuracy, and overall preparation.

Create short notes for all the important topics as this would be helpful in quick revision before the exam.

Revise all the covered topics regularly to retain the concepts longer.

Best Books for UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus

Candidates should get their hands on the expert-recommended UGC NET Paper 1 books to achieve excellent scores in the exam. The right study material will help them to prepare all the topics mentioned in the UGC NET Paper 1 syllabus. Some of the highly-recommended books for the UGC NET Paper 1 subject are listed below:

Trueman’s UGC NET /SET General Paper 1 by M. Gagan & Sajit Kumar

UGC NET/JRF/SLET General Paper-1 Teaching & Research Aptitude by Arihant Experts

NTA UGC NET/SET/JRF Paper 1- Teaching and Research Aptitude by KVS Madaan (Pearson Education)

UGC NET/JRF/SLET General Paper-1 Teaching & Research Aptitude General Paper-1 by Upkar Prakashan

