UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Expected to release today by NTA

UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip @ugcnet.nta.nic.in : NTA will soon release the UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip at its official website along with 84 subject exam dates and admit cards. The NTA UGC NET 2023 exam has been scheduled from June 13 to June 22, 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET June 2023 exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor from June 13-22, 2023, in online mode. It is expected that NTA will release the UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip by today, i.e., June 7, 2023. In this article, we are going to share details of the UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip release dates.

UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2023

National Testing Agency will make this official announcement for the release of the city intimation slip which will include the details of the exam centre allocated to the candidates. The link will be activated on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in by this week only. Here are the steps to download the UGC NET exam city intimation slip 2023:

Visit the official website of UGC NET

Click on the link ' Download UGC NET 2023 Exam City Slip '

' Login with your application number and date of birth along with the captcha code

View your city intimation slip and exam centre details

Download and take a printout of the slip for future reference

One of the major benefits that this intimation slip offer is that it helps candidates in making necessary arrangements for the travel beforehand. A lot of candidates get allotted cities a far distance from their home city. With city intimation released beforehand, one can make travel arrangements to avoid any hassle on the examination day. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip or admit card in due course, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Exam Schedule 2023

UGC NET June 2023 exam schedule including, subject-specific exam dates and shift timings will be announced officially by NTA after the release of the UGC NET exam city intimation slip. Candidates must go through the UGC NET exam schedule to know about the shift assigned to different subjects. It is expected that the UGC NET 2023 exam schedule will get released by the end of this week only.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023

NTA will release the UGC NET 2023 admit cards after releasing the exam schedule of 84 subjects on its official website. The admit card consists of the details such as roll number, exam city, address, shift number, and reporting time.

UGC NET 2023 exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (no break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.