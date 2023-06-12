UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023: The UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023 has been uploaded by the exam conducting officials on the official website. Aspirants who are going to appear in the upcoming UGC NET Sociology exam should check the detailed syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation. The UGC NET Sociology syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Paper A and Paper B. Paper A comprises a general aptitude paper that is common for all the subjects. Paper B is subject-specific and comprises questions related to Sociology topics.
UGC-NET exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine candidates' eligibility for ‘Assistant Professors and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professors in Indian Universities and Colleges. Hence, one should analyze the syllabus to understand the chapters from which questions can be asked in the exam. Going by past trends and analysis, the overall difficulty level of the UGC NET Sociology question has been reported to be moderate.
In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Sociology syllabus, exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.
UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, candidates should download the official UGC NET Sociology syllabus PDF link shared below to understand the exam-relevant topics clearly. Get the direct UGC NET Sociology syllabus PDF download link below:
|
UGC NET Sociology Syllabus PDF
UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023-Important Topics
The Sociology Syllabus of the UGC NET exam is divided into two papers. The UGC NET Sociology exam is a computer-based test. In Paper 1, 50 multiple-choice questions will be asked for 100 marks, whereas Paper 2 comprises 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and there shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the UGC NET exam. The time allotted to the exam is 3 hours, and there will be no breaks between the papers in the exam. Check the important NTA UGC NET Sociology syllabus 2023 topics below.
UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023- Unit Wise
The Sociology syllabus for the UGC NET exam is divided into ten units. The units covered in the UGC NET Sociology syllabus are Sociological Theory, Research Methodology and Methods, Basic Concepts and Institutions, Rural and Urban Transformations, State, Politics and Development, Economy and Society, Environment and Society, Family, Marriage and Kinship, Science, Technology and Society, and Culture and Symbolic Transformations. Let’s look at the unit-wise Sociology syllabus for UGC NET in detail below:
Unit -1: Sociological Theory
- Classical Sociological Traditions
- Emile Durkheim
- Max Weber
- Karl Marx
- Structure- Functionalism and Structuralism
- Bronislaw Malinowski
- A.R. Radcliffe- Brown
- Talcott Parsons
- Robert K. Merton
- Claude Levi Strauss
- Hermeneutic and Interpretative Traditions
- G.H. Mead
- Karl Manheim
- Alfred Schutz
- Harold Garfinkel
- Erving Goffman
- Clifford Geertz
- Post Modernism, Post Structuralism and Post Colonialism
- Edward Said
- Pierre Bourdieu
- Michel Foucault
- Jurgen Habermas
- Anthony Giddens
- Manuel Castells
- 5. Indian Thinkers
- M.K. Gandhi
- B.R. Ambedkar
- Radha Kamal Mukherjee
- G. S. Ghurye
- M.N. Srinivas
- Irawati Karve
Unit - 2: Research Methodology and Methods
- Conceptualizing Social Reality
- Philosophy of Science
- Scientific Method and Epistemology in Social Science
- Hermeneutic Traditions
- Objectivity and Reflexivity in Social Science
- Ethics and Politics
- Formulating Research Design
- Reading Social Science Research, Data and Documents
- Induction and Deduction
- Fact, Concept and Theory
- Hypotheses, Research Questions, Objectives
- Quantitative and Qualitative Methods
- Ethnography
- Survey Method
- Historical Method
- Comparative Method
- Techniques
- Sampling
- Questionnaire and Schedule
- Statistical Analysis
- Observation, Interview and Case study
- Interpretation, Data Analysis and Report Writing
Unit -3: Basic Concepts and Institutions
- Sociological Concepts
- Social Structure
- Culture
- Network
- Status and Role
- Identity
- Community
- Diaspora
- Values, Norms and Rules
- Personhood, Habitus and Agency
- Bureaucracy, Power and Authority
- Social Institutions
- Marriage, Family and Kinship
- Economy
- Polity
- Religion
- Education
- Law and Customs
- Social Stratification
- Social Difference, Hierarchy, Inequality and Marginalization
- Caste and Class
- Gender, Sexuality and Disability
- Race, Tribe and Ethnicity
- Social Change and Processes
- Evolution and Diffusion
- Modernization and Development
- Social Transformations and Globalization
- Social Mobility
Unit – 4: Rural and Urban Transformations
- Rural and Peasant Society
- Caste-Tribe Settlements
- Agrarian Social Structure and Emergent Class Relations
- Land Ownership and Agrarian Relations
- Decline of Agrarian Economy, De-Peasantization and Migration
- Agrarian Unrest and Peasant Movements
- Changing Inter-Community Relations and Violence
- Urban Society
- Urbanism, Urbanity and Urbanization
- Towns, Cities and Mega-Cities
- Industry, Service and Business
- Neighbourhood, Slums and Ethnic Enclaves
- Middle Class and Gated Communities
- Urban Movements and Violence
Unit – 5: State, Politics and Development
- Political Processes in India
- Tribe, Nation State and Border
- Bureaucracy
- Governance and Development
- Public Policy: Health, Education and Livelihoods
- Political Culture
- Grass-root Democracy
- Law and Society
- Gender and Development
- Corruption
- Role of International Development Organizations
- Social Movements and Protests
- Political Factions, Pressure Groups
- Movements based on Caste, Ethnicity, Ideology, Gender, Disability, Religion and Region
- Civil Society and Citizenship
- NGOs, Activism and Leadership
- Reservations and Politics
Unit – 6: Economy and Society
- Exchange, Gift , Capital, Labour and Market
- Mode of Production Debates
- Property and Property Relations
- State and Market: Welfarism and Neoliberalism
- Models of Economic Development
- Poverty and Exclusion
- Factory and Industry Systems
- Changing Nature of Labour Relations
- Gender and Labour Process
- Business and Family
- Digital Economy, E-Commerce
- Global Business and Corporates
- Tourism
- Consumption
Unit - 7: Environment and Society
- Social and Cultural Ecology: Diverse Forms
- Technological Change, Agriculture and Biodiversity
- Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Ethno-Medicine
- Gender and Environment
- Forest Policies, Adivasis and Exclusion
- Ecological Degradation and Migration
- Development, Displacement and Rehabilitation
- Water and Social Exclusion
- Disasters and Community Responses
- Environmental Pollution, Public Health and Disability
- Climate Change and International Policies
- Environmental Movements
Unit - 8: Family, Marriage and Kinship
- Theoretical Approaches: Structure-Functionalist, Alliance and Cultural
- Gender Relations and Power Dynamics
- Inheritance, Succession and Authority
- Gender, Sexuality and Reproduction
- Children, Youth and Elderly
- Emotions and Family
- Emergent Forms of Family
- Changing Marriage Practices
- Changing Care and Support Systems
- Family Laws
- Domestic Violence and Crime against Women
- Honour Killing
Unit - 9: Science, Technology and Society
- History of Technological Development
- Changing notions of Time and Space
- Flows and Boundaries
- Virtual Community
- Media: Print and Electronic, Visual and Social Media
- E-Governance and Surveillance Society
- Technology and Emerging Political Processes
- State Policy, Digital Divide and Inclusion
- Technology and Changing Family Relations
- Technology and Changing Health Systems
- Food and Technology
- Cyber Crime
Unit - 10: Culture and Symbolic Transformations
- Signs and Symbols
- Rituals, Beliefs and Practices
- Changing Material Culture
- Moral Economy
- Education: Formal and Informal
- Religious Organizations, Piety and Spirituality
- Commodification of Rituals
- Communalism and Secularism
- Cultural Identity and Mobilization
- Culture and Politics
- Gender, Body and Culture
- Art and Aesthetics
- Ethics and Morality
- Sports and Culture
- Pilgrimage and Religious Tourism
- Religion and Economy
- Culture and Environment
- New Religious Movements
UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023 In Hindi
यूजीसी नेट परीक्षा के समाजशास्त्र पाठ्यक्रम को दो पेपरों में विभाजित किया गया है। यूजीसी नेट समाजशास्त्र परीक्षा कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा है। पेपर 1 में 100 अंकों के 50 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे, जबकि पेपर 2 में 200 अंकों के 100 वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रकार के प्रश्न होंगे। UGC NET अंकन योजना के अनुसार, प्रत्येक सही उत्तर के लिए 2 अंक दिए जाएंगे, और UGC NET परीक्षा में गलत उत्तरों के लिए कोई नकारात्मक अंकन नहीं होगा। परीक्षा के लिए आवंटित समय 3 घंटे है, और परीक्षा में प्रश्नपत्रों के बीच कोई विराम नहीं होगा। नीचे महत्वपूर्ण NTA UGC NET समाजशास्त्र पाठ्यक्रम 2023 विषयों की जाँच करें।
यूनिट -1: समाजशास्त्रीय सिद्धांत
यूनिट - 2: अनुसंधान पद्धति और तरीके
यूनिट -3: बुनियादी अवधारणाएं और संस्थाएं
यूनिट - 4: ग्रामीण और शहरी परिवर्तन
इकाई - 5: राज्य, राजनीति और विकास
इकाई – 6: अर्थव्यवस्था और समाज
यूनिट - 7: पर्यावरण और समाज
इकाई - 8: परिवार, विवाह और रिश्तेदारी
यूनिट - 9: विज्ञान, प्रौद्योगिकी और समाज
यूनिट - 10: संस्कृति और प्रतीकात्मक परिवर्तन
Paper-Wise Weightage for UGC NET Sociology Syllabus
The UGC NET Sociology exam pattern provides insights into the question paper format, the number of questions, topic names, the marking scheme, etc., followed by officials. The exam pattern of the UGC NET Sociology subject covers two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the paper-wise UGC NET Sociology exam pattern below:
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
Paper 1
|
Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning (including Maths), Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), People & Environment, and Higher Sociology System
|
50
|
100
|
+2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable
|
Paper 2
|
Sociology
|
100
|
200
|
+2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable
How do I prepare for UGC NET Sociology?
Candidates should plan the robust UGC NET Sociology preparation strategy to score high marks in the exam. Before commencing the preparation, they should check the latest UGC NET Sociology syllabus and exam pattern to understand the exam closely. Let’s discuss the best preparation tips to ace the UGC NET Sociology subject with flying colors.
- Analyse the UGC NET Sociology syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to understand topics thoroughly.
- Create a list of important topics based on their marks weightage and frequency of being asked previously in the exam. Allocate study hours to every topic so you have sufficient time for revision at the end of the day.
- Choose the books and study materials recommended by the subject matter experts and top performers. One must pick books that are based on recent editions and trends.
- Solve previous year's question papers, UGC NET sample papers, and mock tests to identify the areas that require improvement, as this approach can maximise their qualifying chances.
- Create short notes when studying sociology topics and revise the notes often to remember concepts.
Best Books for UGC NET Sociology Syllabus
Candidates should use the best UGC NET Sociology books and the right guidance for effective preparations. The right study resources will help them to cover all the topics mentioned in the UGC NET Sociology syllabus. Here is the list of top-rated books for the preparation of the UGC NET Sociology subject is shared below:
- Sociology: Themes and Perspectives by Haralambos
- Sociological Theory by George Ritzer
- Sociological Theory by Bert N. Adams
- Sociology: Basic Concepts by H.K. Rawat
- UGC NET: Sociology Exam Guide by RPH Editorial Board
- Essential Sociology by Seema and Nitin Sangwan
- Trueman's UGC Net Sociology by S. Hussain