UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023: The UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023 has been uploaded by the exam conducting officials on the official website. Aspirants who are going to appear in the upcoming UGC NET Sociology exam should check the detailed syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation. The UGC NET Sociology syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e. Paper A and Paper B. Paper A comprises a general aptitude paper that is common for all the subjects. Paper B is subject-specific and comprises questions related to Sociology topics.

UGC-NET exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine candidates' eligibility for ‘Assistant Professors and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professors in Indian Universities and Colleges. Hence, one should analyze the syllabus to understand the chapters from which questions can be asked in the exam. Going by past trends and analysis, the overall difficulty level of the UGC NET Sociology question has been reported to be moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Sociology syllabus, exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates should download the official UGC NET Sociology syllabus PDF link shared below to understand the exam-relevant topics clearly. Get the direct UGC NET Sociology syllabus PDF download link below:

UGC NET Sociology Syllabus PDF Download Here

UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The Sociology Syllabus of the UGC NET exam is divided into two papers. The UGC NET Sociology exam is a computer-based test. In Paper 1, 50 multiple-choice questions will be asked for 100 marks, whereas Paper 2 comprises 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and there shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the UGC NET exam. The time allotted to the exam is 3 hours, and there will be no breaks between the papers in the exam. Check the important NTA UGC NET Sociology syllabus 2023 topics below.

Unit -1: Sociological Theory

Unit - 2: Research Methodology and Methods

Unit -3: Basic Concepts and Institutions

Unit – 4: Rural and Urban Transformations

Unit – 5: State, Politics and Development

Unit – 6: Economy and Society

Unit - 7: Environment and Society

Unit - 8: Family, Marriage and Kinship

Unit - 9: Science, Technology and Society

Unit - 10: Culture and Symbolic Transformations

UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023- Unit Wise

The Sociology syllabus for the UGC NET exam is divided into ten units. The units covered in the UGC NET Sociology syllabus are Sociological Theory, Research Methodology and Methods, Basic Concepts and Institutions, Rural and Urban Transformations, State, Politics and Development, Economy and Society, Environment and Society, Family, Marriage and Kinship, Science, Technology and Society, and Culture and Symbolic Transformations. Let’s look at the unit-wise Sociology syllabus for UGC NET in detail below:

Unit -1: Sociological Theory

Classical Sociological Traditions

Emile Durkheim

Max Weber

Karl Marx

Structure- Functionalism and Structuralism

Bronislaw Malinowski

A.R. Radcliffe- Brown

Talcott Parsons

Robert K. Merton

Claude Levi Strauss

Hermeneutic and Interpretative Traditions

G.H. Mead

Karl Manheim

Alfred Schutz

Harold Garfinkel

Erving Goffman

Clifford Geertz

Post Modernism, Post Structuralism and Post Colonialism

Edward Said

Pierre Bourdieu

Michel Foucault

Jurgen Habermas

Anthony Giddens

Manuel Castells

5. Indian Thinkers

M.K. Gandhi

B.R. Ambedkar

Radha Kamal Mukherjee

G. S. Ghurye

M.N. Srinivas

Irawati Karve

Unit - 2: Research Methodology and Methods

Conceptualizing Social Reality

Philosophy of Science

Scientific Method and Epistemology in Social Science

Hermeneutic Traditions

Objectivity and Reflexivity in Social Science

Ethics and Politics

Formulating Research Design

Reading Social Science Research, Data and Documents

Induction and Deduction

Fact, Concept and Theory

Hypotheses, Research Questions, Objectives

Quantitative and Qualitative Methods

Ethnography

Survey Method

Historical Method

Comparative Method

Techniques

Sampling

Questionnaire and Schedule

Statistical Analysis

Observation, Interview and Case study

Interpretation, Data Analysis and Report Writing

Unit -3: Basic Concepts and Institutions

Sociological Concepts

Social Structure

Culture

Network

Status and Role

Identity

Community

Diaspora

Values, Norms and Rules

Personhood, Habitus and Agency

Bureaucracy, Power and Authority

Social Institutions

Marriage, Family and Kinship

Economy

Polity

Religion

Education

Law and Customs

Social Stratification

Social Difference, Hierarchy, Inequality and Marginalization

Caste and Class

Gender, Sexuality and Disability

Race, Tribe and Ethnicity

Social Change and Processes

Evolution and Diffusion

Modernization and Development

Social Transformations and Globalization

Social Mobility

Unit – 4: Rural and Urban Transformations

Rural and Peasant Society

Caste-Tribe Settlements

Agrarian Social Structure and Emergent Class Relations

Land Ownership and Agrarian Relations

Decline of Agrarian Economy, De-Peasantization and Migration

Agrarian Unrest and Peasant Movements

Changing Inter-Community Relations and Violence

Urban Society

Urbanism, Urbanity and Urbanization

Towns, Cities and Mega-Cities

Industry, Service and Business

Neighbourhood, Slums and Ethnic Enclaves

Middle Class and Gated Communities

Urban Movements and Violence

Unit – 5: State, Politics and Development

Political Processes in India

Tribe, Nation State and Border

Bureaucracy

Governance and Development

Public Policy: Health, Education and Livelihoods

Political Culture

Grass-root Democracy

Law and Society

Gender and Development

Corruption

Role of International Development Organizations

Social Movements and Protests

Political Factions, Pressure Groups

Movements based on Caste, Ethnicity, Ideology, Gender, Disability, Religion and Region

Civil Society and Citizenship

NGOs, Activism and Leadership

Reservations and Politics

Unit – 6: Economy and Society

Exchange, Gift , Capital, Labour and Market

Mode of Production Debates

Property and Property Relations

State and Market: Welfarism and Neoliberalism

Models of Economic Development

Poverty and Exclusion

Factory and Industry Systems

Changing Nature of Labour Relations

Gender and Labour Process

Business and Family

Digital Economy, E-Commerce

Global Business and Corporates

Tourism

Consumption

Unit - 7: Environment and Society

Social and Cultural Ecology: Diverse Forms

Technological Change, Agriculture and Biodiversity

Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Ethno-Medicine

Gender and Environment

Forest Policies, Adivasis and Exclusion

Ecological Degradation and Migration

Development, Displacement and Rehabilitation

Water and Social Exclusion

Disasters and Community Responses

Environmental Pollution, Public Health and Disability

Climate Change and International Policies

Environmental Movements

Unit - 8: Family, Marriage and Kinship

Theoretical Approaches: Structure-Functionalist, Alliance and Cultural

Gender Relations and Power Dynamics

Inheritance, Succession and Authority

Gender, Sexuality and Reproduction

Children, Youth and Elderly

Emotions and Family

Emergent Forms of Family

Changing Marriage Practices

Changing Care and Support Systems

Family Laws

Domestic Violence and Crime against Women

Honour Killing

Unit - 9: Science, Technology and Society

History of Technological Development

Changing notions of Time and Space

Flows and Boundaries

Virtual Community

Media: Print and Electronic, Visual and Social Media

E-Governance and Surveillance Society

Technology and Emerging Political Processes

State Policy, Digital Divide and Inclusion

Technology and Changing Family Relations

Technology and Changing Health Systems

Food and Technology

Cyber Crime

Unit - 10: Culture and Symbolic Transformations

Signs and Symbols

Rituals, Beliefs and Practices

Changing Material Culture

Moral Economy

Education: Formal and Informal

Religious Organizations, Piety and Spirituality

Commodification of Rituals

Communalism and Secularism

Cultural Identity and Mobilization

Culture and Politics

Gender, Body and Culture

Art and Aesthetics

Ethics and Morality

Sports and Culture

Pilgrimage and Religious Tourism

Religion and Economy

Culture and Environment

New Religious Movements

UGC NET Sociology Syllabus 2023 In Hindi

यूजीसी नेट परीक्षा के समाजशास्त्र पाठ्यक्रम को दो पेपरों में विभाजित किया गया है। यूजीसी नेट समाजशास्त्र परीक्षा कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा है। पेपर 1 में 100 अंकों के 50 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे, जबकि पेपर 2 में 200 अंकों के 100 वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रकार के प्रश्न होंगे। UGC NET अंकन योजना के अनुसार, प्रत्येक सही उत्तर के लिए 2 अंक दिए जाएंगे, और UGC NET परीक्षा में गलत उत्तरों के लिए कोई नकारात्मक अंकन नहीं होगा। परीक्षा के लिए आवंटित समय 3 घंटे है, और परीक्षा में प्रश्नपत्रों के बीच कोई विराम नहीं होगा। नीचे महत्वपूर्ण NTA UGC NET समाजशास्त्र पाठ्यक्रम 2023 विषयों की जाँच करें।

यूनिट -1: समाजशास्त्रीय सिद्धांत

यूनिट - 2: अनुसंधान पद्धति और तरीके

यूनिट -3: बुनियादी अवधारणाएं और संस्थाएं

यूनिट - 4: ग्रामीण और शहरी परिवर्तन

इकाई - 5: राज्य, राजनीति और विकास

इकाई – 6: अर्थव्यवस्था और समाज

यूनिट - 7: पर्यावरण और समाज

इकाई - 8: परिवार, विवाह और रिश्तेदारी

यूनिट - 9: विज्ञान, प्रौद्योगिकी और समाज

यूनिट - 10: संस्कृति और प्रतीकात्मक परिवर्तन

Paper-Wise Weightage for UGC NET Sociology Syllabus

The UGC NET Sociology exam pattern provides insights into the question paper format, the number of questions, topic names, the marking scheme, etc., followed by officials. The exam pattern of the UGC NET Sociology subject covers two papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Check the paper-wise UGC NET Sociology exam pattern below:

Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Marking Scheme Paper 1 Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning (including Maths), Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), People & Environment, and Higher Sociology System 50 100 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable Paper 2 Sociology 100 200 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable

How do I prepare for UGC NET Sociology?

Candidates should plan the robust UGC NET Sociology preparation strategy to score high marks in the exam. Before commencing the preparation, they should check the latest UGC NET Sociology syllabus and exam pattern to understand the exam closely. Let’s discuss the best preparation tips to ace the UGC NET Sociology subject with flying colors.

Analyse the UGC NET Sociology syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to understand topics thoroughly.

Create a list of important topics based on their marks weightage and frequency of being asked previously in the exam. Allocate study hours to every topic so you have sufficient time for revision at the end of the day.

Choose the books and study materials recommended by the subject matter experts and top performers. One must pick books that are based on recent editions and trends.

Solve previous year's question papers, UGC NET sample papers, and mock tests to identify the areas that require improvement, as this approach can maximise their qualifying chances.

Create short notes when studying sociology topics and revise the notes often to remember concepts.

Best Books for UGC NET Sociology Syllabus

Candidates should use the best UGC NET Sociology books and the right guidance for effective preparations. The right study resources will help them to cover all the topics mentioned in the UGC NET Sociology syllabus. Here is the list of top-rated books for the preparation of the UGC NET Sociology subject is shared below: