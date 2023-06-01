UGC NET Education 2023: Best Books, Study Material

Education subject paper is one of the subjects opted for by the aspirants preparing for UGC NET/JRF Exam. No doubt Assistant Professor or Lecturer job is famous for its lucrative salary and is one of the most satisfying jobs in the country. But to become a lecturer or Assistant Professor, you must clear UGC NET Exam with proper strategy, guidance, preparation material, and the best books. This article provides the best Education books for UGC NET Exam.

UGC NET Education Books: While preparing for UGC NET Education paper candidates should choose the books very carefully as it is very essential for the candidates. Here, we have listed down the best UGC NET English books that are recommended by the experts for the preparation of UGC English syllabus.

UGC NET Exam Best Education Books

Here, we have listed down some of the best books recommended by experts to candidates that will help in cracking UGC NET Education paper.

1. Trueman's UGC-NET Education by Gagan Manocha

Trueman's UGC-NET /SET covers the full syllabus for the subject ‘Education’ in the UGC-NET and SET exam.

This book covers the full syllabus of the UGC - NET & SET. This books starts with the syllabus of the UGC-NET then gives brief detail of the exam pattern and publishes the four main topics of the subject. These topics are;

a. The Philosophical Foundation of Education

b. The Psychological Foundation of Education

c. The Sociological Foundation of Education

d. The Methodology of Educational Research

In addition to the concise study material this book has;

a. Model papers for the UGC exam

b. Previous years question papers

c. Special short notes types content for the paper II

2. UGC-NET: Education (Paper II) Exam Guide by M. S. Ansari

This book is basically a practice guide to clear the UGC - NET exam. This book is of most use for the beginner students (who have just passed the Post Graduation).

This comprehensive book is specially developed for the candidates of UGC-NET/SET Education (Paper II ) Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor Examination.

The book covers Study Material & Solved Previous Papers for the purpose of practice of the exam. For the convenient of the students this book has detailed Explanation of answers so that students can come to understand the pattern of the exam.

Main features of this book are;

a. up to date study material

b. Solved questions of Previous years

c. Model question paper for upcoming exam

d. Exam specific content for paper II

3. Education Previous Years' Solved Papers by RPH Editorial Board

If any aspirant don't know that what kind of questions are asked in the UGC-NET exam then it would be very tough for him to crack the exam.

This book has questions papers of last 10 years with answers and explanation. Explanation and Answers are presented in such a way that any aspirant can check his preparation for the real exam. Answers and explanation are given in the end of the full paper.

So to increase awareness about the UGC/NET exam of education subject read the previous years' questions papers before appearing in the exam.

The salient features of this book are;

a. Last 10 years question papers I and II

b. Answers of the previous years questions

c. Explanation of each questions in detail

4. Paper 1: Teaching and Research Aptitude by KVS Madaan

As we know that many students faces problems in qualifying the paper 1 of the UGC. The basic reason behind this failure is unawareness about the exam pattern of paper I.

If students have clear idea about the types of questions asked in the paper i then anyone can qualify in the paper i.

So to help the students we suggest you to read the book written by the ‘KVS Madaan’ and published by the ‘Pearson publication.’

This book is very helpful in guiding the students. This book is primarily designed to help students assess their general awareness, reasoning ability, comprehension and divergent thinking.

Whole book is divided into 10 units which covers all topics as per the latest prescribed syllabus. It has a good mixture of theory and practice and discussion throughout the book.

Salient features of the book are;

a. Practice set

b. updated facts

c. Figures and diagrams as per the recent examination pattern

Why UGC NET Education Books Important?

The importance of books cannot be reiterated. Here, we have listed down some of the reason why books plays a crucial role in cracking any of the examinations

The UGC NET Education book covers the entire syllabus in very comprehensive way covering all the important topics and theories.

Referring the best books for UGC NET boosts the confidence level of the candidate and finally results in the increase of the performance.

Books are most informative and trustworthy as comparison to the other resources available for preparation for UGC NET.

UGC NET Best Books provides the best informative and meaningful information that saves the time and helpful in preparing better strategies.

