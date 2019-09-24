UGC NET Sociology Books 2023: Best Booklist, Study Material

Sociology subject is taken by several students as their major subject in Post-Graduation. UGC NET Exam in Sociology is given by such students. Sociology subject connect with the society, patterns of social relationships, culture of everyday life and social interaction. During preparation, it is necessary to choose right strategy and books which makes preparation easy. In this article we are providing 5 best Sociology books for UGC NET Exam. Most of the books contain syllabus and previous year’s papers for self-analysis and practice.

National Eligibility Test consists of two papers and both the papers are of qualifying nature and takes place on the same day. There is no negative marking. Paper 1 is Teaching Research and Aptitude which consists of 50 questions of 2 marks each. Second paper is your subject paper which consists of 100 questions of 2 marks each. Total marks 300 and both the papers will be conducted without any break and total duration is three hours.

This article deals with 5 best Sociology books for UGC NET Exam which will help those aspirants who find difficulty in choosing the books during the journey of preparation.

UGC NET Sociology Books 2023

1.Sociology: Themes and Perspectives by Haralambos

It is a comprehensive book that gives you glimpse of important chapters of Sociology required in the preparation of UGC NET Exam.

Key features of the book

It builds an understanding of the Sociology subject.

Clear and comprehensive explanations are given.

Theories are nicely covered with examples and diagrams.

At the end of each chapter conclusion and summaries are given for better understanding and revision.

All the topics are covered according to the syllabus.

It is known as bible for Sociology.

Pictures and some tables make book more interesting to read.

Language used in the book is simple.

The book has lot of examples and case studies.

Print of the book is average.

Paperback: 1098 pages

This book gives theoretical knowledge of the sociology subject. Theories are presented in such a way that it gives deeper understanding.

Key features of the book

Most of the theories are covered.

Topics covered are:

Classical Sociological theory

A Historical Sketch of Historical Theory

Structural Functionalism, Neofunctionalism and conflict theory

Varieties of Neo-Marxian Theory

Symbolic Interactionism

Recent Integrative Developments in Sociological Theory etc.

Language of the book is simple and easy to understand.

Book consists of pictures and tables which gives more clarity.

Proper analyses of the theories are presented in the book.

Page quality of the book is average.

Print quality of the book is good.

Paperback: 788 pages

It is a comprehensive book for undergraduate students and for those aspirants who are preparing for UGC NET Exam.

Key features of the book

The book has covered all the Syllabus of UGC NET Exam.

The book consists chapter’s namely sociological concepts, sociological theory and methodology.

It consists of previous years solved papers for analysis.

Model Test papers are also included for thorough revision and final practice.

It gives conceptual clarity.

Language used in the book is simple.

Print of the book is good.

Paperback: 912 pages

You can purchase this book from here

This book consists of all the relevant and important chapters in a reader friendly manner for make your preparation easy and helpful.

Key features of the book

Unit wise study material with ample of solved objective questions are given for better understanding.

- Book is based on latest pattern and syllabus.

This book is helpful for those precious moments before exam for revision and reference.

Ample of questions are given for practice.

Solved Previous Years papers are also provided in the book.

Questions given in the exam are based on latest pattern of the exam which will enable candidate to face the exam with confidence successfully.

Topics covered in the book are:

Concept of Sociology: Sociology Theory: methodology

Phenomenology and Ethnomethodology

Neo-Functionalism and Neo-Marxism

Structuration and Post-Modernism

Conceptualising Indian Society: Theoretical Perspectives

Issues pertaining to Deviance

Population and Society: Gender and Society etc.

Language used in the book is simple.

Page quality of the book is average.

Printing of the book is fine.

Paperback: 696 pages

It is a comprehensive book designed for the candidates preparing for Civil Services Exam as well as for UGC NET Exam.

Key features of the book

Book has covered almost all the topics according to the syllabus.

It also covers evolution of Sociology as a discipline.

Sociological thinkers, kinship and social movements are explained nicely.

At the end of every chapter questions are given for more understanding.

Book is written in simple and lucid manner.

Book is equipped with more than 200 diagrams, tables, pictures and illustrations for more clarity of the topics.

Book pages quality is good.

Printing of the book is fine.

Well written and well compiled book

This book gives conceptual clarity.

All the topics are covered in a consolidated manner.

Paperback: 558 pages

You can also purchase this book from here

Some more Sociology books for reference: