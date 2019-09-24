UGC NET Sociology Books 2023: Best Booklist, Study Material

Sociology subject is taken by several students as their major subject in Post-Graduation. UGC NET Exam in Sociology is given by such students. Sociology subject connect with the society, patterns of social relationships, culture of everyday life and social interaction.  During preparation, it is necessary to choose right strategy and books which makes preparation easy. In this article we are providing 5 best Sociology books for UGC NET Exam. Most of the books contain syllabus and previous year’s papers for self-analysis and practice.

 

5 Best Sociology Books for UGC NET Exam
5 Best Sociology Books for UGC NET Exam

National Eligibility Test consists of two papers and both the papers are of qualifying nature and takes place on the same day. There is no negative marking. Paper 1 is Teaching Research and Aptitude which consists of 50 questions of 2 marks each. Second paper is your subject paper which consists of 100 questions of 2 marks each. Total marks 300 and both the papers will be conducted without any break and total duration is three hours.

This article deals with 5 best Sociology books for UGC NET Exam which will help those aspirants who find difficulty in choosing the books during the journey of preparation.

UGC NET Sociology Books 2023

1.Sociology: Themes and Perspectives by HaralambosSociology Themes and Perspectives

It is a comprehensive book that gives you glimpse of important chapters of Sociology required in the preparation of UGC NET Exam.

Career Counseling

Key features of the book

  • It builds an understanding of the Sociology subject.
  • Clear and comprehensive explanations are given.
  • Theories are nicely covered with examples and diagrams.
  • At the end of each chapter conclusion and summaries are given for better understanding and revision.
  • All the topics are covered according to the syllabus.
  • It is known as bible for Sociology.
  • Pictures and some tables make book more interesting to read.
  • Language used in the book is simple.
  • The book has lot of examples and case studies.
  • Print of the book is average.
  • Paperback: 1098 pages
You can also purchase this book from here

2.Sociological Theory by George Ritzer

Sociological theory

This book gives theoretical knowledge of the sociology subject. Theories are presented in such a way that it gives deeper understanding.

Key features of the book

  • Most of the theories are covered.

Topics covered are:

  • Classical Sociological theory
  • A Historical Sketch of Historical Theory
  • Structural Functionalism, Neofunctionalism and conflict theory
  • Varieties of Neo-Marxian Theory
  • Symbolic Interactionism
  • Recent Integrative Developments in Sociological Theory etc.
  • Language of the book is simple and easy to understand.
  • Book consists of pictures and tables which gives more clarity.
  • Proper analyses of the theories are presented in the book.
  • Page quality of the book is average.
  • Print quality of the book is good.
  • Paperback: 788 pages
You can also purchase this book from here

3.Trueman's UGC NET Sociology by S. Hussain

Trueman's Sociology Book

It is a comprehensive book for undergraduate students and for those aspirants who are preparing for UGC NET Exam.

Key features of the book

  • The book has covered all the Syllabus of UGC NET Exam.
  • The book consists chapter’s namely sociological concepts, sociological theory and methodology.
  • It consists of previous years solved papers for analysis.
  • Model Test papers are also included for thorough revision and final practice.
  • It gives conceptual clarity.
  • Language used in the book is simple.
  • Print of the book is good.
  • Paperback: 912 pages

You can purchase this book from here

4.UGC NET: Sociology Exam Guide by RPH Editorial

Sociology Exam Guide

This book consists of all the relevant and important chapters in a reader friendly manner for make your preparation easy and helpful.

Key features of the book

  • Unit wise study material with ample of solved objective questions are given for better understanding.
  • - Book is based on latest pattern and syllabus.
  • This book is helpful for those precious moments before exam for revision and reference.
  • Ample of questions are given for practice.
  • Solved Previous Years papers are also provided in the book.
  • Questions given in the exam are based on latest pattern of the exam which will enable candidate to face the exam with confidence successfully.

Topics covered in the book are:

  • Concept of Sociology: Sociology Theory: methodology
  • Phenomenology and Ethnomethodology
  • Neo-Functionalism and Neo-Marxism
  • Structuration and Post-Modernism
  • Conceptualising Indian Society: Theoretical Perspectives
  • Issues pertaining to Deviance
  • Population and Society: Gender and Society etc.
  • Language used in the book is simple.
  • Page quality of the book is average.
  • Printing of the book is fine.
  • Paperback: 696 pages
You can also purchase this book from here

5.Essential Sociology by Seema and Nitin Sangwan

Essential Sociology

It is a comprehensive book designed for the candidates preparing for Civil Services Exam as well as for UGC NET Exam.

Key features of the book

  • Book has covered almost all the topics according to the syllabus.
  • It also covers evolution of Sociology as a discipline.
  • Sociological thinkers, kinship and social movements are explained nicely.
  • At the end of every chapter questions are given for more understanding.
  • Book is written in simple and lucid manner.
  • Book is equipped with more than 200 diagrams, tables, pictures and illustrations for more clarity of the topics.
  • Book pages quality is good.
  • Printing of the book is fine.
  • Well written and well compiled book
  • This book gives conceptual clarity.
  • All the topics are covered in a consolidated manner.
  • Paperback: 558 pages

You can also purchase this book from here

Some more Sociology books for reference:

  • Upendra Gaur's Sir Sociology Class Notes
  • A Dictionary of Sociology (Oxford Quick Reference)
  • Indian Sociological Thought by Nagla B K
  • Rural Sociology by S.L Doshi
  • IGNOU Sociology Study Material
  • UGC NET Sociology by Fazle Kibria
  • UGC NET/JRF Solved Papers Sociology Upkar's
  • UGC NEt previous Years Solved papers by RPH Editorial Board
  • UGC NET Sociology Paper II by Dr. K Kautilya

5 Best Sociology Books for UGC NET Exam

S. No.

Name of Books

Author's Name

1.

Sociology: Themes and Perspectives

Haralambos

2.

Sociological Theory

George Ritzer

3.

Trueman's UGC NET Sociology

S. Hussain-

4.

UGC NET: Sociology Exam Guide

RPH Editorial Board

5.

Essential Sociology

Seema and Nitin Sangwan

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next