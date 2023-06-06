UGC NET Political Science Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

Candidates who aspire to pursue their career in Political Science must check the UGC NET Political Science syllabus. Check out the latest UGC NET Political Science Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

UGC NET Political Science Syllabus 2023: The UGC NET Political Science Syllabus 2023 has been released by the recruitment body on the official website. The first step of UGC NET Political Science preparation is to check the latest syllabus in order to identify topics important for the exam. The syllabus of the UGC NET Political Science subject consists of two papers Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B comprises questions related to Political Science topics.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET exam twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

One should build a strong grip on the concepts of Political Science in order to excel in the exam. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the Political Science question was moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Political Science syllabus PDF along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

UGC NET Political Science Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the official UGC NET Political Science syllabus PDF link shared below to know all the topics that are usually asked in the exam. Get the direct link to download the UGC NET Political Science syllabus below:

UGC NET Political Science Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The Political Science Syllabus of the UGC NET comprises two papers. The mode of the exam is computer-based. With this, Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour. Check the important NTA UGC NET Political Science syllabus 2023 topics below.

Unit 1: Political Theory

Unit 2: Political Thought

Unit 3: Indian Political Thought

Unit 4: Comparative Political Analysis

Unit 5: International Relations

Unit 6: India’s Foreign Policy

Unit 7: Political Institutions in India

Unit 8: Political Processes in India

Unit 9: Public Administration

Unit 10: Governance and Public Policy in India

UGC NET Political Science Syllabus 2023- Unit Wise

The Political Science syllabus for the UGC NET exam is divided into ten units. The important topics covered in the UGC NET Political Science syllabus are Political Theory, Political Thought, Indian Political Thought, Comparative Political Analysis, International Relations, etc. Let’s look at the unit-wise Political Science syllabus for UGC NET in detail below:

Unit - 1: Political Theory

Concepts

Liberty, Equality, Justice, Rights, Democracy, Power, Citizenship, Political Traditions

Liberalism

Conservatism

Socialism

Marxism

Feminism

Ecologism

Multiculturalism

Postmodernism

Unit - 2: Political Thought

Confucius, Plato, Aristotle, Machiavelli, Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, Hegel, Mary Wollstonecraft, John Stuart Mill, Karl Marx, Gramsci, Hannah Arendt, Frantz Fanon, Mao Zedong, John Rawls

Unit - 3: Indian Political Thought

Dharamshastra, Kautilya, Aggannasutta, Barani, Kabir, Pandita Ramabai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Swami Vivekanand, Rabindranath Tagore, M.K Gandhi, Sri Aurobindo, Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, Muhammad Iqbal, M.N.Roy, V D Savarkar, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar, J L Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jaya Prakash Narayan, Deendayal Upadhyaya

Unit - 4: Comparative Political Analysis

Approaches: Institutional, Political Culture, Political Economy and New Institutionalism; Comparative Methods

Colonialism and Decolonization: forms of Colonialism, anti-colonial Struggles, and Decolonization

Nationalism: European and non-European.

State theory: the debate over the nature of the state in capitalist and socialist societies; post-colonial state; welfare state; globalization and nations-states

Political regimes: democratic (Electoral, Liberal, Majoritarian, and Participatory) and non-democratic regimes (Patrimonialism, Bureaucratic authoritarianism, Military dictatorship, Totalitarianism, and fascist).

Constitutions and Constitutionalism: forms of constitutions, rule of law, judicial independence and liberal constitutionalism; emergency powers and the crisis of constitutionalism.

Democratisation: democratic transition and consolidation.

Development: Underdevelopment, Dependency, Modernization, World Systems Theory, development, and democracy.

Structures of Power: ruling class, power elites, democratic elitism

Actor and Processes: Electoral Systems, Political Parties and Party System, Interest groups, Social movements, new social movements, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and civil society campaigns; Revolutions

Unit - 5: International Relations

Approaches to the study of International relations: Idealism, Realism, Structural Marxism, Neoliberalism, Neorealism, Social Constructivism, Critical International Theory, Feminism, Postmodernism.

Concepts: State, state system and non-state actors, Power, Sovereignty, Security: traditional and non- traditional.

Conflict and Peace: Changing Nature of Warfare; Weapons of mass destruction; deterrence; conflict resolution, conflict transformation.

United Nations: Aims, Objectives, Structure and Evaluation of the Working of UN; Peace and Development perspectives; Humanitarian intervention. International law; International Criminal Court

Political Economy of IR; Globalisation; Global governance and Bretton Woods system, North-South Dialogue, WTO, G-20, BRICS.

Regional Organisations: European Union, African Union, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, ASEAN.

Contemporary Challenges: International terrorism, Climate change and Environmental Concerns, Human Rights, Migration and Refugees; Poverty and Development; Role of Religion, Culture and Identity Politics

Unit - 6: India’s Foreign Policy

Perspectives on India’s Foreign Policy: India’s Identity as postcolonial, development, rising power and emerging political economy

Continuity and change in India’s Foreign Policy: Principles and determinants; Non-Alignment movement: historical background and relevance of Non Aligned Movement; India’s Nuclear Policy

India’s relations with major powers: USA, USSR/Russia, People’s Republic of China India’s Engagement with multipolar world: India’s relations with European Union, BRICS, ASEAN, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, African Union, Southern African Development Community, Gulf Cooperation Council

India’s relations with neighbourhood: SAARC, Gujaral doctrine, Look East/ Act East, Look West.

India’s Negotiation Strategies in International Regimes: The United Nations, World Trade Organisation, International Monetary Fund, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Contemporary challenges: maritime security, energy security, environmental security, migrants and refugees, water resources, international terrorism, cyber security

Unit - 7: Political Institutions in India

Making of the Indian Constitution: Colonialism heritage and the Contribution Indian National Movement to the making of the Indian Constitution

Constituent Assembly: Composition, Ideological Moorings, Constitutional Debates

Philosophy of the Constitution: Preamble, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles Constitutionalism in India: Democracy, Social Change, National Unity, Checks and Balances, Basic Structure Debate, Constitutional Amendments

Union Executive: President, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers

Union Parliament: Structure, Role and Functioning, Parliamentary Committees

Judiciary: Supreme Court, High Court, Judicial Review, Judicial Activism, Judicial Reform.

Executive and Legislature in the States: Governor, Chief Minister, State Legislature

Federalism in India: Strong Centre Framework, Asymmetrical Federal Provisions and Adaption, Role of Intergovernmental Coordination Mechanisms, Inter-State Council, Emerging Trends

Electoral Process and Election Commission of India: Conduct of Elections, Rules, Electoral Reforms.

Local Government Institutions: Functioning and reforms.

Constitutional and Statutory Bodies: Comptroller and Auditor General, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, National Commission for Human Rights, National Commission for Women, National Commission for Minorities.

Unit - 8: Political Processes in India

State, Economy and Development: Nature of Indian State, Development Planning model, New Economic Policy, Growth and Human Development.

Process of globalisation: social and economic implications.

Identity Politics: Religion, Tribe, Caste, Region, Language. Social Movements: Dalit, Tribal, Women, Farmers, labour

Civil Society Groups: Non-Party Social Formations, Non-Governmental Organisations, Social Action Groups.

Regionalisation of Indian Politics: Reorganisation of Indian States, States as Political and Economic Units, Sub-State Regions, Regional disparities, Demand for New States,

Gender and Politics in India: Issues of Equality and Representation.

Ideology and Social basis of Political Parties: National Parties, State Parties.

Electoral Politics: Participation, Contestation, Representation, Emerging trends

Unit - 9: Public Administration

Public Administration: meaning and evolution; public and private administration Approaches: System Theory, Decision Making, Ecological Approach

Public administration theories and concepts: Scientific Management Theory, Rational Choice theory, New Public Administration, Development Administration,

Comparative Public Administration, New Public Management, changing nature of Public Administration in the era of liberalisation and Globalisation

Theories and Principles of Organization: Scientific Management Theory, Bureaucratic Theory, Human Relations Theory

Managing the organization: Theories of leadership and motivation.

Organisational Communication: Theories and Principles, Chester Bernard Principles of Communication, Information Management in the organization

Managing Conflict in the Organization: Mary Parker Follett

Management by Objectives- Peter Drucker

Unit – 10: Governance and Public Policy in India

Governance, good governance and democratic governance, role of state, civil

society and individuals.

Accountability and control: Institutional mechanism for checks and balances, legislative control over executive, administrative and budgetary control, control through parliamentary committees, judicial control over legislature and executive, administrative culture, corruption and administrative reforms

Institutional mechanisms for good governance: Right to Information, Consumer Protection Act, Citizen Charter; Grievance redress system: Ombudsman, Lokpal, Lokayukta

Grassroots Governance: Panchayati Raj Institutions and their functioning Planning and Development: Decentralised planning, planning for development, sustainable development, participatory development, e-governance; NITI Aayog

Public policy as an instrument of socio-economic development: public policies with special reference to housing, health, drinking water, food security, MNREGA, NHRM, RTE

Monitoring and evaluation of public policy; mechanisms of making governance process accountable: jansunwai, social audit.

UGC NET Political Science Syllabus 2023 In Hindi

यूजीसी नेट के राजनीति विज्ञान पाठ्यक्रम में दो पेपर शामिल हैं। परीक्षा का तरीका कंप्यूटर आधारित है। इसके साथ, पेपर 1 में 100 अंकों के लिए 50 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न होते हैं जबकि पेपर 2 में 200 अंकों के लिए 100 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न होते हैं। यूजीसी नेट अंकन योजना के अनुसार, प्रत्येक प्रश्न में 2 अंक हैं और गलत उत्तरों के लिए कोई नकारात्मक अंकन लागू नहीं होगा। यूजीसी नेट परीक्षा के दोनों पेपरों के बीच कोई ब्रेक नहीं होगा और परीक्षा की अवधि तीन घंटे होगी। नीचे महत्वपूर्ण NTA UGC NET राजनीति विज्ञान पाठ्यक्रम 2023 विषयों की जाँच करें।

यूनिट 1: राजनीतिक सिद्धांत

यूनिट 2: राजनीतिक विचार

यूनिट 3: भारतीय राजनीतिक विचार

यूनिट 4: तुलनात्मक राजनीतिक विश्लेषण

यूनिट 5: अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संबंध

यूनिट 6: भारत की विदेश नीति

यूनिट 7: भारत में राजनीतिक संस्थान

इकाई 8: भारत में राजनीतिक प्रक्रियाएँ

यूनिट 9: लोक प्रशासन

यूनिट 10: भारत में शासन और सार्वजनिक नीति

Paper-Wise Weightage for UGC NET Political Science Syllabus

Candidates should be familiar with the weightage of the sections covered in the UGC NET Political Science Syllabus before commencing their preparation. In order to get an idea of the question format, marking scheme, etc, one should check the UGC NET Political Science exam pattern thoroughly. Check the paper-wise UGC NET political science pattern below:

Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Marking Scheme Paper 1 Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning (including Maths), Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), People & Environment, and Higher Education System 50 100 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable Paper 2 Political Science 100 200 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable

How do I prepare for UGC NET Political Science?

Preparing the best UGC NET Political Science strategy is a must for every candidate in order to boost their chances of qualifying in the exam. With this, one should also check the UGC NET Political Science syllabus and exam pattern and then devote study hours to every topic accordingly. Here is a list of the best preparation tips to ace the Political Science section.

Analyze the UGC NET Political Science syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before starting the preparation. Knowledge of syllabus will help you to discover important and unimportant topics and then save the wastage of your time.

If you pick up a topic such as Political Theory, then you should first cover the basic concepts as it will help you to learn advanced-level topics easily.

Pick the books and study material recommended by experts and previous toppers to develop conceptual clarity for all the topics in a better manner.

Practice previous year's question papers, UGC NET sample papers, and mock tests to discover your strong and weak areas and improve your question-solving speed and accuracy.

Prepare short notes for all the Political Science topics as these notes are helpful in last-minute revision.

Best Books for UGC NET Political Science Syllabus

Candidates should refer to the latest edition of UGC NET Political Science books that are recommended by experts. The right resources will help them to cover all the aspects of the UGC NET Political Science syllabus. Some of the best books for the UGC NET Political Science subject are shared below: