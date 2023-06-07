UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023: The UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023 has been released by the exam conducting body on the official website. In order to plan the best UGC NET Economics preparation strategy, candidates should first analyze the official syllabus in order to identify topics important from the exam perspective. There are two papers in the e UGC NET Economics exam i.e. Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B carries questions related to Economics topics.
UGC-NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year to determine the eligibility of deserving candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.
Moreover, one should learn the fundamentals of all economics topics to maximize the chances of scoring high marks in the exam. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the UGC NET economics question was moderate.
In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Economics syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.
UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023 PDF
Before applying, aspirants should download the official UGC NET Economics syllabus PDF link shared below to avoid missing out on any important topic. Get the direct link to download the UGC NET Economics syllabus below:
UGC NET Economics Syllabus PDF
UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023-Important Topics
The Economics Syllabus of the UGC NET consists of two papers and the exam will be conducted online mode i.e. computer-based test. A total of 50 questions are asked in Paper 1 for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. According to the UGC NET marking scheme, 2 marks are awarded for every correct answer and no negative marking shall be applicable for incorrect answers. The exam duration will be 3 hours. Check the important NTA UGC NET Economics syllabus 2023 topics below.
- Unit-1: Micro Economics
- Unit-2: Macro Economics
- Unit-3: Statistics and Econometrics
- Unit-4: Mathematical Economics
- Unit-5: International Economics
- Unit-6: Public Economics
- Unit-7: Money and Banking
- Unit-8: Growth and Development Economics
- Unit-9: Environmental Economics and Demography
- Unit-10: Indian Economy
UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023- Unit Wise
The Economics syllabus for the UGC NET exam is divided into ten units. The important topics covered in the UGC NET Economics syllabus are Micro Economics, Macro Economics, Statistics and Econometrics, Mathematical Economics, International Economics, Public Economics, Money and Banking, Growth and Development Economics, Environmental Economics and Demography, and Indian Economy. Let’s look at the unit-wise Economics syllabus for UGC NET in detail below:
Unit-1: Micro Economics
- Theory of Consumer Behaviour
- Theory of Production and Costs
- Decision making under uncertainty Attitude towards Risk
- Game Theory – Non-Cooperative games
- Market Structures, competitive and non-competitive equilibria and their efficiency properties
- Factor Pricing
- General Equilibrium Analysis
- Efficiency Criteria: Pareto-Optimality, Kaldor – Hicks and Wealth Maximization
- Welfare Economics: Fundamental Theorems , Social Welfare Function
- Asymmetric Information: Adverse Selection and Moral Hazard
Unit-2: Macro Economics
- National Income: Concepts and Measurement
- Determination of output and employment: Classical & Keynesian Approach
- Consumption Function
- Investment Function
- Multiplier and Accelerator
- Demand for Money
- Supply of Money
- IS – LM Model Approach
- Inflation and Phillips Curve Analysis
- Business Cycles
- Monetary and Fiscal Policy
- Rational Expectation Hypothesis and its critique
Unit- 3: Statistics and Econometrics
- Probability Theory: Concepts of probability, Distributions, Moments, Central Limit theorem
- Descriptive Statistics – Measures of Central tendency & dispersions, Correlation, Index Numbers
- Sampling methods & Sampling Distribution
- Statistical Inferences, Hypothesis testing
- Linear Regression Models and their properties – BLUE
- Identification Problem
- Simultaneous Equation Models – recursive and non-recursive
- Discrete choice models
- Time Series Analysis
Unit-4: Mathematical Economics
- Sets, functions and continuity, sequence, series
- Differential Calculus and its Applications
- Linear Algebra – Matrices, Vector Spaces
- Static Optimization Problems and their applications
- Input-Output Model, Linear Programming
- Difference and Differential equations with applications
Unit-5: International Economics
- International Trade: Basic concepts and analytical tools
- Theories of International Trade
- International Trade under imperfect competition
- Balance of Payments: Composition, Equilibrium and Disequilibrium and Adjustment Mechanisms
- Exchange Rate: Concepts and Theories
- Foreign Exchange Market and Arbitrage
- Gains from Trade, Terms of Trade, Trade Multiplier
- Tariff and Non-Tariff barriers to trade; Dumping
- GATT, WTO and Regional Trade Blocks; Trade Policy Issues
- IMF & World Bank
Unit-6: Public Economics
- Market Failure and Remedial Measures: Asymmetric Information, Public Goods, Externality
- Regulation of Market – Collusion and Consumers’ Welfare
- Public Revenue: Tax & Non-Tax Revenue, Direct & Indirect Taxes,
- Progressive and non-Progressive Taxation, Incidence and Effects of Taxation
- Public expenditure
- Public Debt and its management
- Public Budget and Budget Multiplier
- Fiscal Policy and its implications
Unit-7: Money and Banking
- Components of Money Supply
- Central Bank
- Commercial Banking
- Instruments and Working of Monetary Policy
- Non-banking Financial Institutions
- Capital Market and its Regulation
Unit-8: Growth and Development Economics
- Economic Growth and Economic Development
- Theories of Economic Development: Adam Smith, Ricardo, Marx, Schumpeter, Rostow, Balanced & Unbalanced growth, Big Push approach.
- Models of Economic Growth: Harrod-Domar, Solow, Robinson, Kaldor
- Technical progress – Disembodied & embodied; endogenous growth
- Indicators of Economic Development: PQLI, HDI, SDGs
- Poverty and Inequalities – Concepts and Measurement
- Social Sector Development: Health, Education, Gender
Unit-9: Environmental Economics and Demography
- Environment as a Public Good
- Market Failure
- Coase Theorem
- Cost-Benefit Analysis and Compensation Criteria
- Valuation of Environmental Goods
- Theories of Population
- Concepts and Measures: Fertility, Morbidity, Mortality
- Age Structure, Demographic Dividend
- Life Table
- Migration
Unit-10: Indian Economy
- Economic Growth in India: Pattern and Structure
- Agriculture: Pattern & Structure of Growth, Major Challenges, Policy Responses
- Industry: Pattern & Structure of Growth, Major Challenges, Policy Responses
- Services: Pattern & Structure of Growth, Major Challenges, Policy Responses
- Rural Development – Issues, Challenges & Policy Responses
- Urban Development – Issues, Challenges and Policy Responses.
- Foreign Trade: Structure and Direction, BOP, Flow of Foreign Capital, Trade Policies
- Infrastructure Development: Physical and Social; Public-Private Partnerships
- Reforms in Land, Labour and Capital Markets
- Centre-State Financial Relations and Finance Commissions of India; FRBM
- Poverty, Inequality & Unemployment
UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023 In Hindi
UGC NET के अर्थशास्त्र पाठ्यक्रम में दो पेपर होते हैं और परीक्षा ऑनलाइन मोड यानी कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा में आयोजित की जाएगी। पेपर 1 में कुल 50 प्रश्न 100 अंकों के लिए पूछे जाते हैं जबकि पेपर 2 में 200 अंकों के लिए 100 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न होते हैं। UGC NET मार्किंग स्कीम के अनुसार, प्रत्येक सही उत्तर के लिए 2 अंक दिए जाते हैं और गलत उत्तर के लिए कोई नकारात्मक अंकन लागू नहीं होगा। परीक्षा की अवधि 3 घंटे होगी। नीचे महत्वपूर्ण NTA UGC NET अर्थशास्त्र पाठ्यक्रम 2023 विषयों की जाँच करें।
- यूनिट-1: माइक्रो इकोनॉमिक्स
- यूनिट-2: मैक्रो इकोनॉमिक्स
- इकाई-3: सांख्यिकी और अर्थमिति
- यूनिट-4: गणितीय अर्थशास्त्र
- यूनिट-5: अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अर्थशास्त्र
- यूनिट-6: पब्लिक इकोनॉमिक्स
- यूनिट-7: पैसा और बैंकिंग
- यूनिट-8: ग्रोथ एंड डेवलपमेंट इकोनॉमिक्स
- यूनिट-9: पर्यावरण अर्थशास्त्र और जनसांख्यिकी
- यूनिट-10: भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था
Paper-Wise Weightage for UGC NET Economics Syllabus
Candidates should be familiar with the weightage of the sections covered in the UGC NET Economics Syllabus before commencing their preparation. In order to get an idea of the question format, marking scheme, etc, one should check the UGC NET Economics exam pattern thoroughly. Check the paper-wise UGC NET Economics pattern below:
Paper
Subject
Number of Questions
Maximum Marks
Marking Scheme
Paper 1
Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning (including Maths), Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), People & Environment, and Higher Education System
50
100
+2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable
Paper 2
Economics
100
200
+2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable
How do I prepare for UGC NET Economics?
It is crucial to check the UGC NET economics preparation tips recommended by the experts. These will help them to maximize their scores on the exam. With this, they should analyze the entire UGC NET Economics syllabus and exam pattern carefully and then allocate study hours to every topic accordingly. Here is a list of the best preparation tips to crack the UGC NET economics section.
- Go through the UGC NET Economics syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly prior to the commencement of the preparation. This will be helpful in preparing the timetable for the exam.
- Pick the books and study material suggested by experts and previous toppers as the right books will help you to clear the basic concepts easily and allow you to understand the advanced-level theory without any difficulty.
- Practice previous year's question papers, UGC NET sample papers, and mock tests to analyze your strength and weakness and increase your question-solving speed and accuracy.
- Prepare short notes for all the economics topics as these notes will help in the last-minute revision of the entire syllabus.
- Review all the important topics regularly to retain the concepts for a longer period.
Best Books for UGC NET Economics Syllabus
Candidates should read the latest version of UGC NET Economics books that are highly recommended by experts. The right study material will help them to cover all the aspects of the UGC NET Economics syllabus. Some of the best books for the UGC NET Economics subject are listed below:
- Truman's UGC NET Economics by Srinivas Shirur
- UGC NET/JRF/SET Economics (Paper-2) upkar's Publication by Gopal Garg
