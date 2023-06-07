UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

Candidates who aspire to pursue their career in Economics must check the UGC NET Economics syllabus. Check out the latest UGC NET Economics Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023: The UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023 has been released by the exam conducting body on the official website. In order to plan the best UGC NET Economics preparation strategy, candidates should first analyze the official syllabus in order to identify topics important from the exam perspective. There are two papers in the e UGC NET Economics exam i.e. Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B carries questions related to Economics topics.

UGC-NET exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year to determine the eligibility of deserving candidates for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Moreover, one should learn the fundamentals of all economics topics to maximize the chances of scoring high marks in the exam. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the UGC NET economics question was moderate.

In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Economics syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The Economics Syllabus of the UGC NET consists of two papers and the exam will be conducted online mode i.e. computer-based test. A total of 50 questions are asked in Paper 1 for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. According to the UGC NET marking scheme, 2 marks are awarded for every correct answer and no negative marking shall be applicable for incorrect answers. The exam duration will be 3 hours. Check the important NTA UGC NET Economics syllabus 2023 topics below.

Unit-1: Micro Economics

Unit-2: Macro Economics

Unit-3: Statistics and Econometrics

Unit-4: Mathematical Economics

Unit-5: International Economics

Unit-6: Public Economics

Unit-7: Money and Banking

Unit-8: Growth and Development Economics

Unit-9: Environmental Economics and Demography

Unit-10: Indian Economy

UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023- Unit Wise

The Economics syllabus for the UGC NET exam is divided into ten units. The important topics covered in the UGC NET Economics syllabus are Micro Economics, Macro Economics, Statistics and Econometrics, Mathematical Economics, International Economics, Public Economics, Money and Banking, Growth and Development Economics, Environmental Economics and Demography, and Indian Economy. Let’s look at the unit-wise Economics syllabus for UGC NET in detail below:

Unit-1: Micro Economics

Theory of Consumer Behaviour

Theory of Production and Costs

Decision making under uncertainty Attitude towards Risk

Game Theory – Non-Cooperative games

Market Structures, competitive and non-competitive equilibria and their efficiency properties

Factor Pricing

General Equilibrium Analysis

Efficiency Criteria: Pareto-Optimality, Kaldor – Hicks and Wealth Maximization

Welfare Economics: Fundamental Theorems , Social Welfare Function

Asymmetric Information: Adverse Selection and Moral Hazard

Unit-2: Macro Economics

National Income: Concepts and Measurement

Determination of output and employment: Classical & Keynesian Approach

Consumption Function

Investment Function

Multiplier and Accelerator

Demand for Money

Supply of Money

IS – LM Model Approach

Inflation and Phillips Curve Analysis

Business Cycles

Monetary and Fiscal Policy

Rational Expectation Hypothesis and its critique

Unit- 3: Statistics and Econometrics

Probability Theory: Concepts of probability, Distributions, Moments, Central Limit theorem

Descriptive Statistics – Measures of Central tendency & dispersions, Correlation, Index Numbers

Sampling methods & Sampling Distribution

Statistical Inferences, Hypothesis testing

Linear Regression Models and their properties – BLUE

Identification Problem

Simultaneous Equation Models – recursive and non-recursive

Discrete choice models

Time Series Analysis

Unit-4: Mathematical Economics

Sets, functions and continuity, sequence, series

Differential Calculus and its Applications

Linear Algebra – Matrices, Vector Spaces

Static Optimization Problems and their applications

Input-Output Model, Linear Programming

Difference and Differential equations with applications

Unit-5: International Economics

International Trade: Basic concepts and analytical tools

Theories of International Trade

International Trade under imperfect competition

Balance of Payments: Composition, Equilibrium and Disequilibrium and Adjustment Mechanisms

Exchange Rate: Concepts and Theories

Foreign Exchange Market and Arbitrage

Gains from Trade, Terms of Trade, Trade Multiplier

Tariff and Non-Tariff barriers to trade; Dumping

GATT, WTO and Regional Trade Blocks; Trade Policy Issues

IMF & World Bank

Unit-6: Public Economics

Market Failure and Remedial Measures: Asymmetric Information, Public Goods, Externality

Regulation of Market – Collusion and Consumers’ Welfare

Public Revenue: Tax & Non-Tax Revenue, Direct & Indirect Taxes,

Progressive and non-Progressive Taxation, Incidence and Effects of Taxation

Public expenditure

Public Debt and its management

Public Budget and Budget Multiplier

Fiscal Policy and its implications

Unit-7: Money and Banking

Components of Money Supply

Central Bank

Commercial Banking

Instruments and Working of Monetary Policy

Non-banking Financial Institutions

Capital Market and its Regulation

Unit-8: Growth and Development Economics

Economic Growth and Economic Development

Theories of Economic Development: Adam Smith, Ricardo, Marx, Schumpeter, Rostow, Balanced & Unbalanced growth, Big Push approach.

Models of Economic Growth: Harrod-Domar, Solow, Robinson, Kaldor

Technical progress – Disembodied & embodied; endogenous growth

Indicators of Economic Development: PQLI, HDI, SDGs

Poverty and Inequalities – Concepts and Measurement

Social Sector Development: Health, Education, Gender

Unit-9: Environmental Economics and Demography

Environment as a Public Good

Market Failure

Coase Theorem

Cost-Benefit Analysis and Compensation Criteria

Valuation of Environmental Goods

Theories of Population

Concepts and Measures: Fertility, Morbidity, Mortality

Age Structure, Demographic Dividend

Life Table

Migration

Unit-10: Indian Economy

Economic Growth in India: Pattern and Structure

Agriculture: Pattern & Structure of Growth, Major Challenges, Policy Responses

Industry: Pattern & Structure of Growth, Major Challenges, Policy Responses

Services: Pattern & Structure of Growth, Major Challenges, Policy Responses

Rural Development – Issues, Challenges & Policy Responses

Urban Development – Issues, Challenges and Policy Responses.

Foreign Trade: Structure and Direction, BOP, Flow of Foreign Capital, Trade Policies

Infrastructure Development: Physical and Social; Public-Private Partnerships

Reforms in Land, Labour and Capital Markets

Centre-State Financial Relations and Finance Commissions of India; FRBM

Poverty, Inequality & Unemployment

UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2023 In Hindi

UGC NET के अर्थशास्त्र पाठ्यक्रम में दो पेपर होते हैं और परीक्षा ऑनलाइन मोड यानी कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा में आयोजित की जाएगी। पेपर 1 में कुल 50 प्रश्न 100 अंकों के लिए पूछे जाते हैं जबकि पेपर 2 में 200 अंकों के लिए 100 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न होते हैं। UGC NET मार्किंग स्कीम के अनुसार, प्रत्येक सही उत्तर के लिए 2 अंक दिए जाते हैं और गलत उत्तर के लिए कोई नकारात्मक अंकन लागू नहीं होगा। परीक्षा की अवधि 3 घंटे होगी। नीचे महत्वपूर्ण NTA UGC NET अर्थशास्त्र पाठ्यक्रम 2023 विषयों की जाँच करें।

यूनिट-1 : माइक्रो इकोनॉमिक्स

यूनिट-2 : मैक्रो इकोनॉमिक्स

इकाई-3 : सांख्यिकी और अर्थमिति

यूनिट-4 : गणितीय अर्थशास्त्र

यूनिट-5: अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अर्थशास्त्र

यूनिट-6 : पब्लिक इकोनॉमिक्स

यूनिट-7 : पैसा और बैंकिंग

यूनिट-8 : ग्रोथ एंड डेवलपमेंट इकोनॉमिक्स

यूनिट-9 : पर्यावरण अर्थशास्त्र और जनसांख्यिकी

यूनिट-10 : भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था

Paper-Wise Weightage for UGC NET Economics Syllabus

Candidates should be familiar with the weightage of the sections covered in the UGC NET Economics Syllabus before commencing their preparation. In order to get an idea of the question format, marking scheme, etc, one should check the UGC NET Economics exam pattern thoroughly. Check the paper-wise UGC NET Economics pattern below:

Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Marking Scheme Paper 1 Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning (including Maths), Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), People & Environment, and Higher Education System 50 100 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable Paper 2 Economics 100 200 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable

How do I prepare for UGC NET Economics?

It is crucial to check the UGC NET economics preparation tips recommended by the experts. These will help them to maximize their scores on the exam. With this, they should analyze the entire UGC NET Economics syllabus and exam pattern carefully and then allocate study hours to every topic accordingly. Here is a list of the best preparation tips to crack the UGC NET economics section.

Go through the UGC NET Economics syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly prior to the commencement of the preparation. This will be helpful in preparing the timetable for the exam.

Pick the books and study material suggested by experts and previous toppers as the right books will help you to clear the basic concepts easily and allow you to understand the advanced-level theory without any difficulty.

Practice previous year's question papers, UGC NET sample papers, and mock tests to analyze your strength and weakness and increase your question-solving speed and accuracy.

Prepare short notes for all the economics topics as these notes will help in the last-minute revision of the entire syllabus.

Review all the important topics regularly to retain the concepts for a longer period.

Best Books for UGC NET Economics Syllabus

Candidates should read the latest version of UGC NET Economics books that are highly recommended by experts. The right study material will help them to cover all the aspects of the UGC NET Economics syllabus. Some of the best books for the UGC NET Economics subject are listed below:

Truman's UGC NET Economics by Srinivas Shirur

UGC NET/JRF/SET Economics (Paper-2) upkar's Publication by Gopal Garg

