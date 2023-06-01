UGC NET English 2023: Best Books, Study Material

English language paper is one of the subjects opted by the aspirants preparing for UGC NET/JRF Exam. No doubt Assistant Professor or Lecturer job is famous for its lucrative salary and is one of the most satisfying jobs in the country. But to become a lecturer or Assistant Professor you have to clear UGC NET Exam with proper strategy, guidance, preparation material, and the best books. This article provides the best English books for UGC NET Exam.

UGC NET English Books: While preparing for UGC NET English paper candidates should chooses the books very carefully as it is very essential for the candidates. Here, we have listed down the best UGC NET English books that are recommended by the experts for the preparation of UGC English syllabus.

UGC NET English Syllabus is vast. For the preparation, analysing previous year’s papers and thorough understanding of the subject is must. Before discussing English best books for UGC NET Exam let us have a look on some important topics from the syllabus of UGC NET which have been analysed from last few previous years’ papers to make your preparation easier and confined.

Chaucer to Shakespeare

Victorian Period

Modern Period

Contemporary Period

English Language History

English Language Teaching

Indian Writing in English

Indian Literature in English Translation

Contemporary British literature

Modern British Literature

American and other non-British English Literature

Contemporary Theory

Literary Theory and Criticism

With these topics read Glossary of Literary Terms, stay updated on current contemporary developments in the field of literature like Booker Prize, Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize etc., solve previous year's papers and practice model papers as much as you can.

UGC NET Exam Best English Books

Here, we have listed down some of the best books recommended by experts to candidates that will help in cracking UGC NET English paper.

1.UGC NET English Literature by Arihant Experts

This book is a complete study material and provide ample of practice as per the requirement of the exam.

Key features of the book

- Chapters are given in detail according to the latest and revised syllabus of UGC NET.

- At the last of each Chapter, objective questions and answers are given for better understanding.

- Book is featured with over 5500 chapter wise objective questions based on latest exam trends for systematic learning.

- Important facts and information are given in the box which is incorporated in the chapters for revision.

- Book also consists of Previous Year's Questions Papers for analysis.

- In fact book has some Model Papers for self-analysis and practice.

- Book is informative and useful.

- Page quality of the book is average.

- Printing of the book is good.

- Paperback: 828 pages

2. An Objective & Analytical Approach to English Literature for UGC NET-JRF by Dr. Vivekanand Jha

It is a comprehensive book of English Literature Subject for UGC NET Exam.

Key features of the book

- The book contains theory as per the syllabus of UGC NET Exam.

- Book also covers content like Booker Prize Winners, Books on Feminism, British literature, Novels, Famous Poems, Famous Quotations and Experts, Indian Literature, Jnanpith Award Winners, Nobel Prize Winners in Literature etc.

- Chapter wise questions are given for practice.

- Several practice sets are given for self-analysis.

- Previous Year's Questions Papers with Answer Keys are given for analysing the English paper.

- Rhyme Schemes are also covered in the book.

- Print quality of the book is good.

- Pages quality of the book is fine.

- Paperback: 657 pages

3. Objective Approach to English Literature for NET, JRF by K.K. Narayan, Pandey Om Prakash, Rahmat Jahan Ivan K. Masih and Neeraj Kumar

The book covers almost the entire syllabus as per the latest pattern of UGC NET Exam.

Key features of the book

- The book covers the entire history of British Literature.

- It also consists of an exhaustive material on American literature, Commonwealth Literature and Indian Writing in English.

- It caters all the post graduate students and scholars as well as aspirants preparing for UGC NET and other competitive examinations.

- The book also consists of Multiple Choice Questions for practice.

- Language in the book is simple and easy to understand.

- Page quality of the book is good.

- Print quality is also good.

- Paperback: 600 pages

4. Trueman's UGC NET English Literature by B.P. Panigrahi

It is a comprehensive book of English Literature, fully updated according to the syllabus of UGC NET Exam.

Key features of the book

- All the topics are covered according to latest pattern and syllabus.

- The book comprises of multiple sections to give students a better understanding of various topics.

- Book also has Previous Year's Papers for analysis.

- Book provides ample of practice to gain confidence before exams.

- Book is good for revision point.

- The content of the book is organised properly.

- Book gives you the idea about the pattern of the paper asked in the exam.

- Page quality of the book is fine.

- Printing of the book is good.

- Paperback: 828 pages

5.English for UGC-NET/JRF by R.S. Malik

In the book most of the syllabus is covered in the form of objective questions according to the latest pattern of the examination.

Key features of the book

- Book comprises objective type questions with answers for practice and better understanding.

- Main focus of the book is on 'Literary Theory and Criticism'.

- One of the unique features of the book is that it consists of explanatory notes wherever required.

- Chapters have some boxes in which some additional information is given.

- Language used in the book is not much tough.

- Previous Year's Questions with answers are given in the book for analysis of the exam pattern.

- Book contains lots of questions on every era of English Literature with answers.

- MCQs given in the book are not much lengthy and easy to understand.

- Most of the literary theories are covered in the book.

- Page quality of the book is good.

- Printing of the book is good.

- Paperback: 614 pages

6.English for UGC-NET by Neeru Tandon

It is a comprehensive book designed as a guide for the aspirants who are appearing for UGC NET/SLET and other competitive examinations with English as a subject.

Key features of the book

- Book is based on latest UGC Syllabus and pattern.

- All the information required for the subject is covered in the book.

- Topics are categorically described in an analytical and coherent way.

- It contains point wise study material for revision during exam.

- Multiple choice questions with answers are given according to the topics for better understanding and practice.

- Syllabus is briefly described in the book.

- Model questions papers are also given in the book.

- All the topics are covered according to the syllabus.

- Language used in the book is simple and impressive.

- Book provides ample of practice which gives confidence to the aspirant.

- Pages quality of the book is good.

- Printing of the book is good.

- Paperback: 600 pages

Some more English books for reference:

Here, we have provided the list other books that will be helpful in cracking the examination

Objective Type Questions on Literature in English for UGC Net by Bhim S. Dahiya

A History of Indian English by M.K Naik

The Story of English in India by Krishnaswamy

A Critical History of English literature Volume I and II by David Daiches

UGC NET: English Previous Year's Solved papers by RPH Editorial Board

An Objective History of English Literature through Multiple Choice Questions by B.B Jain

The Penguin Dictionary of Literary Terms and Literary Theory by J. A Cuddon

A Glossary of Literary Terms by M.H. Abrams

6 Best English Books for UGC NET Exam S. No. Book Name Author/Publisher Name 1. UGC NET English Literature Arihant Experts 2. An Objective & Analytical Approach to English Literature for UGC NET-JRF Dr. Vivekanand Jha 3. Objective Approach to English Literature for NET, JRF K.K. Narayan, Pandey Om Prakash, Rahmat Jahan Ivan K. Masih and Neeraj Kumar 4. Trueman's UGC NET English Literature B.P. Panigrahi 5. English for UGC-NET/JRF R.S. Malik 6. English for UGC-NET Neeru Tandon

Why UGC NET English Books Important?

The importance of books cannot be reiterated. Here, we have listed down some of the reason why books plays a crucial role in cracking any of the examinations