UGC NET Certificate 2023: Check Here Validity, Steps to Download

UGC NET Certificate is issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to candidates who successfully clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination for selection as Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions across colleges and universities in India.

Applicants can download their official e-Certificate from the official portal by entering their date of birth, roll numbers or application numbers, and other required credentials. We have provided the direct link for downloading the certificate below.

In this article, we discuss the validity, documents required and steps to download UGC NET Certificate.

UGC NET Certificate 2023

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December). The NTA has officially released the UGC NET Certificate for the 2022 cycle on its official portal. Obtaining the authentic digital copy of the certificate is important as it is required when applying for the posts of Assistant Professor across Indian colleges and universities.

Download UGC NET Certificate

After qualifying the exam, candidates qualify for the award letter for the JRF Fellowship and become eligible for conducting research in the subject of their post-graduation.

Steps to Download UGC NET Certificate 2023

Candidates must follow the steps mentioned below for downloading their certificate or award letter.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UGC.

Step 2: Fill in the required details such as roll number, date of birth, year of exam, and session of exam, and the captcha code.

Step 3: Save and download the Certificate.

Documents Required for UGC NET Certificate

Candidates must have the following documents ready for downloading the Certificate:

Admit card

Application form pdf

Marksheet of post-graduation

EWS/OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/PwD category certificates

Valid photo ID proof

Date of birth proof

Scorecard

Failed to download UGC NET Certificate?

In the case of non-receipt of the NET Certificate, candidates must write a letter or email on the official email ID of the Commission with their roll number, the date of exam for which they appeared. Candidates must submit copies of (their high school/higher secondary certificate, master’s degree certificate, mark sheet of master’s degree, caste certificate, and physical disability certificate in case of physically handicapped), all attested by a gazetted officer.

UGC NET e-Certificate Validity

The certificate is valid for a lifetime for Assistant Professor/Lectureship. Whereas the validity of the award letter for JRF is four years from the date of issue.

Importance & Benefits of UGC NET Certificate

Qualifying for the exam opens up a plethora of opportunities for candidates. Candidates after obtaining their certificate enjoy the following benefits: