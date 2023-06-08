UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Subject-wise shift timings, schedule releasing soon by NTA

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates for 84 Subjects: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the UGC NET exam schedule for the June 2023 cycle soon at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET exam is going to be held for 84 subjects in multiple shifts from June 13 to June 22, 2023, across different exam centres in the country. However, the official exam schedule will only be released by the NTA in the upcoming days. The candidates who will clear the UGC NET will be considered eligible for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in their respective subjects.
In this article, we have shared the exam dates, exam timing, NTA UGC NET admit card and subject-wise schedule of the UGC NET 2023 exam.
UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates
As per the official notification, the NTA UGC NET exam for the June 2023 cycle is scheduled to be held from June 13 to June 22, 2023. The agency has also notified the shift timings for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam. The UGC NET June 2023 exam is going to be administered in two shifts, i.e., shift-1 and shift-2.
Although there are two different papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2, there shall be no break and the exam will end only after 3 hours. Let’s look at the shift timings of the UGC NET 2023 exam
Particulars
UGC NET Shift-1
UGC NET Shift-2
Entry to the exam centre
7.20 am to 8.30 am
1.45 pm to 02.00 pm
Entry to the exam hall
7.20 am to 8.30 am
1.45 pm to 02.00 pm
Duration to complete attendance formalities
8.30 am to 9.00 am
02.00 pm to 03.00 pm
UGC NET exam timing
09.00 am to 12.00 noon
3.00 pm to 06.00 pm
UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule for 84 Subjects
The UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is going to be released on the official website in PDF format. The NTA will release the exam schedule for 84 subjects asked in the Paper-2 of the UGC NET exam. Candidates can go through the UGC NET exam schedule to know about the dates and shifts assigned to different subjects.
UGC NET 2023 Subject-wise Exam Pattern
The UGC NET exam is held for those candidates who are willing to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in Indian colleges and universities. As per the UGC NET exam pattern, there will be two papers. Paper-1 of the exam evaluates the general and teaching aptitude of the candidate. Whereas, Paper-2 has questions from the subject opted by the candidate.
Paper Number
Total Question
Total Marks
Duration
Paper 1
50
100
3 hours
Paper 2
100
200
Total
150
300
3 hours
Paper-2 will have questions only from the subjects that are chosen by the candidate. Here is the list of 84 subjects:
Subject
Syllabus
Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education
Anthropology
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
Arabic
Archaeology
Assamese
Bengali
Bodo
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies
Chinese
Comparative Literature
Comparative Study of Religions
Criminology
Defence and Strategic Studies
Dogri
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics
English
Folk Literature
Forensic Science
French (French Version)
German
Gujarati
Hindi
Human Rights and Duties
Indian Culture
Japanese
Kannada
Kashmiri
Konkani
Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
Linguistics
Maithili
Malayalam
Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)
Manipuri
Marathi
Mass Communication and Journalism
Museology & Conservation
Music
Nepali
Oriya
Pali
Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre
Persian
Philosophy
Physical Education
Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies
Population Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”
Prakrit
Psychology
Public Administration
Punjabi
Rajasthani
Russian
Sanskrit
Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).
Santali
Sindhi
Social Medicine & Community Health
Social Work
Spanish
Tamil
Telugu
Tourism Administration and Management.
Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
Urdu
Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
Women Studies
Note: The candidates with a Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in the subject “Women Studies”
Yoga
Sindhi
Hindu studies
Indian Knowledge system
Each correct answer in the UGC NET exam accounts for 2 marks. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the examination. The UGC NET admit card for June 2023 exam cycle will get released after the release of the exam city intimation slip.
UGC NET 2023 Exam Updates
