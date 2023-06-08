UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Subject-wise shift timings, schedule releasing soon by NTA

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates @ugcnet.nta.nic.in : UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is expected to release soon for all 84 subjects at the official website. Know the exam timing, subject-wise exam dates, exam pattern, and UGC NET admit card release date here.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates for 84 Subjects: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the UGC NET exam schedule for the June 2023 cycle soon at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET exam is going to be held for 84 subjects in multiple shifts from June 13 to June 22, 2023, across different exam centres in the country. However, the official exam schedule will only be released by the NTA in the upcoming days. The candidates who will clear the UGC NET will be considered eligible for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in their respective subjects.

In this article, we have shared the exam dates, exam timing, NTA UGC NET admit card and subject-wise schedule of the UGC NET 2023 exam.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates

As per the official notification, the NTA UGC NET exam for the June 2023 cycle is scheduled to be held from June 13 to June 22, 2023. The agency has also notified the shift timings for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam. The UGC NET June 2023 exam is going to be administered in two shifts, i.e., shift-1 and shift-2.

Although there are two different papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2, there shall be no break and the exam will end only after 3 hours. Let’s look at the shift timings of the UGC NET 2023 exam

Particulars UGC NET Shift-1 UGC NET Shift-2 Entry to the exam centre 7.20 am to 8.30 am 1.45 pm to 02.00 pm Entry to the exam hall 7.20 am to 8.30 am 1.45 pm to 02.00 pm Duration to complete attendance formalities 8.30 am to 9.00 am 02.00 pm to 03.00 pm UGC NET exam timing 09.00 am to 12.00 noon 3.00 pm to 06.00 pm

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule for 84 Subjects

The UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is going to be released on the official website in PDF format. The NTA will release the exam schedule for 84 subjects asked in the Paper-2 of the UGC NET exam. Candidates can go through the UGC NET exam schedule to know about the dates and shifts assigned to different subjects.

UGC NET 2023 Subject-wise Exam Pattern

The UGC NET exam is held for those candidates who are willing to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in Indian colleges and universities. As per the UGC NET exam pattern, there will be two papers. Paper-1 of the exam evaluates the general and teaching aptitude of the candidate. Whereas, Paper-2 has questions from the subject opted by the candidate.

Paper Number Total Question Total Marks Duration Paper 1 50 100 3 hours Paper 2 100 200 Total 150 300 3 hours

Paper-2 will have questions only from the subjects that are chosen by the candidate. Here is the list of 84 subjects:

Each correct answer in the UGC NET exam accounts for 2 marks. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the examination. The UGC NET admit card for June 2023 exam cycle will get released after the release of the exam city intimation slip.