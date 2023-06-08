UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Subject-wise shift timings, schedule releasing soon by NTA

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is expected to release soon for all 84 subjects at the official website. Know the exam timing, subject-wise exam dates, exam pattern, and UGC NET admit card release date here.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates
UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates for 84 Subjects: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the UGC NET exam schedule for the June 2023 cycle soon at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET exam is going to be held for 84 subjects in multiple shifts from June 13 to June 22, 2023, across different exam centres in the country. However, the official exam schedule will only be released by the NTA in the upcoming days. The candidates who will clear the UGC NET will be considered eligible for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in their respective subjects.

In this article, we have shared the exam dates, exam timing, NTA UGC NET admit card and subject-wise schedule of the UGC NET 2023 exam.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Dates

As per the official notification, the NTA UGC NET exam for the June 2023 cycle is scheduled to be held from June 13 to June 22, 2023. The agency has also notified the shift timings for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam. The UGC NET June 2023 exam is going to be administered in two shifts, i.e., shift-1 and shift-2. 

Although there are two different papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2, there shall be no break and the exam will end only after 3 hours. Let’s look at the shift timings of the UGC NET 2023 exam

Particulars

UGC NET Shift-1

UGC NET Shift-2

Entry to the exam centre

7.20 am to 8.30 am

1.45 pm to 02.00 pm

Entry to the exam hall

7.20 am to 8.30 am

1.45 pm to 02.00 pm

Duration to complete attendance formalities

8.30 am to 9.00 am

02.00 pm to 03.00 pm

UGC NET exam timing

09.00 am to 12.00 noon

3.00 pm to 06.00 pm

UGC NET 2023 Exam Schedule for 84 Subjects

The UGC NET 2023 exam schedule is going to be released on the official website in PDF format. The NTA will release the exam schedule for 84 subjects asked in the Paper-2 of the UGC NET exam. Candidates can go through the UGC NET exam schedule to know about the dates and shifts assigned to different subjects.

UGC NET 2023 Subject-wise Exam Pattern

The UGC NET exam is held for those candidates who are willing to work as a JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in Indian colleges and universities. As per the UGC NET exam pattern, there will be two papers. Paper-1 of the exam evaluates the general and teaching aptitude of the candidate. Whereas, Paper-2 has questions from the subject opted by the candidate.

Paper Number 

Total Question

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

50

100

3 hours

Paper 2

100

200

Total

150

300

3 hours

Paper-2 will have questions only from the subjects that are chosen by the candidate. Here is the list of 84 subjects:

Subject

Syllabus

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Anthropology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Arabic

DOWNLOAD PDF

Archaeology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Assamese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Bengali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Bodo

DOWNLOAD PDF

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Chinese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Commerce

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Comparative Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Comparative Study of Religions

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Computer Science and Applications

DOWNLOAD PDF

Criminology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Defence and Strategic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Dogri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Electronic Science

DOWNLOAD PDF

English

DOWNLOAD PDF

Environmental Sciences

DOWNLOAD PDF

Folk Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Forensic Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

French (French Version)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF

Geography

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

German

DOWNLOAD PDF

Gujarati

DOWNLOAD PDF

Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

History

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Home Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Human Rights and Duties

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Indian Culture

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Japanese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Kannada

DOWNLOAD PDF

Kashmiri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Konkani

DOWNLOAD PDF

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Law

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Library and Information Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Linguistics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Maithili

DOWNLOAD PDF

Malayalam

DOWNLOAD PDF

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Manipuri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Marathi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Mass Communication and Journalism

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Museology & Conservation

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Music

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Nepali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Oriya

DOWNLOAD PDF

Pali

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Persian

DOWNLOAD PDF

Philosophy

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Physical Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Political Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Population Studies

Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Prakrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Psychology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Public Administration

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Punjabi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Rajasthani

DOWNLOAD PDF

Russian

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sanskrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).

DOWNLOAD PDF

Santali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Sindhi

SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Social Medicine & Community Health

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Social Work

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sociology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Spanish

DOWNLOAD PDF

Tamil

DOWNLOAD PDF

Telugu

DOWNLOAD PDF

Tourism Administration and Management.

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Urdu

DOWNLOAD PDF

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Women Studies

Note: The candidates with a Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in the subject “Women Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Yoga

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sindhi

  

Hindu studies

  

Indian Knowledge system

  

Each correct answer in the UGC NET exam accounts for 2 marks. There is no negative marking for wrong answers in the examination. The UGC NET admit card for June 2023 exam cycle will get released after the release of the exam city intimation slip.

FAQ

Q1. What are the UGC NET 2023 exam dates?

UGC NET 2023 exam will be held from June 13 to June 22, 2023.

Q2. What is the shift-wise timing for the UGC NET 2023 exam?

The UGC NET 2023 exam is going to be held in two shifts, shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Q3. For how many subjects the UGC NET exam 2023 will be held?

UGC NET exam 2023 will be held in 84 subjects by NTA
