UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2020: Check Paper-2 Chapter-wise Detailed Syllabus with Latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET Economics Syllabus 2020: NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in 81 Subjects in online mode for determining the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor (only) posts in Indian Colleges and Universities. UGC NET 2020 Exam will consist of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 & Paper-2. Based on the subject selected by the candidate, Paper-2 will consist of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

In this article, are going to share the Detailed Syllabus of UGC NET 2020 Economics Subject. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 ECONOMICS SYLLABUS

Let’s look at the Chapter wise Syllabus of UGC NET Economics Subject in detail:

Unit 1: MICRO ECONOMICS

S. No Micro Economics Chapters 1 Theory of Consumer Behaviour 2 Theory of Production and Costs 3 Decision making under uncertainty Attitude towards Risk 4 Game Theory – Non Cooperative games 5 Market Structures, competitive and non-competitive equilibria and their efficiency properties 6 Factor Pricing 7 General Equilibrium Analysis 8 Efficiency Criteria: Pareto-Optimality, Kaldor – Hicks and Wealth Maximization 9 Welfare Economics: Fundamental Theorems , Social Welfare Function 10 Asymmetric Information: Adverse Selection and Moral Hazard

Unit 2: MACRO ECONOMICS

S. No Macro Economics Chapters 1 National Income: Concepts and Measurement 2 Determination of output and employment: Classical & Keynesian Approach 3 Consumption Function 4 Investment Function 5 Multiplier and Accelerator 6 Demand for Money 7 Supply of Money 8 IS – LM Model Approach 9 Inflation and Phillips Curve Analysis 10 Business Cycles 11 Monetary and Fiscal Policy 12 Rational Expectation Hypothesis and its critique

Unit 3: STATISTICS AND ECONOMETRICS

S. No Statistics and Econometrics Chapters 1 Probability Theory: Concepts of probability, Distributions, Moments, Central Limit theorem 2 Descriptive Statistics – Measures of Central tendency & dispersions, Correlation, Index Numbers 3 Sampling methods & Sampling Distribution 4 Statistical Inferences, Hypothesis testing 5 Linear Regression Models and their properties – BLUE 6 Identification Problem 7 Simultaneous Equation Models – recursive and non-recursive 8 Discrete choice models 9 Time Series Analysis

Unit 4: MATHEMATICAL ECONOMICS

S. No Mathematical Economics Chapters 1 Sets, functions and continuity, sequence, series 2 Differential Calculus and its Applications 3 Linear Algebra – Matrices, Vector Spaces 4 Static Optimization Problems and their applications 5 Input-Output Model, Linear Programming 6 Difference and Differential equations with applications

Unit 5: INTERNATIONAL ECONOMICS

S. No International Economics Chapters 1 International Trade: Basic concepts and analytical tools 2 Theories of International Trade 3 International Trade under imperfect competition 4 Balance of Payments: Composition, Equilibrium and Disequilibrium and Adjustment Mechanisms 5 Exchange Rate: Concepts and Theories 6 Foreign Exchange Market and Arbitrage 7 Gains from Trade, Terms of Trade, Trade Multiplier 8 Tariff and Non-Tariff barriers to trade; Dumping 9 GATT, WTO and Regional Trade Blocks; Trade Policy Issues 10 IMF & World Bank

Unit 6: PUBLIC ECONOMICS

S. No Public Economics Chapters 1 Market Failure and Remedial Measures: Asymmetric Information, Public Goods, Externality 2 Regulation of Market – Collusion and Consumers’ Welfare 3 Public Revenue: Tax & Non-Tax Revenue, Direct & Indirect Taxes, Progressive and non-Progressive Taxation, Incidence and Effects of Taxation 4 Public expenditure 5 Public Debt and its management 6 Public Budget and Budget Multiplier 7 Fiscal Policy and its implications

Unit 7: MONEY AND BANKING

S. No Money and Banking Chapters 1 Components of Money Supply 2 Central Bank 3 Commercial Banking 4 Instruments and Working of Monetary Policy 5 Non-banking Financial Institutions 6 Capital Market and its Regulation

Unit 8: GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT ECONOMICS

S. No Growth and Development Economics Chapters 1 Economic Growth and Economic Development 2 Theories of Economic Development: Adam Smith, Ricardo, Marx, Schumpeter, Rostow, Balanced & Unbalanced growth, Big Push approach 3 Models of Economic Growth: Harrod-Domar, Solow, Robinson, Kaldor 4 Technical progress – Disembodied & embodied; endogenous growth 5 Indicators of Economic Development: PQLI, HDI, SDGs 6 Poverty and Inequalities – Concepts and Measurement 7 Social Sector Development: Health, Education, Gender

Unit 9: ENVIRONMENTAL ECONOMICS AND DEMOGRAPHY

S. No Environmental Economics and Demography Chapters 1 Environment as a Public Good 2 Market Failure 3 Coase Theorem 4 Cost-Benefit Analysis and Compensation Criteria 5 Valuation of Environmental Goods 6 Theories of Population 7 Concepts and Measures: Fertility, Morbidity, Mortality 8 Age Structure, Demographic Dividend 9 Life Table 10 Migration

Unit 10: INDIAN ECONOMY

S. No Indian Economy Chapters 1 Economic Growth in India: Pattern and Structure 2 Agriculture: Pattern & Structure of Growth, Major Challenges, Policy Responses 3 Industry: Pattern & Structure of Growth, Major Challenges, Policy Responses 4 Services: Pattern & Structure of Growth, Major Challenges, Policy Responses 5 Rural Development – Issues, Challenges & Policy Responses 6 Urban Development – Issues, Challenges and Policy Responses 7 Foreign Trade: Structure and Direction, BOP, Flow of Foreign Capital, Trade Policies 8 Infrastructure Development: Physical and Social; Public-Private Partnerships 9 Reforms in Land, Labour and Capital Markets 10 Centre-State Financial Relations and Finance Commissions of India; FRBM 11 Poverty, Inequality & Unemployment

Candidates are advised to go through the above mentioned latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Economics subjects before making Preparation Strategy.