NTA UGC NET/ CSIR UGC-NET Exam Calendar June 2020: Check Registration/Exam/Admit Card/Result Dates

NTA UGC NET/ CSIR UGC-NET Exam Calendar June 2020:  In this article, we have shared the exam dates and schedules of UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET conducted by NTA in the year 2020. This NTA Exam Calendar will provide the candidates a tentative exam schedule which will further help them in creating a study plan and preparation strategy. Let’s have a look at the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar in detail here.

Jan 3, 2020 17:59 IST
As per the official notification, NTA has released the Annual Exam Calendar for the year 2020. The calendar includes the dates of important exams conducted by NTA like UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET, etc to be held in 2020. Candidates can check the exam dates to prepare for these exams as per the exam schedule. It also includes the Online Registration Opening and Closing Date, Admit Cards Downloading Dates and Result announcement dates. Here’s a quick view on the calendar:

NTA UGC NET Exam is an online exam consisting of two papers – Paper-1 and Paper-2 conducted in a single session (No break between Paper-1 & Paper-2). Candidates need to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Assistant Professor or for Assistant Professor only. Here are the UGC NET  2020 Exam Dates:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15th May 2020

UGC NET June 2019 Exam Dates

15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar

CSIR conducts UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Atmospheric, Earth, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Life Sciences and Physical Sciences. JRF awarded to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable. Here are the CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Dates:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March to 15th April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15th May 2020

UGC NET June 2019 Exam Dates

21st June 2020

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET Exam:

