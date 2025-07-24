[Download PDF] UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Subject Wise & Category Wise Cut Off

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Subject Wise & Category Wise Cut Off

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 21st July 2025. The exam was held from June 25 and June 2025 in various exam centres across India. The cut-off is the least number that has to be obtained by the candidates to be eligible to be declared qualified. Know the NTA UGC NET cut off 2025 June session for the post of Assistant Professor and JRF & Assistant Professor here. Candidates can also download the NTA UGC NET June cut off 2025 from here.

subject wise UGC NETjune exam cut off marks 2025 out

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the UGC NET cut-off marks 2025 June session on its website on 21st July 2025 on its website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the category-wise cut-off marks for each subject in the official PDF that has been made available on the NTA UGC NET website. Alternatively, a direct link has also been available here on this page as well. 

The UGC NET result for June session was declared on 21st July 2025. With the release of the result, candidates can check the cut off marks subject wise as well. This will let them know if they are eligible to receive the certificates or not.

Candidates who will obtain the cut off marks will be able to apply for the post of Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF has the details of the number of candidates who have qualified in each subject category. Candidates achieving or exceeding the specified passing marks will qualify in the UGC NET 2024 examination.

UGC NET June Cut Off 2025 PDF Download 

The UGC NET cut off 2025 PDF can be downloaded by clicking on the link specified below here. The cut off PDF was released aling with the result on the UGC NET official website. The following PDF has the subject wise cut off marks. 

Download UGC NET June Cut Off 2025

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Subject-wise

UGC NET June 2025 exam was held from June 25 to June 29 in computer-based mode for 85 subjects across 285 cities in India. The provisional answer key was released on July 6. A total of 10,19,751 candidates registered for the exam, out of which only 1,88,333 candidates qualified. Check the category-wise UGC NET cut off marks for JRF and Assistant Professor posts in the table below.

Sub Code

Subject

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor 

PhD Only

Cutoff Marks

Cutoff Marks

Cut Off Marks

001

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation

General

198

170

146

OBC (NCL)

184

150

132

EWS

186

154

132

SC

166

140

124

ST

162

136

122

002

Political Science

General

244

237

218

OBC (NCL)

236

136

202

EWS

238

64

200

SC

222

101

186

ST

218

44

180

003

Philosophy

General

222

194

166

OBC (NCL)

214

176

152

EWS

212

176

148

SC

200

166

144

ST

188

152

130

004

Psychology

General

248

226

200

OBC (NCL)

238

208

180

EWS

240

208

170

SC

228

194

166

ST

220

190

162

005

Sociology

General

220

192

162

OBC (NCL)

210

172

144

EWS

212

174

142

SC

196

158

136

ST

188

154

136

006

History

General

180

162

142

OBC (NCL)

172

150

132

EWS

174

150

130

SC

164

140

126

ST

160

138

124

008

Commerce

General

224

194

166

OBC (NCL)

212

174

150

EWS

218

176

146

SC

202

162

140

ST

188

158

138

009

Education

General

206

182

158

OBC (NCL)

194

166

144

EWS

198

164

142

SC

186

156

138

ST

184

154

136

012

Home Science

General

202

174

150

OBC (NCL)

188

156

138

EWS

192

156

136

SC

182

148

132

ST

176

146

130

017

Management

General

218

192

170

OBC (NCL)

206

176

156

EWS

208

174

152

SC

200

168

148

ST

194

166

146

020

Hindi

General

218

190

160

OBC (NCL)

208

172

146

EWS

210

174

142

SC

194

160

138

ST

182

152

134

025

Sanskrit

General

224

198

166

OBC (NCL)

212

178

146

EWS

218

178

144

SC

204

170

144

ST

196

160

136

030

English

General

188

166

146

OBC (NCL)

176

150

134

EWS

180

152

134

SC

166

140

126

ST

164

140

126

047

Physical Education

General

206

178

152

OBC (NCL)

194

160

138

EWS

194

160

138

SC

180

150

132

ST

186

150

132

080

Geography

General

216

192

164

OBC (NCL)

208

178

150

EWS

208

176

144

SC

196

166

142

ST

190

160

138

087

Computer Science and Applications

General

186

158

140

OBC (NCL)

172

142

128

EWS

172

144

130

SC

158

136

124

ST

160

136

122

089

Environmental Science

General

174

156

140

OBC (NCL)

164

144

130

EWS

166

144

130

SC

158

138

126

ST

156

136

124

 

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 History

The UGC NET History Cut Off for JRF post ranges between 180 to 160. The highest cut off went for General category followed by EWS.

 

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

180

OBC (NCL)

172

EWS

174

SC

164

ST

160

 

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 (Out of 300)

The Psychology JRF cut-off for the General category is 248, whereas for the SC category, it is 228, reflecting the relaxation provided to reserved categories.

Category Cut Off Marks
General 248
OBC (NCL) 238
EWS 240
SC 228
ST 220

UGC NET Cut Off 2024 December Session PDF

The UGC NET cut-off 2024 has been declared on 22nd February 2025. Candidates can downlaod the latest cut off marks from the link which is given below here.

Download UGC NET Dec Cut Off 2024

UGC NET June Cut Off 2024 PDF Download

The commission has released the UGC NET June cut off marks in PDF format. Given below is the direct link to download UGC NET cutoff marks PDF.

UGC NET Cut Off 2024 PDF

UGC NET Qualifying Marks 2024: Minimum Qualifying/Passing Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for NTA UGC NET exam is decided by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates have to secure the minimum qualifying marks in order to get shortlisted for JRF and Assistant Professor. Check the following table to know the category wise UGCNET qualifying marks for UGC NET Assistant Professor and JRF. 

UGC NET Qualifying Marks 2024

Category

Paper I (Out of 100 marks)

Paper II (Out of 200 marks)

UGC NET qualifying marks for General (Unreserved)

40 (40%)

40 (40%)

OBC Non-creamy layer, PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders

35 (35%)

35 (35%)

UGC NET Cut Off 2024 Out of 300 

UGC NET Cut off marks is calculated out of 300 marks. The candidates who want to qualify the UGC NET exam have to secure at least 120 marks out of 300 if the candidate is from the General category. However, if the candidate is from OBC/SC/ST/PWD/ Transgenders, then one needs to score 105 marks out of 300 combined in both papers. The UGC NET cut off out of 300 is given below in the table.

UGC NET Cut off (Out of 300)
Category Cut off for Paper 1 Cut Off for Paper 2
UGC NET qualifying marks for General (Unreserved) 40% 40%
OBC/PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders 35% 35%

How to Calculate UGC NET Cut off Marks?

The total number of candidates who will qualify for the UGC NET June 2024 exam (for eligibility as Assistant Professor) must be 6% of the total candidates appearing in UGC NET Papers I and II. The available slots for the examination will be allocated among different categories according to the reservation policy.

To be eligible for the Joint Recruitment Framework (JRF) and Assistant Professor, candidates must appear for both papers and achieve a minimum of 40% marks collectively for the General (unreserved) category, while reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC non-creamy layer/PwD/transgender) must secure at least 35% cumulatively across both papers. The number of qualified candidates in each subject and category will be determined accordingly.

Example: Number of candidates to be declared qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor in the subject ‘Economics’ for the SC category

Number of candidates from SC category who secure at least 35% for SC category in Economics' (X) Total slots derived for SC category (÷) Total number of candidates belonging to SC category over all subjects who secure at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together

How to Download the UGC NET Cut Off 2024?

The UGC NET 2023 cut-off is available for download on the UGC NET website in PDF format. Candidates will have to download the UGCNET cut off PDF for Assistant Professor and JRF post in order to check the cut off. Here are the steps to download the cut off marks. 

  • Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the link available for UGC NET 2024 cut off on the homepage for JRF and Assistant Professor PDF.
  • The UGC NET cut off 2024 PDF will be opened on the screen.
  • Download the PDF and save it for further use.

How is UGC NET Cut Off 2024 decided?

As per the National Testing Agency, the UGC NET cut off is decided by the following factors: 

  • The number of candidates who appeared in the exam.
  • The difficulty level of the UGC NET question paper.
  • Previous year UGC NET cut off trends.

UGC NET Cut Off 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET cut off 2023 for June along with the UGC NET result on 19th January 2024. The cut off was released for the post of Assistant Professor and JRF & Assistant Professor. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the UGC NET subject for each category of candidate in the PDF. Candidates can check the UGC NET Geography cut off, UGC NET History cut-off and other subjects as well.

The cut off marks is calculated out of 300 marks. The UGC NET cut-off shall be released in two ways, Percentile-wise cut-off and Percentage-wise cut-off. Candidates will be able to access both the cut off marks once it has been released on the UGC NET website. 

NTA conducted the UGC NET exam from 6th June to 22nd June 2023 in two phases. A total of 9,45,918 candidates appeared for the exam. UGC NET is a teaching exam that is conducted two times a year to determine the eligibility of the candidates to become Assistant Professors and get the Fellowship award to complete PhD at the expense of the Indian government. This is one of the top teaching competitive exams to teach as an Assistant Professor, Lecturer, etc in Indian universities and colleges. 

UGC NET 2023 Cut Off December PDF Link

The UGC NET 2023 cut off June cycle can now be downloaded in PDF format from the link that is given below. The candidates can download the subject cut off marks as well as check the UGC NET final answer key. We have updated the direct link to download UGC NET 2023 cut off marks below.

UGC NET Cut Off PDF 2023 for December Cycle

UGC NET Assistant Professor Cut Off 2023

 Click Here to Download PDF

UGC NET JRF Cut Off 2023

Click Here to Download PDF

UGC NET Cut Off June 2023: Check Statistics

A total of 9,45,918 candidates registered for the NTA UGC NET exam 2023 June session as per the latest data released by NTA. The exam was held from 06th June 2023 to 14th June 2023 & 19th June 2023 in a total of 292 cities for 83 subjects. Check the table below for details on the number of registrations and number of candidates who appeared for the exam. 

UGC NET June Exam Particulars

Number of candidates

Number of candidates registered

 9,45,872
Number of candidates appeared 6,95,928

UGC NET June 2023 Cutoff: Download PDF

UGC NET cut off 2023 was released on 25th July 2023 for June cycle. The minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET 2023 exam is 40% in Paper 1 and 2 for the General category of candidates. Those who score more than the qualifying marks are declared as qualified. You can download the UGC NET cut off PDF 2023 for Assistant Professor and JRF post in the following table.

UGC NET Cut Off PDF 2023 for June Cycle

UGC NET June Cut Off 2023

Download PDF

UGC NET Cut off 2023 - Category-Wise Subject Cut-off

Candidates who secure the minimum cut off marks in the UGC NET exam are declared as qualified. The cut off marks of UGC NET subject wise is released in a PDF format for each category of candidates and subject for which the candidates have appeared. 

 

Previous Years UGC NET Cutoff

Here we have shared the official previous year UGC NET cut off for your reference. Check the given table below to know about the UGC NET June 2022, June 2022 cut off. 

Check UGC NET cutoffs of previous years below including June 2022, June 2022 & June 2021,  June 2020 & June 2021 merged cycle exams in the tables below.

UGC NET Cut Off June 2022: Subject Wise

The subject wise UGC NET cut off 2022 for June is given in the following table below. 

030

ENGLISH

UNRESERVED

96.7779353

1527

99.3219813

259

030

ENGLISH

EWS

91.7343823

223

98.2686772

41

030

ENGLISH

OBC(NCL)

89.3500021

999

97.2934657

158

030

ENGLISH

SC

82.2214171

534

94.2756586

99

030

ENGLISH

ST

78.3810362

311

91.7343823

53

030

ENGLISH

PWD-VI-UR

76.7195085

20

95.7855394

3

030

ENGLISH

PWD-HI-UR

56.1616894

17

78.3810362

4

030

ENGLISH

PWD-LM-UR

83.069124

18

96.0405776

3

030

ENGLISH

PWD-OD&AO-UR

13.047214

20

74.3695493

5

030

ENGLISH

PWD-VI-OB

52.7405414

14

91.7429222

3

030

ENGLISH

PWD-HI-OB

20.8789792

13

57.5417794

4

030

ENGLISH

PWD-LM-OB

63.7668084

12

84.7403016

3

030

ENGLISH

PWD-OD&AO-OB

-

-

13.047214

2

030

ENGLISH

PWD-VI-SC

24.002234

7

69.4806032

2

030

ENGLISH

PWD-HI-SC

-

-

71.1816159

1

030

ENGLISH

PWD-LM-SC

63.7668084

7

88.3442886

1

030

ENGLISH

PWD-OD&AO-SC

-

-

-

-

030

ENGLISH

PWD-VI-ST

9.0776303

3

9.0776303

1

030

ENGLISH

PWD-HI-ST

-

-

-

-

030

ENGLISH

PWD-LM-ST

56.1616894

4

74.3695493

1

030

ENGLISH

PWD-OD&AO-ST

-

-

45.6756897

1

030

ENGLISH

PWD-VI-EW

44.0606607

2

81.0972204

1

030

ENGLISH

PWD-HI-EW

33.6039868

3

73.7798251

1

030

ENGLISH

PWD-LM-EW

78.3810362

2

93.4993013

1

030

ENGLISH

PWD-OD&AO-EW

-

-

17.979121

1

UGC NET Political Science Cut off 2022

The candidates can check cut-off for the UGC NET 2022 exam for the Political Science Paper below:

 

 

Sub Code

 

 

Subject

 

 

Category

Assistant Professor

Jrf & Assistant Professor

Cutoff

Percentile

 

Total

 

Cutoff Percentile

 

Total

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

UNRESERVED

97.0712311

1422

99.355089

288

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

EWS

91.9102451

387

98.5659454

81

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

OBC(NCL)

91.9102451

931

98.0302839

223

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

SC

83.5041545

640

94.3218736

124

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

ST

82.1966342

347

92.7369353

68

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-UR

79.2610193

26

96.4781307

6

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-UR

50.4242836

20

82.1966342

4

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-UR

85.992661

23

94.9723734

4

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-UR

26.1795083

11

63.393648

3

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-OB

55.554478

18

94.2469105

4

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-OB

28.7591524

13

52.9117975

2

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-OB

76.173605

14

90.2273398

3

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-OB

-

-

32.3927622

1

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-SC

50.175039

12

88.9104398

2

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-SC

29.9464338

5

32.3927622

3

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-SC

65.5152052

10

94.2469105

1

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-SC

-

-

-

-

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-ST

26.1795083

6

47.8257202

2

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-ST

47.8257202

1

-

-

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-ST

50.4242836

7

82.1966342

1

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-ST

-

-

31.4891141

1

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-EW

58.0516899

6

92.7369353

1

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-EW

34.8559619

3

65.5152052

1

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-EW

71.9875867

4

91.8925472

2

002

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-EW

-

-

-

-

UGC NET History Cut off 2022

The candidates can check the  cut-off for the UGC NET 2022 exam for the History Paper below:

SubCD

Subject

Category

Assistant Professor

Cutoff percentile

Assistant Professor

Total

Jrf & Assistant Professor

Cutoff percentile

Jrf & Assistant Professor

Total

006

HISTORY

UNRESERVED

98.2165659

927

99.5158451

202

006

HISTORY

EWS

95.0850939

280

98.8890781

54

006

HISTORY

OBC(NCL)

93.9644164

834

98.667745

164

006

HISTORY

SC

87.6173709

465

96.3908451

86

006

HISTORY

ST

85.9496042

202

95.9138503

38

006

HISTORY

PWD-VI-UR

85.9496042

20

97.8717971

4

006

HISTORY

PWD-HI-UR

72.8824335

23

92.1809824

4

006

HISTORY

PWD-LM-UR

90.0995999

18

96.51826

5

006

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-UR

41.6519953

15

86.0817684

3

006

HISTORY

PWD-VI-OB

67.2937771

13

91.202009

2

006

HISTORY

PWD-HI-OB

50.7576402

14

70.0557512

3

006

HISTORY

PWD-LM-OB

82.404018

12

93.1216481

2

006

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-OB

-

-

47.9313867

3

006

HISTORY

PWD-VI-SC

53.7967141

6

93.5054773

1

006

HISTORY

PWD-HI-SC

52.8071205

6

56.6314804

2

006

HISTORY

PWD-LM-SC

78.586022

8

95.9138503

1

006

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-SC

-

-

66.788928

2

006

HISTORY

PWD-VI-ST

41.6519953

6

76.6365881

1

006

HISTORY

PWD-HI-ST

56.6314804

1

56.6314804

2

006

HISTORY

PWD-LM-ST

72.4482847

2

72.4482847

1

006

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-ST

-

-

-

  

006

HISTORY

PWD-VI-EW

69.8901847

6

97.0928748

1

006

HISTORY

PWD-HI-EW

41.6519953

3

67.2937771

1

006

HISTORY

PWD-LM-EW

82.404018

3

87.6173709

1

006

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-EW

-

-

47.9313867

2

UGC NET Commerce Cut off 2022

The candidates can check the expected cut-off for the UGC NET 2022 exam for the Commerce Paper below: 

Sub Code

Subject

Category

Assistant Professor Cutoff percentile

Assistant Professor

Total

Jrf & Assistant Professor

Cutoff percentile

Jrf & Assistant Professor

Total

008

COMMERCE

UNRESERVED

98.1591657

990

99.6850283

189

008

COMMERCE

EWS

95.3034227

274

99.0690838

53

008

COMMERCE

OBC(NCL)

92.5036747

816

98.3901449

135

008

COMMERCE

SC

87.1623891

270

95.7634659

50

008

COMMERCE

ST

84.7443707

107

94.7084762

20

008

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-UR

84.0969057

8

94.6030223

3

008

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-UR

73.9306002

7

85.6704246

2

008

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-UR

86.4964753

12

96.9537059

2

008

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-UR

36.1167495

11

70.588647

3

008

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-OB

61.960167

5

89.7193572

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-OB

47.5605661

3

74.7229551

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-OB

78.7862797

7

95.3418086

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-OB

-

-

63.1833135

3

008

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-SC

32.8200462

2

91.9501079

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-SC

32.8200462

2

32.8200462

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-SC

72.5929479

2

93.8306548

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-SC

-

-

-

-

008

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-ST

61.960167

1

61.960167

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-ST

-

-

-

-

008

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-ST

53.6819381

1

53.6819381

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-ST

-

-

-

-

008

COMMERCE

PWD-VI-EW

71.1244952

2

84.0969057

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-HI-EW

56.6562725

2

84.0969057

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-LM-EW

80.5612857

3

86.4964753

1

008

COMMERCE

PWD-OD&AO-EW

-

-

-

-

UGC NET Hindi Cut off 2022

The candidates can check the cut-off for the UGC NET 2022 exam for the Hindi Paper below.

SubCD

Subject

Category

Assistant Professor Cutoff percentile

Assistant Professor

Total

Jrf & Assistant Professor

Cutoff percentile

Jrf & Assistant Professor

Total

020

HINDI

UNRESERVED

96.8212978

1357

99.2769274

285

020

HINDI

EWS

92.2480984

432

98.4727715

94

020

HINDI

OBC(NCL)

91.1024509

1028

97.9129906

216

020

HINDI

SC

82.6838201

582

93.2716687

117

020

HINDI

ST

79.0919335

187

93.2716687

33

020

HINDI

PWD-VI-UR

79.0919335

18

96.8212978

4

020

HINDI

PWD-HI-UR

55.840924

21

85.8716155

5

020

HINDI

PWD-LM-UR

84.3083858

22

94.4934591

4

020

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-UR

19.4149685

10

70.7879525

2

020

HINDI

PWD-VI-OB

53.3852944

14

89.966194

3

020

HINDI

PWD-HI-OB

19.4149685

15

60.9126863

3

020

HINDI

PWD-LM-OB

72.9114694

17

91.1024509

5

020

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-OB

-

-

25.8099352

2

020

HINDI

PWD-VI-SC

28.1294018

9

89.863097

2

020

HINDI

PWD-HI-SC

23.7674899

4

47.2893216

2

020

HINDI

PWD-LM-SC

72.9114694

9

82.7623973

2

020

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-SC

-

-

40.5390177

1

020

HINDI

PWD-VI-ST

30.1308184

2

80.9183961

1

020

HINDI

PWD-HI-ST

-

-

-

-

020

HINDI

PWD-LM-ST

50.0760572

4

75.2042445

1

020

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-ST

-

-

19.4149685

1

020

HINDI

PWD-VI-EW

52.7836933

5

93.7085488

1

020

HINDI

PWD-HI-EW

17.3396563

4

73.1336276

1

020

HINDI

PWD-LM-EW

70.7879525

6

91.1024509

1

020

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-EW

-

-

-

-

