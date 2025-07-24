[Download PDF] UGC NET Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Subject Wise & Category Wise Cut Off

UGC NET Cut Off 2025 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 21st July 2025. The exam was held from June 25 and June 2025 in various exam centres across India. The cut-off is the least number that has to be obtained by the candidates to be eligible to be declared qualified. Know the NTA UGC NET cut off 2025 June session for the post of Assistant Professor and JRF & Assistant Professor here. Candidates can also download the NTA UGC NET June cut off 2025 from here.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the UGC NET cut-off marks 2025 June session on its website on 21st July 2025 on its website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the category-wise cut-off marks for each subject in the official PDF that has been made available on the NTA UGC NET website. Alternatively, a direct link has also been available here on this page as well.
The UGC NET result for June session was declared on 21st July 2025. With the release of the result, candidates can check the cut off marks subject wise as well. This will let them know if they are eligible to receive the certificates or not.
Candidates who will obtain the cut off marks will be able to apply for the post of Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC NET Cut Off 2025 PDF has the details of the number of candidates who have qualified in each subject category. Candidates achieving or exceeding the specified passing marks will qualify in the UGC NET 2024 examination.
The UGC NET cut off 2025 PDF can be downloaded by clicking on the link specified below here. The cut off PDF was released aling with the result on the UGC NET official website. The following PDF has the subject wise cut off marks.
UGC NET June 2025 exam was held from June 25 to June 29 in computer-based mode for 85 subjects across 285 cities in India. The provisional answer key was released on July 6. A total of 10,19,751 candidates registered for the exam, out of which only 1,88,333 candidates qualified. Check the category-wise UGC NET cut off marks for JRF and Assistant Professor posts in the table below.
|
Sub Code
|
Subject
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
PhD Only
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Cut Off Marks
|
001
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation
|
General
|
198
|
170
|
146
|
OBC (NCL)
|
184
|
150
|
132
|
EWS
|
186
|
154
|
132
|
SC
|
166
|
140
|
124
|
ST
|
162
|
136
|
122
|
002
|
Political Science
|
General
|
244
|
237
|
218
|
OBC (NCL)
|
236
|
136
|
202
|
EWS
|
238
|
64
|
200
|
SC
|
222
|
101
|
186
|
ST
|
218
|
44
|
180
|
003
|
Philosophy
|
General
|
222
|
194
|
166
|
OBC (NCL)
|
214
|
176
|
152
|
EWS
|
212
|
176
|
148
|
SC
|
200
|
166
|
144
|
ST
|
188
|
152
|
130
|
004
|
Psychology
|
General
|
248
|
226
|
200
|
OBC (NCL)
|
238
|
208
|
180
|
EWS
|
240
|
208
|
170
|
SC
|
228
|
194
|
166
|
ST
|
220
|
190
|
162
|
005
|
Sociology
|
General
|
220
|
192
|
162
|
OBC (NCL)
|
210
|
172
|
144
|
EWS
|
212
|
174
|
142
|
SC
|
196
|
158
|
136
|
ST
|
188
|
154
|
136
|
006
|
History
|
General
|
180
|
162
|
142
|
OBC (NCL)
|
172
|
150
|
132
|
EWS
|
174
|
150
|
130
|
SC
|
164
|
140
|
126
|
ST
|
160
|
138
|
124
|
008
|
Commerce
|
General
|
224
|
194
|
166
|
OBC (NCL)
|
212
|
174
|
150
|
EWS
|
218
|
176
|
146
|
SC
|
202
|
162
|
140
|
ST
|
188
|
158
|
138
|
009
|
Education
|
General
|
206
|
182
|
158
|
OBC (NCL)
|
194
|
166
|
144
|
EWS
|
198
|
164
|
142
|
SC
|
186
|
156
|
138
|
ST
|
184
|
154
|
136
|
012
|
Home Science
|
General
|
202
|
174
|
150
|
OBC (NCL)
|
188
|
156
|
138
|
EWS
|
192
|
156
|
136
|
SC
|
182
|
148
|
132
|
ST
|
176
|
146
|
130
|
017
|
Management
|
General
|
218
|
192
|
170
|
OBC (NCL)
|
206
|
176
|
156
|
EWS
|
208
|
174
|
152
|
SC
|
200
|
168
|
148
|
ST
|
194
|
166
|
146
|
020
|
Hindi
|
General
|
218
|
190
|
160
|
OBC (NCL)
|
208
|
172
|
146
|
EWS
|
210
|
174
|
142
|
SC
|
194
|
160
|
138
|
ST
|
182
|
152
|
134
|
025
|
Sanskrit
|
General
|
224
|
198
|
166
|
OBC (NCL)
|
212
|
178
|
146
|
EWS
|
218
|
178
|
144
|
SC
|
204
|
170
|
144
|
ST
|
196
|
160
|
136
|
030
|
English
|
General
|
188
|
166
|
146
|
OBC (NCL)
|
176
|
150
|
134
|
EWS
|
180
|
152
|
134
|
SC
|
166
|
140
|
126
|
ST
|
164
|
140
|
126
|
047
|
Physical Education
|
General
|
206
|
178
|
152
|
OBC (NCL)
|
194
|
160
|
138
|
EWS
|
194
|
160
|
138
|
SC
|
180
|
150
|
132
|
ST
|
186
|
150
|
132
|
080
|
Geography
|
General
|
216
|
192
|
164
|
OBC (NCL)
|
208
|
178
|
150
|
EWS
|
208
|
176
|
144
|
SC
|
196
|
166
|
142
|
ST
|
190
|
160
|
138
|
087
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
General
|
186
|
158
|
140
|
OBC (NCL)
|
172
|
142
|
128
|
EWS
|
172
|
144
|
130
|
SC
|
158
|
136
|
124
|
ST
|
160
|
136
|
122
|
089
|
Environmental Science
|
General
|
174
|
156
|
140
|
OBC (NCL)
|
164
|
144
|
130
|
EWS
|
166
|
144
|
130
|
SC
|
158
|
138
|
126
|
ST
|
156
|
136
|
124
The UGC NET History Cut Off for JRF post ranges between 180 to 160. The highest cut off went for General category followed by EWS.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
180
|
OBC (NCL)
|
172
|
EWS
|
174
|
SC
|
164
|
ST
|
160
The Psychology JRF cut-off for the General category is 248, whereas for the SC category, it is 228, reflecting the relaxation provided to reserved categories.
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|General
|248
|OBC (NCL)
|238
|EWS
|240
|SC
|228
|ST
|220
The UGC NET cut-off 2024 has been declared on 22nd February 2025. Candidates can downlaod the latest cut off marks from the link which is given below here.
Download UGC NET Dec Cut Off 2024
The commission has released the UGC NET June cut off marks in PDF format. Given below is the direct link to download UGC NET cutoff marks PDF.
The minimum qualifying marks for NTA UGC NET exam is decided by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates have to secure the minimum qualifying marks in order to get shortlisted for JRF and Assistant Professor. Check the following table to know the category wise UGCNET qualifying marks for UGC NET Assistant Professor and JRF.
|
UGC NET Qualifying Marks 2024
|
Category
|
Paper I (Out of 100 marks)
|
Paper II (Out of 200 marks)
|
UGC NET qualifying marks for General (Unreserved)
|
40 (40%)
|
40 (40%)
|
OBC Non-creamy layer, PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders
|
35 (35%)
|
35 (35%)
UGC NET Cut off marks is calculated out of 300 marks. The candidates who want to qualify the UGC NET exam have to secure at least 120 marks out of 300 if the candidate is from the General category. However, if the candidate is from OBC/SC/ST/PWD/ Transgenders, then one needs to score 105 marks out of 300 combined in both papers. The UGC NET cut off out of 300 is given below in the table.
|UGC NET Cut off (Out of 300)
|Category
|Cut off for Paper 1
|Cut Off for Paper 2
|UGC NET qualifying marks for General (Unreserved)
|40%
|40%
|OBC/PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders
|35%
|35%
The total number of candidates who will qualify for the UGC NET June 2024 exam (for eligibility as Assistant Professor) must be 6% of the total candidates appearing in UGC NET Papers I and II. The available slots for the examination will be allocated among different categories according to the reservation policy.
To be eligible for the Joint Recruitment Framework (JRF) and Assistant Professor, candidates must appear for both papers and achieve a minimum of 40% marks collectively for the General (unreserved) category, while reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC non-creamy layer/PwD/transgender) must secure at least 35% cumulatively across both papers. The number of qualified candidates in each subject and category will be determined accordingly.
|
Example: Number of candidates to be declared qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor in the subject ‘Economics’ for the SC category
|
Number of candidates from SC category who secure at least 35% for SC category in Economics' (X) Total slots derived for SC category (÷) Total number of candidates belonging to SC category over all subjects who secure at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together
The UGC NET 2023 cut-off is available for download on the UGC NET website in PDF format. Candidates will have to download the UGCNET cut off PDF for Assistant Professor and JRF post in order to check the cut off. Here are the steps to download the cut off marks.
As per the National Testing Agency, the UGC NET cut off is decided by the following factors:
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET cut off 2023 for June along with the UGC NET result on 19th January 2024. The cut off was released for the post of Assistant Professor and JRF & Assistant Professor. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the UGC NET subject for each category of candidate in the PDF. Candidates can check the UGC NET Geography cut off, UGC NET History cut-off and other subjects as well.
The cut off marks is calculated out of 300 marks. The UGC NET cut-off shall be released in two ways, Percentile-wise cut-off and Percentage-wise cut-off. Candidates will be able to access both the cut off marks once it has been released on the UGC NET website.
NTA conducted the UGC NET exam from 6th June to 22nd June 2023 in two phases. A total of 9,45,918 candidates appeared for the exam. UGC NET is a teaching exam that is conducted two times a year to determine the eligibility of the candidates to become Assistant Professors and get the Fellowship award to complete PhD at the expense of the Indian government. This is one of the top teaching competitive exams to teach as an Assistant Professor, Lecturer, etc in Indian universities and colleges.
The UGC NET 2023 cut off June cycle can now be downloaded in PDF format from the link that is given below. The candidates can download the subject cut off marks as well as check the UGC NET final answer key. We have updated the direct link to download UGC NET 2023 cut off marks below.
|
UGC NET Cut Off PDF 2023 for December Cycle
|
UGC NET Assistant Professor Cut Off 2023
|Click Here to Download PDF
|
UGC NET JRF Cut Off 2023
A total of 9,45,918 candidates registered for the NTA UGC NET exam 2023 June session as per the latest data released by NTA. The exam was held from 06th June 2023 to 14th June 2023 & 19th June 2023 in a total of 292 cities for 83 subjects. Check the table below for details on the number of registrations and number of candidates who appeared for the exam.
|
UGC NET June Exam Particulars
|
Number of candidates
|
Number of candidates registered
|9,45,872
|Number of candidates appeared
|6,95,928
UGC NET cut off 2023 was released on 25th July 2023 for June cycle. The minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET 2023 exam is 40% in Paper 1 and 2 for the General category of candidates. Those who score more than the qualifying marks are declared as qualified. You can download the UGC NET cut off PDF 2023 for Assistant Professor and JRF post in the following table.
|
UGC NET Cut Off PDF 2023 for June Cycle
|
UGC NET June Cut Off 2023
Candidates who secure the minimum cut off marks in the UGC NET exam are declared as qualified. The cut off marks of UGC NET subject wise is released in a PDF format for each category of candidates and subject for which the candidates have appeared.
Here we have shared the official previous year UGC NET cut off for your reference. Check the given table below to know about the UGC NET June 2022, June 2022 cut off.
Check UGC NET cutoffs of previous years below including June 2022, June 2022 & June 2021, June 2020 & June 2021 merged cycle exams in the tables below.
The subject wise UGC NET cut off 2022 for June is given in the following table below.
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
UNRESERVED
|
96.7779353
|
1527
|
99.3219813
|
259
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
EWS
|
91.7343823
|
223
|
98.2686772
|
41
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
OBC(NCL)
|
89.3500021
|
999
|
97.2934657
|
158
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
SC
|
82.2214171
|
534
|
94.2756586
|
99
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
ST
|
78.3810362
|
311
|
91.7343823
|
53
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
76.7195085
|
20
|
95.7855394
|
3
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
56.1616894
|
17
|
78.3810362
|
4
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
83.069124
|
18
|
96.0405776
|
3
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
13.047214
|
20
|
74.3695493
|
5
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
52.7405414
|
14
|
91.7429222
|
3
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
20.8789792
|
13
|
57.5417794
|
4
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
63.7668084
|
12
|
84.7403016
|
3
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
-
|
-
|
13.047214
|
2
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
24.002234
|
7
|
69.4806032
|
2
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
-
|
-
|
71.1816159
|
1
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
63.7668084
|
7
|
88.3442886
|
1
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
9.0776303
|
3
|
9.0776303
|
1
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
56.1616894
|
4
|
74.3695493
|
1
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
-
|
-
|
45.6756897
|
1
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
44.0606607
|
2
|
81.0972204
|
1
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
33.6039868
|
3
|
73.7798251
|
1
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
78.3810362
|
2
|
93.4993013
|
1
|
030
|
ENGLISH
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
-
|
-
|
17.979121
|
1
The candidates can check cut-off for the UGC NET 2022 exam for the Political Science Paper below:
|
Sub Code
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
|
Cutoff
Percentile
|
Total
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
UNRESERVED
|
97.0712311
|
1422
|
99.355089
|
288
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
EWS
|
91.9102451
|
387
|
98.5659454
|
81
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
OBC(NCL)
|
91.9102451
|
931
|
98.0302839
|
223
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
SC
|
83.5041545
|
640
|
94.3218736
|
124
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
ST
|
82.1966342
|
347
|
92.7369353
|
68
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
79.2610193
|
26
|
96.4781307
|
6
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
50.4242836
|
20
|
82.1966342
|
4
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
85.992661
|
23
|
94.9723734
|
4
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
26.1795083
|
11
|
63.393648
|
3
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
55.554478
|
18
|
94.2469105
|
4
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
28.7591524
|
13
|
52.9117975
|
2
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
76.173605
|
14
|
90.2273398
|
3
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
-
|
-
|
32.3927622
|
1
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
50.175039
|
12
|
88.9104398
|
2
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
29.9464338
|
5
|
32.3927622
|
3
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
65.5152052
|
10
|
94.2469105
|
1
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
26.1795083
|
6
|
47.8257202
|
2
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
47.8257202
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
50.4242836
|
7
|
82.1966342
|
1
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
-
|
-
|
31.4891141
|
1
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
58.0516899
|
6
|
92.7369353
|
1
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
34.8559619
|
3
|
65.5152052
|
1
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
71.9875867
|
4
|
91.8925472
|
2
|
002
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
The candidates can check the cut-off for the UGC NET 2022 exam for the History Paper below:
|
SubCD
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor
Cutoff percentile
|
Assistant Professor
Total
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
Cutoff percentile
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
Total
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
UNRESERVED
|
98.2165659
|
927
|
99.5158451
|
202
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
EWS
|
95.0850939
|
280
|
98.8890781
|
54
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
OBC(NCL)
|
93.9644164
|
834
|
98.667745
|
164
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
SC
|
87.6173709
|
465
|
96.3908451
|
86
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
ST
|
85.9496042
|
202
|
95.9138503
|
38
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
85.9496042
|
20
|
97.8717971
|
4
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
72.8824335
|
23
|
92.1809824
|
4
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
90.0995999
|
18
|
96.51826
|
5
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
41.6519953
|
15
|
86.0817684
|
3
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
67.2937771
|
13
|
91.202009
|
2
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
50.7576402
|
14
|
70.0557512
|
3
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
82.404018
|
12
|
93.1216481
|
2
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
-
|
-
|
47.9313867
|
3
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
53.7967141
|
6
|
93.5054773
|
1
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
52.8071205
|
6
|
56.6314804
|
2
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
78.586022
|
8
|
95.9138503
|
1
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
-
|
-
|
66.788928
|
2
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
41.6519953
|
6
|
76.6365881
|
1
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
56.6314804
|
1
|
56.6314804
|
2
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
72.4482847
|
2
|
72.4482847
|
1
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
69.8901847
|
6
|
97.0928748
|
1
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
41.6519953
|
3
|
67.2937771
|
1
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
82.404018
|
3
|
87.6173709
|
1
|
006
|
HISTORY
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
-
|
-
|
47.9313867
|
2
The candidates can check the expected cut-off for the UGC NET 2022 exam for the Commerce Paper below:
|
Sub Code
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cutoff percentile
|
Assistant Professor
Total
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
Cutoff percentile
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
Total
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
UNRESERVED
|
98.1591657
|
990
|
99.6850283
|
189
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
EWS
|
95.3034227
|
274
|
99.0690838
|
53
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
OBC(NCL)
|
92.5036747
|
816
|
98.3901449
|
135
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
SC
|
87.1623891
|
270
|
95.7634659
|
50
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
ST
|
84.7443707
|
107
|
94.7084762
|
20
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
84.0969057
|
8
|
94.6030223
|
3
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
73.9306002
|
7
|
85.6704246
|
2
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
86.4964753
|
12
|
96.9537059
|
2
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
36.1167495
|
11
|
70.588647
|
3
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
61.960167
|
5
|
89.7193572
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
47.5605661
|
3
|
74.7229551
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
78.7862797
|
7
|
95.3418086
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
-
|
-
|
63.1833135
|
3
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
32.8200462
|
2
|
91.9501079
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
32.8200462
|
2
|
32.8200462
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
72.5929479
|
2
|
93.8306548
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
61.960167
|
1
|
61.960167
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
53.6819381
|
1
|
53.6819381
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
71.1244952
|
2
|
84.0969057
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
56.6562725
|
2
|
84.0969057
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
80.5612857
|
3
|
86.4964753
|
1
|
008
|
COMMERCE
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
The candidates can check the cut-off for the UGC NET 2022 exam for the Hindi Paper below.
|
SubCD
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cutoff percentile
|
Assistant Professor
Total
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
Cutoff percentile
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
Total
|
020
|
HINDI
|
UNRESERVED
|
96.8212978
|
1357
|
99.2769274
|
285
|
020
|
HINDI
|
EWS
|
92.2480984
|
432
|
98.4727715
|
94
|
020
|
HINDI
|
OBC(NCL)
|
91.1024509
|
1028
|
97.9129906
|
216
|
020
|
HINDI
|
SC
|
82.6838201
|
582
|
93.2716687
|
117
|
020
|
HINDI
|
ST
|
79.0919335
|
187
|
93.2716687
|
33
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
79.0919335
|
18
|
96.8212978
|
4
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
55.840924
|
21
|
85.8716155
|
5
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
84.3083858
|
22
|
94.4934591
|
4
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
19.4149685
|
10
|
70.7879525
|
2
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
53.3852944
|
14
|
89.966194
|
3
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
19.4149685
|
15
|
60.9126863
|
3
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
72.9114694
|
17
|
91.1024509
|
5
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
-
|
-
|
25.8099352
|
2
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
28.1294018
|
9
|
89.863097
|
2
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
23.7674899
|
4
|
47.2893216
|
2
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
72.9114694
|
9
|
82.7623973
|
2
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
-
|
-
|
40.5390177
|
1
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
30.1308184
|
2
|
80.9183961
|
1
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
50.0760572
|
4
|
75.2042445
|
1
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
-
|
-
|
19.4149685
|
1
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
52.7836933
|
5
|
93.7085488
|
1
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
17.3396563
|
4
|
73.1336276
|
1
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
70.7879525
|
6
|
91.1024509
|
1
|
020
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
You may also apply for other Government Jobs
|SSC Exams
|Banking Exams
|Business and Management Exams
|Defence Exams
|Law Exams
Trending Exams: IB ACIO Exam | CTET Exam | UPSC IAS | CSIR NET