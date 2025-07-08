[Link Active] UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Last Date to Raise Objections Today, Check Details Here

UGC NET answer key 2025 was declared on 6th July 2025 by the NTA. The last date to raise objections against the UGC NET answer key closes today. The UGC NET answer key and response sheet allows the candidates to know the answer key marked by them as well as the correct answer key to all the questions. UGC NET Provisional Answer Key for the June session can be checked on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in as well as on Jagran Josh. Catch the latest updates related to the UGC NET June answer key and response sheet.
UGC NET Answer Key 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET 2025 answer key for the June session on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the official answer key PDF online from July 6, 2025, to July 8, 2025. The answer key can be challenged up to 8th July 2025, up to 5 PM.
The NTA conducted the UGC NET 2025 June session exam from 25th June to 29th June 2025. The candidates can access the UGC NET answer key by logging in to the UGC NET website ugcnet.nta.ac.in using their application number and date of birth.
UGC NET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today
The last date to raise objections against UGC NET answer key 2025 shall close today, i.e. on 8th July 2025. Candidates who wish to raise objection against the answer key can do so by today up to 5 PM. Thereafter, they will not be allowed to make any changes.
Download UGC NET Official Answer Key 2025 Link
The direct link to download UGC NET answer key 2025 has been shared below. Candidates need to login using their login credentials to download provisional answer key.
Click Here to Download UGC NET answer key 2025
What is UGC NET 2025 Answer Key Release Date?
The UGC NET answer key 2025 has been released online on 6th July 2025 on the website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can challenge the answer key up to 8th July 2025, up to 5 PM. Check the following table for more details.
|
UGC NET 2025 Events for June cycle
|
Dates
|
UGC NET exam date
|
25th to 29th June 2025
|
Release of provisional UGC NET answer key
|
1st week of July 2025, Expected
|
Challenge UGC NET answer key
|
6th July 2025
|
Last date to raise objections against answer key
|
8th July 2025, up to 5 PM
|
Final answer key releases on
|
July 2025
How to Download UGC NET answer key 2025 & Response Sheet?
UGC NET answer key can be checked by visiting the NTA website. The steps to check UGC NET answer key are as follows:
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the answer key link that is displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: You can click on any one of the links that are given below to check the UGC NET answer key 2025:
- Through the UGC NET application number and password
- Through UGC NET application number and date of birth
Step 4: Enter the login details that include the following:
- Application number
- Date of birth or password
- Security pin as shown on the screen
Step 5: Click on the Sign In button
Step 6: Download UGC NET answer key, response sheet, and question paper
What is a good score in UGC NET?
Getting more than 60% in the UGC NET exam is considered a good score in the UGC NET exam. The National Testing Agency has determined the minimum qualifying marks to be 40% for the General category of candidates. Candidates who secure the qualifying marks prescribed by the NTA get shortlisted for JRF or Assistant Professor post. Check the UGC NET qualifying marks in the table below.
|UGC NET 2025 Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Paper I (Out of 100 marks)
|
Paper II (Out of 200 marks)
|
UGC NET qualifying marks for General (Unreserved)
|
40 (40%)
|
40 (40%)
|
OBC Non-creamy layer, PWD/SC/ST and Transgenders
|
35 (35%)
|
35 (35%)
What Details are Mentioned on UGC NET Answer Key & Response Sheet?
The UGC NET answer key 2025 will allow the candidates to see the correct answer key to a specific question as well as the option marked by them. Here is a list of details mentioned on the answer key:
- UGC NET Exam date
- Exam shift
- Exam subject name and code
- Question ID
- Correct option ID
- Candidate’s Details
- Exam Centre Details
How to Challenge UGC NET Answer Key 2025?
Candidates who wish to challenge the UGC NET answer key 2025 can do so by following the steps as stated by the NTA. The candidates have to pay Rs. 200 per question in online mode to raise an objection. The proof of the correct answer has to be shared with the NTA. If your answer key is accepted after verifying it, then the fee will be refunded, otherwise, it will be non-refunded.
Steps to Challange UGC NET Answer Key 2025
The steps to challenge UGC NET provisional answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 is given below:
- Visit the official website of UGC NET
- Click on the link that is displayed on the website to raise an objection against the UGC NET 2025 answer key.
- Login using the UGC NET 2025 login credentials and click on sign in.
- Click on the Challenge Answer Key link
- Select the correct answer option ID for the question ID for which the challenge needs to be made
- Click on the 'Save Your Claims' button
- Upload the supporting documents in a single PDF file to support your claim
- Click on the ‘Save Your Claims & Pay Fee’ button
- Pay Rs. 200 per question in the online mode when raising an objection.
What is the Fee to Challenge UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2025?
The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key marked by the NTA in UGC NET answer key 2025 can challenge it within the given time. The UGC NET answer key can be challenged by sharing the correct answer key with proof of the answer, according to the one who is challenging it. The fee for UGC NET answer key challenge is Rs 200 per question. The fee needs to be paid in online mode.
How to Calculate Marks Using UGC NET Answer key 2025?
The UGC NET answer key is released to allow you to raise an objection and calculate your marks based on your responses made by you. To be able to calculate the UGC NET marks, you must go through the UGC NET exam pattern 2025. Here are the steps that explain the process of calculating the marks using UGC NET answer key.
- Every correct answer fetches you 2 marks
- There is no negative marking for incorrect answer.
- Hence, to calculate your marks in the UGC NET exam, use the following given formula:
Total Marks Obtained = Number of correct answers * 2 – Marks for the wrong answer
UGC NET 2025 Marking Scheme: Negative Marking Pattern
Here is the UGC NET marking scheme:
|
UGC NET Marking Scheme
|
Correct Answer in UGC NET Paper 1
|
+ 2 Marks
|
Correct Answer in UGC NET Paper 2
|
+ 2 Marks
|
Incorrect Answer in UGC NET Paper 1
|
No marks awarded
|
Incorrect Answer in UGC NET Paper 2
|
No marks awarded
UGC NET Final Answer Key 2025
NTA will release UGC NET final answer key 2025 on its website in a few days after the release of the provisional answer key. The final answer is released after verifying the objections raised by the candidates. The final UGC NET answer key cannot be challenged later on.
UGC NET/JRF Certificate for 2025
The candidates who will be successful in the UGC NET/JRF 2025 exam will be eligible to receive the UGC NET certificate from the NTA. The certificate will be released along with the UGC NET result. The validity of the e-certificate for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor comes with a validity of three months and a lifetime respectively. The UGC NET is the top teaching exam for which lakhs of candidates apply each year.
The candidates can download the UGC NET/JRF 2025 June certificate from the official website by following the steps given below:
- Visit the official website- ecertificate.nta.ac.in
- Select the institution- UGC NET/JRF
- Enter the captcha that appears on the screen.
- The page will redirect to the login page for e-certificates
- Fill out the application number, date of birth, and session
- Click on Proceed
- UGC NET/JRF e-certificate will appear on the screen
- Download the UGC NET/JRF e-certificate and save it for future use
