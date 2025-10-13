RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
The UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025 shall be released 10- days before the exam begins. The city slip allows a candidate to know the exam city name. This helps the aspirants to plan their commute to the exam city. A direct link to download the city slip shall be updated here on Jagran Josh once it is released officially. 

Download the UGC NET December city slip 2025

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET city intimation slip 2025 on its website 10 days before the exam date. The city slip allows a candidate to know the city where the exam will take place. 

The UGC NET December exam date has been released and is scheduled for 31st December 2025 to 7th January 2026. Candidates who apply online successfully for the NTA UGC NET December exam will be able to download the city slip online. The UGC NET exam will be held for 85 subjects that include History, Geography, Mass Communication & Journalism, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Information Science, Political Science, etc. Read this post to gather more information on the NTA UGC NET exam city slip 2025. 

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025 Release Date 

As per the latest notice released by the NTA, the UGC NET December city slip will be released 10 days before the exam date. The exam is set to begin on 31st December 2025; hence, the city slip is expected to be released on 21st December 2025. Check the table below to know the important dates related to the exam. 

Events

Dates

UGC NET December Apply Online begins from 

7th October 2025

Apply Online Last Date

7th November 2025 (11:50 pm)

UGC NET Exam Date

31st December 2025 to 07th January 2026

City Intimation Slip releases on 

21st December 2025 

Official Notice to Download UGC NET December City Slip 2025 

The National Testing Agency has released a notice regarding the UGC NET December city slip release date, along with the exam date. The city intimation slip shall be released 10 days before the exam date. The admit card for the same shall be released 3 to 4 days before the exam date. Check the official notice below. 

 

ugc net exam city slip notice

How To Download UGC NET 2025 City Slip?

The UGC NET December City Slip 2025 can be downloaded online by following the given steps: 

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the UGC NET 2025 City Slip link on the homepage.
  • A new window appears where you need to enter your UGC NET application number, date of birth, and the given security pin.
  • Submit and download the UGC NET 2025 December exam city slip.

