UGC NET 2020 Registration: Check Top 21 Subjects based on number of Shortlisted Candidates|Apply amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

As per the last official notification, NTA has extended the UGC NRT June 2020 Exam Registration date till 16th May 2020. NTA conducts UGC NET Exam in online mode across different exam centres in India to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ posts in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted for 81 subjects. Candidates can choose the subjects in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020 NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm 16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020) UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing situation as on 15th April 2020) Date for announcing results 5th July 2020 (Tentative)

Last year, more than 10.3 lakh candidates registered for UGC NET December 2019 Exam and 9.42 akh Lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET June 2019 Exam. Amongst these candidates, more than 7.93 Lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET December 2019 Exam and 6.8 Lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET June 2019 Exam. Let’s look at the number of shortlisted candidates for UGC NET December & June 2019 Exams from the table given below:

NTA UGC NET Exam and Result Highlights UGC NET Exam & Result Details December 2019 June 2019 Number of candidates registered 1034872 942419 Number of candidates appeared on both papers 793813 681718 Number of candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor only 60147 50945 Candidates qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor 5092 4756

As from the above table, we can see that more than 1 Lakh candidates cleared the cut-off under Assistant Professor Category and more than 10 thousand candidates cleared the cut-off under JRF Category including both UGC NET December & June 2019 Exams. Let’s have a look at the top 21 subjects based on the number of candidates shortlisted under Assistant Professor & JRF category.

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects Based on Number of Shortlisted Candidates

For the ease of the candidates, we have shared the list of subjects for which maximum number of candidates were shortlisted under Assistant Professor & JRF category in UGC NET December 2019 and June 2019 Exam respectively:

Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the UGC NET 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.