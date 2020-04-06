UGC NET 2020 Registration: Check Top 21 Subjects based on number of Shortlisted Candidates|Apply amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

 ]}
NTA has extended the registration dates UGC NET June 2020 Exam to 16th May 2020. Candidates can check the list of top 21 Subjects based on maximum number of shortlisted candidates. Here is the list of top 21 UGC NET Subjects.

Apr 6, 2020 17:11 IST
As per the last official notification, NTA has extended the UGC NRT June 2020 Exam Registration date till 16th May 2020. NTA conducts UGC NET Exam in online mode across different exam centres in India to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ posts in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted for 81 subjects. Candidates can choose the subjects in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Extended Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm

16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020)

Downloading of Admit Cards

Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020)

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

Previously 15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

(Postponed- Revised dates after assessing situation as on 15th April 2020)

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020 (Tentative)

Last year, more than 10.3 lakh candidates registered for UGC NET December 2019 Exam and 9.42 akh Lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET June 2019 Exam. Amongst these candidates, more than 7.93 Lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET December 2019 Exam and 6.8 Lakh candidates appeared for the UGC NET June 2019 Exam. Let’s look at the number of shortlisted candidates for UGC NET December & June 2019 Exams from the table given below:

NTA UGC NET Exam and Result Highlights

 

UGC NET Exam & Result Details

December 2019

June 2019

Number of candidates registered

1034872

942419

Number of candidates appeared on both papers

793813

681718

Number of candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor only

60147

50945

Candidates qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor

5092

4756

As from the above table, we can see that more than 1 Lakh candidates cleared the cut-off under Assistant Professor Category and more than 10 thousand candidates cleared the cut-off under JRF Category including both UGC NET December & June 2019 Exams. Let’s have a look at the top 21 subjects based on the number of candidates shortlisted under Assistant Professor & JRF category.

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects Based on Number of Shortlisted Candidates

For the ease of the candidates, we have shared the list of subjects for which maximum number of candidates were shortlisted under Assistant Professor & JRF category in UGC NET December 2019 and June 2019 Exam respectively:

UGC NET Shortlisted Candidates for JRF/ Assistant Professor

Subjects

(Post Code)

December 2019

June 2019

Assistant Professor

JRF

Assistant Professor

JRF

Commerce (08)

8692

630

7640

649

History (06)

5329

371

4228

315

Hindi (20)

5064

389

3333

283

Political Science (02)

4541

342

3604

291

Education (09)

4320

268

2520

173

English (30)

4027

275

4104

322

Geography (80)

3816

302

3737

349

Economics (01)

3008

214

2952

250

Sociology (05)

2447

190

1588

134

Computer Science & Application (87)

2357

142

2540

172

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management) (17)

2253

148

2108

149

Sanskrit (25)

1716

142

1482

137

Law (58)

1388

103

1130

99

Environmental Science (89)

1247

108

1133

93

Home Science (12)

1167

85

789

60

Library & Information Science (59)

1140

92

974

72

Social Work (10)

912

76

703

65

Psychology (04)

713

57

704

53

Electronic Science (88)

659

50

1017

94

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management (55)

641

60

785

71

Mass Communication & Journalism (63)

577

53

554

49

Also Read:

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam

Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the UGC NET 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.

