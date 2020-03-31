NTA Extended UGC NET 2020/ CSIR NET/ICAR NET Registration & Exam Dates due to COVID-19 Pandemic|Check Details Here!

UGC NET 2020/ CSIR NET/ICAR NET Registration & Exam Dates due to COVID-19 Pandemic: The last date for submission of online application for UGC NET June 2020 Exam and CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exams have been extended. NTA Stated in its official notification that “In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has extended/ revised the dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations”.
Revised UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Registration Dates
Candidates can view the revised registration dates of UGC NET June 2020 Exam and CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exams from the table given below:
|
Exam
|
Postponed Dates
|
Previous Dates
|
UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020
|
CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 15th May 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 15th April 2020
|
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020
|1st March to 30th April 2020
|
1st March to 31st March 2020
Submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 04.00 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM.
Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to NTA UGC NET Exam:
|
S.No.
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Important Information
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
List of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose masters Degree will be valid
Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET Exam:
|
S.No.
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Important Information
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
Revised UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card & Exam Dates after 15th April 2020
As per the official notification, the detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after 15th April 2020 only.
National Testing Agency clarified that “NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the wellbeing of every citizen including students.”
Also Read:
Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET 2020 Subjects
Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
It further stated that “NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the Examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the Examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination website and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates”.
Get UGC NET & CSIR NET 2020 Exam Calendar
Help Line Numbers for UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Registration
For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email IDs:
|
Phone Numbers
|
8287471852
|
8178359845
|
9650173668
|
9599676953
|
8882356803
|
NTA Email ID
|
genadmin@nta.ac.in
|
UGC NET Email ID
|
ugcnet@nta.ac.in
|
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Email ID
|
csirnet@nta.ac.in
|
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
|
Test Practice Centre (TPC)
Mock Test
|
tpc@nta.ac.in
As a Precaution against COVID - 19, NTA’s helpdesk is operating with limited resources. For exam related queries candidates can text them on the above given numbers and Email IDs.