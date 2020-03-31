NTA Extended UGC NET 2020/ CSIR NET/ICAR NET Registration & Exam Dates due to COVID-19 Pandemic|Check Details Here!

UGC NET 2020/ CSIR NET/ICAR NET Registration & Exam Dates due to COVID-19 Pandemic: The last date for submission of online application for UGC NET June 2020 Exam and CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exams have been extended. NTA Stated in its official notification that “In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has extended/ revised the dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations”.

Revised UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Registration Dates

Candidates can view the revised registration dates of UGC NET June 2020 Exam and CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exams from the table given below:

Exam Postponed Dates Previous Dates UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020 CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 16th March 2020 to 15th May 2020 16th March 2020 to 15th April 2020 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020 1st March to 30th April 2020 1st March to 31st March 2020

Submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 04.00 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM.

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to NTA UGC NET Exam:

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET Exam:

Revised UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card & Exam Dates after 15th April 2020

As per the official notification, the detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after 15th April 2020 only.

National Testing Agency clarified that “NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the wellbeing of every citizen including students.”

It further stated that “NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the Examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the Examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination website and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates”.

Help Line Numbers for UGC NET & CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Registration

For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers 8287471852 8178359845 9650173668 9599676953 8882356803 NTA Email ID genadmin@nta.ac.in UGC NET Email ID ugcnet@nta.ac.in Joint CSIR-UGC NET Email ID csirnet@nta.ac.in Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) icar@nta.ac.in Test Practice Centre (TPC) Mock Test tpc@nta.ac.in

As a Precaution against COVID - 19, NTA’s helpdesk is operating with limited resources. For exam related queries candidates can text them on the above given numbers and Email IDs.