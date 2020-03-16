CSIR UGC NET Registration June 2020 commences @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Apply Online

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Registration has begun at its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can start applying online from 16th March 2020 to 15th April 2020. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 15th April 2020 Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 16 April 2020 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 18 April to 24 April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15 May 2020 CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates 21st June 2020 Release of Score on NTA website By 2nd Week of July 2020

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Application Process

Below is the step-by-step process for filling online application form of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

Step-1: Visit the official Website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates need to visit the official website and click on the link ‘Fill Online Application Form’.

Step-2: Register As a new user

Register for Online Application Form and note down system generated Application Number. The candidate should supply all the details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. After successful submission of the personal details, Application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining Steps of the Application Form and will also be required for all future correspondence.

Step-3: Complete the Application Form

Candidate can login with the system generated Application Number and created Password for completing the Application Form.

Step-4: Upload Scanned Images of Candidate Photograph and Candidate Signature

The recent photograph should be coloured or black/white (but clear contrast). Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format. Size of scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Size of scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb.

Note: Upload the correct Photograph and Signature as the facility for correction will not be given.

Step-5: Pay Examination Fee by Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI/Paytm Services:

EXAMINATION FEE DETAIL Category Fee Amount General/EWS Rs. 1000/- OBC(NCL) Rs. 500/- SC/ST/PwD Rs. 250/- Processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

The candidate has to select Net banking/Debit card/Credit card/UPI/Paytm Services option to pay the application fee and follow the online instruction to complete the payment of fee. After successful payment, candidate will be able to print the Confirmation Page. In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee then the transaction is cancelled and the candidates have to approach the concerned bank for refund of amount. However the candidate has to make another payment/transaction, in case the Confirmation Page is not generated.

Step-6: Final Submission of Application Form

The Application Number printed on the computer generated Confirmation Page must be mentioned in all such correspondences. It is therefore essential to note down the application number printed on the Confirmation Page. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. More than one application i.e. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will be rejected. Applicants applying under reservation should ensure having valid certification and would required to provide them when asked for.

A candidate may apply either for ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)’ OR ‘Lectureship (LS)’. He/she may indicate his/her preference in the Online Application, as the case may be. If the candidate applies for JRF and fulfills the laid down eligibility criteria for Lectureship also, such a candidate will be considered for both JRF & LS. Option/preference given by the candidate in his/her application form is final and request for change will not be entertained at any later stage. If a candidate is found to be over-aged for JRF (NET) he/she will be automatically considered for Lectureship (NET) only. Candidates with M.Sc qualification OR under M.Sc Result Awaited (RA) category shall be eligible for Lectureship (LS) subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria as laid down by the UGC.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.