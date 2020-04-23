NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Update: Check Extended Registration, Exam & Admit Card Dates, E-certificate & Other Notifications

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Registration Dates have been extended due to COVID-19 Lockdown. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam like Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Application & Registration Process, Admit Cards, Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus, E-Certificate, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam was released on 16th March 2020 on the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The online registration began from 16th March 2020 and got extended till 15th May 2020. Candidates who aspire to become a Professor or Lecturer of a recognized university and college can apply for this exam.

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 15th May 2020 Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 15 May 2020 (upto 11.50 pm) Get Direct Link to Apply Online Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15 May 2020) CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates Previously 21st June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing situation COVID-19 Lockdown situation) Release of Score on NTA website By 2nd Week of July 2020 (Tentative)

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) under CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

Age Limit as on 21st June 2020

Posts Age Limit Junior Research Fellowship (JRF(NET)) Maximum 28 years Lectureship (NET) No upper age limit

Educational Qualification

Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates;

Candidates enrolled for M.Sc or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of application form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within the validity period of two years to avail the fellowship from the effective date of award (Such candidates will have to submit the attestation form duly certified by the Head of the Department/Institute from where the candidate is appearing or has appeared);

Sc(Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-Ph.D program with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply.

Candidates with bachelor’s degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/enrolled for Ph.D/Integrated Ph.D program within the validity period of two years;

Candidates possessing only Bachelor’s degree shall not be eligible for Lectureship;

The eligibility for lectureship of NET qualified candidates will be subject to fulfilling the criteria laid down by UGC.

D degree holders who have passed Master’s degree prior to 19th September 1991, with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for Lectureship only.

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Application & Registration Process

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Online Registration began on 16th March 2020 and has been extended to 15th May 2020. Candidates need to fill the application form on the official website of CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature Size of Photograph 10 kb to 200 kb Size of Signature 4 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay CSIR UGC NET 2020 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

EXAMINATION FEE DETAIL Category Fee Amount General/EWS Rs. 1000/- OBC(NCL) Rs. 500/- SC/ST/PwD Rs. 250/- Processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

For your ease we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Please refer the below link for details:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per details below:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern CHEMICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND PLANETARY SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 80 150 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1.32 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. LIFE SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 75 145 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 25 20 60 Marks for each correct answer 2 3 4.75 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking in Part A & B; no negative marking in Part C) 0.5 0.75 0 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. PHYSICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 25 30 75 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 20 20 55 Marks for each correct answer 2 3.5 5 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.875 1.25 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Study Material - Previous Year Paper

After going through the above mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card

NTA issues Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’. Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Centres

It is mandatory for candidates to select four cities of their choice while filling Online Application Form of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020. Effort will be made to allot Centre of examination to the candidates in order of the City choice opted by them in their Application Form. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city of nearby area may be allotted. The City of Examination Centres where the test shall be conducted are given at the table given below:

List of Cities for Exam Centres of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 STATE CITY CITY CODE ARUNACHAL PRADESH ITANAGAR/NAHARLAGUN AL01 ASSAM DIBRUGARH AM01 GUWAHATI AM02 JORHAT AM03 SILCHAR (ASSAM) AM04 TEZPUR AM05 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR PORT BLAIR AN01 ANDHRA PRADESH ANANTAPUR AP01 BHIMAVARAM AP03 CHIRALA AP04 CHITTOOR AP05 ELURU AP06 GUNTUR AP07 KADAPA AP08 KAKINADA AP09 KURNOOL AP10 NELLORE AP11 ONGOLE AP12 RAJAHMUNDRY AP13 SRIKAKULAM AP14 TIRUPATHI AP16 VIJAYAWADA AP17 VISAKHAPATNAM AP18 VIZIANAGARAM AP19 NARASARAOPET AP20 PRODDATUR AP21 SURAMPALEM AP23 BIHAR BHAGALPUR BR02 DARBHANGA BR04 GAYA BR05 MUZAFFARPUR BR06 PATNA BR07 PURNEA BR08 ARRAH BR09 CHHATTISGARH BHILAI NAGAR/DURG CG01 BILASPUR (CHHATTISGARH) CG02 RAIPUR CG03 CHANDIGARH CHANDIGARH/MOHALI CH01 DAMAN & DIU DAMAN DD01 DIU DD02 DELHI DELHI/NEW DELHI DL01 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DN01 GUJARAT AHMEDABAD/GANDHINAGAR GJ01 ANAND GJ02 BHAVNAGAR GJ03 JAMNAGAR GJ06 JUNAGADH GJ07 MEHSANA GJ08 RAJKOT GJ10 SURAT GJ11 VADODARA GJ12 VALSAD/VAPI GJ13 HIMATNAGAR GJ14 GOA PANAJI/MADGAON GO01 HIMACHAL PRADESH BILASPUR (HIMACHAL PRADESH) HP01 HAMIRPUR(HIMACHAL PRADESH) HP03 KANGRA/PALAMPUR HP04 SHIMLA HP06 SOLAN HP07 MANDI HP08 UNA HP09 KULLU HP10 HARYANA AMBALA HR01 FARIDABAD HR03 GURUGRAM HR04 HISSAR HR05 KARNAL HR06 KURUKSHETRA HR07 PANIPAT HR08 SONIPAT HR09 YAMUNA NAGAR HR10 JHARKHAND BOKARO STEEL CITY JH01 DHANBAD JH02 JAMSHEDPUR JH03 RANCHI JH04 HAZARIBAGH JH05 JAMMU AND KASHMIR BARAMULLA JK01 JAMMU JK02 SAMBA JK03 SRINAGAR JK04 KARNATAKA BELAGAVI(BELGAUM) KK02 BELLARY KK03 BENGALURU KK04 BIDAR KK05 DAVANAGERE KK06 GULBARGA KK08 HASSAN KK09 DHARWAD/HUBBALLI(HUBLI) KK10 MANGALURU(MANGALORE) KK12 MYSURU(MYSORE) KK14 SHIVAMOGA(SHIMOGA) KK15 TUMAKURU KK16 UDUPI/MANIPAL KK17 MANDYA KK18 KERALA ALAPPUZHA/CHENGANNUR KL01 ERNAKULAM/ANGAMALY/MOOVATTUPUZHA KL04 IDUKKI KL05 KANNUR KL07 KASARAGOD KL08 KOLLAM KL09 KOTTAYAM KL11 KOZHIKODE KL12 MALAPPURAM KL13 PALAKKAD KL15 PATHANAMTHITTA KL16 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM KL17 THRISSUR KL18 LAKSHADWEEP KAVARATTI LD01 LADAKH LEH LL01 MEGHALAYA SHILLONG MG01 MANIPUR IMPHAL MN01 MADHYA PRADESH BALAGHAT MP01 BETUL MP02 BHOPAL MP03 CHHINDWARA MP05 GWALIOR MP06 INDORE MP07 JABALPUR MP08 REWA MP11 SAGAR MP12 SATNA MP13 UJJAIN MP15 MAHARASHTRA AHMEDNAGAR MR01 AKOLA MR02 AMRAVATI MR03 AURANGABAD (MAHARASHTRA) MR04 CHANDRAPUR MR09 DHULE MR10 JALGAON MR13 KOLHAPUR MR14 LATUR MR15 MUMBAI/NAVI MUMBAI MR16 NAGPUR MR17 NANDED MR18 NASHIK MR19 PUNE MR22 RAIGAD MR23 RATNAGIRI MR24 SANGLI MR25 SATARA MR26 SOLAPUR MR27 THANE MR28 WARDHA MR29 MIZORAM AIZAWL MZ01 NAGALAND DIMAPUR NL01 KOHIMA NL02 ODISHA BALASORE OR02 BERHAMPUR-GANJAM OR03 BHUBANESWAR OR04 CUTTACK OR05 DHENKANAL OR06 ROURKELA OR08 SAMBALPUR OR09 PUNJAB AMRITSAR PB01 BHATINDA PB02 JALANDHAR PB04 LUDHIANA PB05 PATHANKOT PB07 PATIALA/FATEHGARH SAHIB PB08 SANGRUR PB11 PUDUCHERRY PUDUCHERRY PO01 RAJASTHAN AJMER RJ01 ALWAR RJ02 BIKANER RJ05 JAIPUR RJ06 JODHPUR RJ07 KOTA RJ08 SIKAR RJ09 SRIGANGANAGAR RJ10 UDAIPUR RJ11 SIKKIM GANGTOK SM01 TRIPURA AGARTALA TA01 TELANGANA HYDERABAD/SECUNDERABAD/RANGA REDDY TL01 KARIMNAGAR TL02 KHAMMAM TL03 MAHBUBNAGAR TL04 NALGONDA TL05 WARANGAL TL07 TAMIL NADU CHENNAI TN01 COIMBATORE TN02 CUDDALORE TN03 KANCHIPURAM TN05 KANYAKUMARI/NAGERCOIL TN06 MADURAI TN08 NAMAKKAL TN10 SALEM TN11 THANJAVUR TN12 THOOTHUKUDI TN13 TIRUCHIRAPPALLI TN14 TIRUNELVELI TN15 TIRUVALLUR TN16 VELLORE TN18 VIRUDHUNAGAR TN20 UTTARAKHAND DEHRADUN UK01 HALDWANI UK02 HARIDWAR UK03 NAINITAL UK04 PANTNAGAR UK05 ROORKEE UK06 UTTAR PRADESH AGRA UP01 ALIGARH UP02 ALLAHABAD UP03 BAREILLY UP04 FAIZABAD UP06 GHAZIABAD UP07 GORAKHPUR UP08 NOIDA/GREATER NOIDA UP09 JHANSI UP10 KANPUR UP11 LUCKNOW UP12 MATHURA UP13 MEERUT UP14 MORADABAD UP15 MUZAFFARNAGAR UP16 SITAPUR UP17 VARANASI UP18 WEST BENGAL ASANSOL WB01 BURDWAN(BARDHAMAN) WB02 DURGAPUR WB04 HOOGHLY WB06 HOWRAH WB07 KALYANI WB08 KOLKATA WB10 SILIGURI WB1

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Result

NTA will declare the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Results on its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in tentatively by 2nd Week of July 2020. Candidates need to check their results and scores by using Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth. A new page will get opened where candidates need to fill the application number, date of birth and captcha code.

Check CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Result & Score

CSIR UGC NET E-Certificate

The Part-I certificates for JRF/LS and JRF Only will be issued shortly by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for June & December 2019 sessions.

For this, the candidates are required to send self-attested photocopies of the required documents to “Section Officer, Certificate Section, HRD Group, CSIR COMPLEX, LIBRARY AVENUE Road, Pusa, New Delhi, 110012”.

For Part-II & Part-III, the letters have been issued by the University Grants Commission for June 2019 session.