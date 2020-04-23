Study at Home
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Update: Check Extended Registration, Exam & Admit Card Dates, E-certificate & Other Notifications

Get all the updates and notifications on NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam including Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Online Application & Registration Process, Admit Cards, Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus, E-Certificate, etc.

Apr 23, 2020 16:35 IST
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Registration Dates have been extended due to COVID-19 Lockdown. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam like Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Application & Registration Process, Admit Cards, Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus, E-Certificate, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

S. No

Table of Content

1

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Notification

2

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

3

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria

4

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Application & Registration Process

5

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

6

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Study Material - Previous Year Paper

7

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card

8

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Centres

9

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Result

10

CSIR UGC NET E-Certificate

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Notification

The official notification for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam was released on 16th March 2020 on the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The online registration began from 16th March 2020 and got extended till 15th May 2020. Candidates who aspire to become a Professor or Lecturer of a recognized university and college can apply for this exam.

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 15th May 2020

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee

15 May 2020 (upto 11.50 pm)

Get Direct Link to Apply Online

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only

Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020)

Downloading of Admit Cards

Postponed (Previously 15 May 2020)

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates

Previously 21st June 2020

(Postponed- Revised dates after assessing situation COVID-19 Lockdown situation)

Release of Score on NTA website

By 2nd Week of July 2020 (Tentative)

Get CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) under CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

Age Limit as on 21st June 2020

Posts

Age Limit

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF(NET))

Maximum 28 years

Lectureship (NET)

No upper age limit

Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

  • Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates;
  • Candidates enrolled for M.Sc or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of application form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within the validity period of two years to avail the fellowship from the effective date of award (Such candidates will have to submit the attestation form duly certified by the Head of the Department/Institute from where the candidate is appearing or has appeared);
  • Sc(Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-Ph.D program with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply.
  • Candidates with bachelor’s degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/enrolled for Ph.D/Integrated Ph.D program within the validity period of two years;
  • Candidates possessing only Bachelor’s degree shall not be eligible for Lectureship;
  • The eligibility for lectureship of NET qualified candidates will be subject to fulfilling the criteria laid down by UGC.
  • D degree holders who have passed Master’s degree prior to 19th September 1991, with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for Lectureship only.

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Application & Registration Process

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Online Registration began on 16th March 2020 and has been extended to 15th May 2020. Candidates need to fill the application form on the official website of CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature

Size of Photograph

10 kb to 200 kb

Size of Signature

4 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay CSIR UGC NET 2020 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

EXAMINATION FEE DETAIL

Category

Fee Amount

General/EWS

Rs. 1000/-

OBC(NCL)

Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PwD

Rs. 250/-

Processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

For your ease we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Please refer the below link for details:

Click here to know the Application Process for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per details below:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND

PLANETARY SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

80

150

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1.32

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

LIFE SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

75

145

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

25

20

60

Marks for each correct answer

2

3

4.75

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking in Part A & B; no

negative marking in Part C)

0.5

0.75

0

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

25

30

75

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

20

20

55

Marks for each correct answer

2

3.5

5

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.875

1.25

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Study Material - Previous Year Paper

After going through the above mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:

Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card

NTA issues Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’. Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Check how to download CSIR UGC NET ADMIT CARD

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Centres

It is mandatory for candidates to select four cities of their choice while filling Online Application Form of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020. Effort will be made to allot Centre of examination to the candidates in order of the City choice opted by them in their Application Form. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city of nearby area may be allotted. The City of Examination Centres where the test shall be conducted are given at the table given below:

List of Cities for Exam Centres of CSIR UGC NET June 2020

STATE

CITY

CITY CODE

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

ITANAGAR/NAHARLAGUN

AL01

ASSAM

DIBRUGARH

AM01

GUWAHATI

AM02

JORHAT

AM03

SILCHAR (ASSAM)

AM04

TEZPUR

AM05

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR

PORT BLAIR

AN01

ANDHRA PRADESH

ANANTAPUR

AP01

BHIMAVARAM

AP03

CHIRALA

AP04

CHITTOOR

AP05

ELURU

AP06

GUNTUR

AP07

KADAPA

AP08

KAKINADA

AP09

KURNOOL

AP10

NELLORE

AP11

ONGOLE

AP12

RAJAHMUNDRY

AP13

SRIKAKULAM

AP14

TIRUPATHI

AP16

VIJAYAWADA

AP17

VISAKHAPATNAM

AP18

VIZIANAGARAM

AP19

NARASARAOPET

AP20

PRODDATUR

AP21

SURAMPALEM

AP23

BIHAR

BHAGALPUR

BR02

DARBHANGA

BR04

GAYA

BR05

MUZAFFARPUR

BR06

PATNA

BR07

PURNEA

BR08

ARRAH

BR09

CHHATTISGARH

BHILAI NAGAR/DURG

CG01

BILASPUR (CHHATTISGARH)

CG02

RAIPUR

CG03

CHANDIGARH

CHANDIGARH/MOHALI

CH01

DAMAN & DIU

DAMAN

DD01

DIU

DD02

DELHI

DELHI/NEW DELHI

DL01

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI

DN01

GUJARAT

AHMEDABAD/GANDHINAGAR

GJ01

ANAND

GJ02

BHAVNAGAR

GJ03

JAMNAGAR

GJ06

JUNAGADH

GJ07

MEHSANA

GJ08

RAJKOT

GJ10

SURAT

GJ11

VADODARA

GJ12

VALSAD/VAPI

GJ13

HIMATNAGAR

GJ14

GOA

PANAJI/MADGAON

GO01

HIMACHAL PRADESH

BILASPUR (HIMACHAL PRADESH)

HP01

HAMIRPUR(HIMACHAL PRADESH)

HP03

KANGRA/PALAMPUR

HP04

SHIMLA

HP06

SOLAN

HP07

MANDI

HP08

UNA

HP09

KULLU

HP10

HARYANA

AMBALA

HR01

FARIDABAD

HR03

GURUGRAM

HR04

HISSAR

HR05

KARNAL

HR06

KURUKSHETRA

HR07

PANIPAT

HR08

SONIPAT

HR09

YAMUNA NAGAR

HR10

JHARKHAND

BOKARO STEEL CITY

JH01

DHANBAD

JH02

JAMSHEDPUR

JH03

RANCHI

JH04

HAZARIBAGH

JH05

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

BARAMULLA

JK01

JAMMU

JK02

SAMBA

JK03

SRINAGAR

JK04

KARNATAKA

BELAGAVI(BELGAUM)

KK02

BELLARY

KK03

BENGALURU

KK04

BIDAR

KK05

DAVANAGERE

KK06

GULBARGA

KK08

HASSAN

KK09

DHARWAD/HUBBALLI(HUBLI)

KK10

MANGALURU(MANGALORE)

KK12

MYSURU(MYSORE)

KK14

SHIVAMOGA(SHIMOGA)

KK15

TUMAKURU

KK16

UDUPI/MANIPAL

KK17

MANDYA

KK18

KERALA

ALAPPUZHA/CHENGANNUR

KL01

ERNAKULAM/ANGAMALY/MOOVATTUPUZHA

KL04

IDUKKI

KL05

KANNUR

KL07

KASARAGOD

KL08

KOLLAM

KL09

KOTTAYAM

KL11

KOZHIKODE

KL12

MALAPPURAM

KL13

PALAKKAD

KL15

PATHANAMTHITTA

KL16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

KL17

THRISSUR

KL18

LAKSHADWEEP

KAVARATTI

LD01

LADAKH

LEH

LL01

MEGHALAYA

SHILLONG

MG01

MANIPUR

IMPHAL

MN01

MADHYA PRADESH

BALAGHAT

MP01

BETUL

MP02

BHOPAL

MP03

CHHINDWARA

MP05

GWALIOR

MP06

INDORE

MP07

JABALPUR

MP08

REWA

MP11

SAGAR

MP12

SATNA

MP13

UJJAIN

MP15

MAHARASHTRA

AHMEDNAGAR

MR01

AKOLA

MR02

AMRAVATI

MR03

AURANGABAD (MAHARASHTRA)

MR04

CHANDRAPUR

MR09

DHULE

MR10

JALGAON

MR13

KOLHAPUR

MR14

LATUR

MR15

MUMBAI/NAVI MUMBAI

MR16

NAGPUR

MR17

NANDED

MR18

NASHIK

MR19

PUNE

MR22

RAIGAD

MR23

RATNAGIRI

MR24

SANGLI

MR25

SATARA

MR26

SOLAPUR

MR27

THANE

MR28

WARDHA

MR29

MIZORAM

AIZAWL

MZ01

NAGALAND

DIMAPUR

NL01

KOHIMA

NL02

ODISHA

BALASORE

OR02

BERHAMPUR-GANJAM

OR03

BHUBANESWAR

OR04

CUTTACK

OR05

DHENKANAL

OR06

ROURKELA

OR08

SAMBALPUR

OR09

PUNJAB

AMRITSAR

PB01

BHATINDA

PB02

JALANDHAR

PB04

LUDHIANA

PB05

PATHANKOT

PB07

PATIALA/FATEHGARH SAHIB

PB08

SANGRUR

PB11

PUDUCHERRY

PUDUCHERRY

PO01

RAJASTHAN

AJMER

RJ01

ALWAR

RJ02

BIKANER

RJ05

JAIPUR

RJ06

JODHPUR

RJ07

KOTA

RJ08

SIKAR

RJ09

SRIGANGANAGAR

RJ10

UDAIPUR

RJ11

SIKKIM

GANGTOK

SM01

TRIPURA

AGARTALA

TA01

TELANGANA

HYDERABAD/SECUNDERABAD/RANGA REDDY

TL01

KARIMNAGAR

TL02

KHAMMAM

TL03

MAHBUBNAGAR

TL04

NALGONDA

TL05

WARANGAL

TL07

TAMIL NADU

CHENNAI

TN01

COIMBATORE

TN02

CUDDALORE

TN03

KANCHIPURAM

TN05

KANYAKUMARI/NAGERCOIL

TN06

MADURAI

TN08

NAMAKKAL

TN10

SALEM

TN11

THANJAVUR

TN12

THOOTHUKUDI

TN13

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI

TN14

TIRUNELVELI

TN15

TIRUVALLUR

TN16

VELLORE

TN18

VIRUDHUNAGAR

TN20

UTTARAKHAND

DEHRADUN

UK01

HALDWANI

UK02

HARIDWAR

UK03

NAINITAL

UK04

PANTNAGAR

UK05

ROORKEE

UK06

UTTAR PRADESH

AGRA

UP01

ALIGARH

UP02

ALLAHABAD

UP03

BAREILLY

UP04

FAIZABAD

UP06

GHAZIABAD

UP07

GORAKHPUR

UP08

NOIDA/GREATER NOIDA

UP09

JHANSI

UP10

KANPUR

UP11

LUCKNOW

UP12

MATHURA

UP13

MEERUT

UP14

MORADABAD

UP15

MUZAFFARNAGAR

UP16

SITAPUR

UP17

VARANASI

UP18

WEST BENGAL

ASANSOL

WB01

BURDWAN(BARDHAMAN)

WB02

DURGAPUR

WB04

HOOGHLY

WB06

HOWRAH

WB07

KALYANI

WB08

KOLKATA

WB10

SILIGURI

WB1

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Result

NTA will declare the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Results on its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in tentatively by 2nd Week of July 2020. Candidates need to check their results and scores by using Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth. A new page will get opened where candidates need to fill the application number, date of birth and captcha code.

Check CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Result & Score

CSIR UGC NET E-Certificate

The Part-I certificates for JRF/LS and JRF Only will be issued shortly by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for June & December 2019 sessions.

For this, the candidates are required to send self-attested photocopies of the required documents to “Section Officer, Certificate Section, HRD Group, CSIR COMPLEX, LIBRARY AVENUE Road, Pusa, New Delhi, 110012”.

For Part-II & Part-III, the letters have been issued by the University Grants Commission for June 2019 session.

