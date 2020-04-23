NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Update: Check Extended Registration, Exam & Admit Card Dates, E-certificate & Other Notifications

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Registration Dates have been extended due to COVID-19 Lockdown. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.
In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam like Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria, Application & Registration Process, Admit Cards, Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus, E-Certificate, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:
|
S. No
|
Table of Content
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Notification
The official notification for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam was released on 16th March 2020 on the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The online registration began from 16th March 2020 and got extended till 15th May 2020. Candidates who aspire to become a Professor or Lecturer of a recognized university and college can apply for this exam.
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates
Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application and Registration Date
|
16th March 2020 to 15th May 2020
|
Last Date for Payment of Application Fee
|
15 May 2020 (upto 11.50 pm)
|
Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only
|
Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020)
|
Downloading of Admit Cards
|
Postponed (Previously 15 May 2020)
|
CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates
|
Previously 21st June 2020
(Postponed- Revised dates after assessing situation COVID-19 Lockdown situation)
|
Release of Score on NTA website
|
By 2nd Week of July 2020 (Tentative)
Get CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) under CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
Age Limit as on 21st June 2020
|
Posts
|
Age Limit
|
Junior Research Fellowship (JRF(NET))
|
Maximum 28 years
|
Lectureship (NET)
|
No upper age limit
Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates;
- Candidates enrolled for M.Sc or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of application form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within the validity period of two years to avail the fellowship from the effective date of award (Such candidates will have to submit the attestation form duly certified by the Head of the Department/Institute from where the candidate is appearing or has appeared);
- Sc(Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-Ph.D program with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply.
- Candidates with bachelor’s degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/enrolled for Ph.D/Integrated Ph.D program within the validity period of two years;
- Candidates possessing only Bachelor’s degree shall not be eligible for Lectureship;
- The eligibility for lectureship of NET qualified candidates will be subject to fulfilling the criteria laid down by UGC.
- D degree holders who have passed Master’s degree prior to 19th September 1991, with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for Lectureship only.
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Application & Registration Process
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Online Registration began on 16th March 2020 and has been extended to 15th May 2020. Candidates need to fill the application form on the official website of CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are required to upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:
|
Size of Photograph and Signature
|
Size of Photograph
|
10 kb to 200 kb
|
Size of Signature
|
4 kb to 30 kb
After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay CSIR UGC NET 2020 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:
|
EXAMINATION FEE DETAIL
|
Category
|
Fee Amount
|
General/EWS
|
Rs. 1000/-
|
OBC(NCL)
|
Rs. 500/-
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
Rs. 250/-
|
Processing charges and Goods & Service Taxes (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.
For your ease we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Please refer the below link for details:
Click here to know the Application Process for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per details below:
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern
|
CHEMICAL SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
40
|
60
|
120
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
35
|
25
|
75
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND
PLANETARY SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
50
|
80
|
150
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
35
|
25
|
75
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1.32
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
LIFE SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
50
|
75
|
145
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
35
|
25
|
75
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
1
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
40
|
60
|
120
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
25
|
20
|
60
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
3
|
4.75
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking in Part A & B; no
negative marking in Part C)
|
0.5
|
0.75
|
0
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
|
PHYSICAL SCIENCES
|
PART A
|
PART B
|
PART C
|
TOTAL
|
Total questions
|
20
|
25
|
30
|
75
|
Max No of Questions to attempt
|
15
|
20
|
20
|
55
|
Marks for each correct answer
|
2
|
3.5
|
5
|
200
|
Marks for each incorrect answer
(Negative marking)
|
0.5
|
0.875
|
1.25
|
-
|
The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.
Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Study Material - Previous Year Paper
After going through the above mentioned Exam Pattern & Syllabus of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving some previous year question papers. Candidates can refer to the below link for downloading PDF Files of Previous year paper for free:
Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card
NTA issues Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’. Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.
Check how to download CSIR UGC NET ADMIT CARD
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Centres
It is mandatory for candidates to select four cities of their choice while filling Online Application Form of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020. Effort will be made to allot Centre of examination to the candidates in order of the City choice opted by them in their Application Form. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city of nearby area may be allotted. The City of Examination Centres where the test shall be conducted are given at the table given below:
|
List of Cities for Exam Centres of CSIR UGC NET June 2020
|
STATE
|
CITY
|
CITY CODE
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
ITANAGAR/NAHARLAGUN
|
AL01
|
ASSAM
|
DIBRUGARH
|
AM01
|
GUWAHATI
|
AM02
|
JORHAT
|
AM03
|
SILCHAR (ASSAM)
|
AM04
|
TEZPUR
|
AM05
|
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR
|
PORT BLAIR
|
AN01
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
ANANTAPUR
|
AP01
|
BHIMAVARAM
|
AP03
|
CHIRALA
|
AP04
|
CHITTOOR
|
AP05
|
ELURU
|
AP06
|
GUNTUR
|
AP07
|
KADAPA
|
AP08
|
KAKINADA
|
AP09
|
KURNOOL
|
AP10
|
NELLORE
|
AP11
|
ONGOLE
|
AP12
|
RAJAHMUNDRY
|
AP13
|
SRIKAKULAM
|
AP14
|
TIRUPATHI
|
AP16
|
VIJAYAWADA
|
AP17
|
VISAKHAPATNAM
|
AP18
|
VIZIANAGARAM
|
AP19
|
NARASARAOPET
|
AP20
|
PRODDATUR
|
AP21
|
SURAMPALEM
|
AP23
|
BIHAR
|
BHAGALPUR
|
BR02
|
DARBHANGA
|
BR04
|
GAYA
|
BR05
|
MUZAFFARPUR
|
BR06
|
PATNA
|
BR07
|
PURNEA
|
BR08
|
ARRAH
|
BR09
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
BHILAI NAGAR/DURG
|
CG01
|
BILASPUR (CHHATTISGARH)
|
CG02
|
RAIPUR
|
CG03
|
CHANDIGARH
|
CHANDIGARH/MOHALI
|
CH01
|
DAMAN & DIU
|
DAMAN
|
DD01
|
DIU
|
DD02
|
DELHI
|
DELHI/NEW DELHI
|
DL01
|
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|
DN01
|
GUJARAT
|
AHMEDABAD/GANDHINAGAR
|
GJ01
|
ANAND
|
GJ02
|
BHAVNAGAR
|
GJ03
|
JAMNAGAR
|
GJ06
|
JUNAGADH
|
GJ07
|
MEHSANA
|
GJ08
|
RAJKOT
|
GJ10
|
SURAT
|
GJ11
|
VADODARA
|
GJ12
|
VALSAD/VAPI
|
GJ13
|
HIMATNAGAR
|
GJ14
|
GOA
|
PANAJI/MADGAON
|
GO01
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
BILASPUR (HIMACHAL PRADESH)
|
HP01
|
HAMIRPUR(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
|
HP03
|
KANGRA/PALAMPUR
|
HP04
|
SHIMLA
|
HP06
|
SOLAN
|
HP07
|
MANDI
|
HP08
|
UNA
|
HP09
|
KULLU
|
HP10
|
HARYANA
|
AMBALA
|
HR01
|
FARIDABAD
|
HR03
|
GURUGRAM
|
HR04
|
HISSAR
|
HR05
|
KARNAL
|
HR06
|
KURUKSHETRA
|
HR07
|
PANIPAT
|
HR08
|
SONIPAT
|
HR09
|
YAMUNA NAGAR
|
HR10
|
JHARKHAND
|
BOKARO STEEL CITY
|
JH01
|
DHANBAD
|
JH02
|
JAMSHEDPUR
|
JH03
|
RANCHI
|
JH04
|
HAZARIBAGH
|
JH05
|
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|
BARAMULLA
|
JK01
|
JAMMU
|
JK02
|
SAMBA
|
JK03
|
SRINAGAR
|
JK04
|
KARNATAKA
|
BELAGAVI(BELGAUM)
|
KK02
|
BELLARY
|
KK03
|
BENGALURU
|
KK04
|
BIDAR
|
KK05
|
DAVANAGERE
|
KK06
|
GULBARGA
|
KK08
|
HASSAN
|
KK09
|
DHARWAD/HUBBALLI(HUBLI)
|
KK10
|
MANGALURU(MANGALORE)
|
KK12
|
MYSURU(MYSORE)
|
KK14
|
SHIVAMOGA(SHIMOGA)
|
KK15
|
TUMAKURU
|
KK16
|
UDUPI/MANIPAL
|
KK17
|
MANDYA
|
KK18
|
KERALA
|
ALAPPUZHA/CHENGANNUR
|
KL01
|
ERNAKULAM/ANGAMALY/MOOVATTUPUZHA
|
KL04
|
IDUKKI
|
KL05
|
KANNUR
|
KL07
|
KASARAGOD
|
KL08
|
KOLLAM
|
KL09
|
KOTTAYAM
|
KL11
|
KOZHIKODE
|
KL12
|
MALAPPURAM
|
KL13
|
PALAKKAD
|
KL15
|
PATHANAMTHITTA
|
KL16
|
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
|
KL17
|
THRISSUR
|
KL18
|
LAKSHADWEEP
|
KAVARATTI
|
LD01
|
LADAKH
|
LEH
|
LL01
|
MEGHALAYA
|
SHILLONG
|
MG01
|
MANIPUR
|
IMPHAL
|
MN01
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
BALAGHAT
|
MP01
|
BETUL
|
MP02
|
BHOPAL
|
MP03
|
CHHINDWARA
|
MP05
|
GWALIOR
|
MP06
|
INDORE
|
MP07
|
JABALPUR
|
MP08
|
REWA
|
MP11
|
SAGAR
|
MP12
|
SATNA
|
MP13
|
UJJAIN
|
MP15
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
AHMEDNAGAR
|
MR01
|
AKOLA
|
MR02
|
AMRAVATI
|
MR03
|
AURANGABAD (MAHARASHTRA)
|
MR04
|
CHANDRAPUR
|
MR09
|
DHULE
|
MR10
|
JALGAON
|
MR13
|
KOLHAPUR
|
MR14
|
LATUR
|
MR15
|
MUMBAI/NAVI MUMBAI
|
MR16
|
NAGPUR
|
MR17
|
NANDED
|
MR18
|
NASHIK
|
MR19
|
PUNE
|
MR22
|
RAIGAD
|
MR23
|
RATNAGIRI
|
MR24
|
SANGLI
|
MR25
|
SATARA
|
MR26
|
SOLAPUR
|
MR27
|
THANE
|
MR28
|
WARDHA
|
MR29
|
MIZORAM
|
AIZAWL
|
MZ01
|
NAGALAND
|
DIMAPUR
|
NL01
|
KOHIMA
|
NL02
|
ODISHA
|
BALASORE
|
OR02
|
BERHAMPUR-GANJAM
|
OR03
|
BHUBANESWAR
|
OR04
|
CUTTACK
|
OR05
|
DHENKANAL
|
OR06
|
ROURKELA
|
OR08
|
SAMBALPUR
|
OR09
|
PUNJAB
|
AMRITSAR
|
PB01
|
BHATINDA
|
PB02
|
JALANDHAR
|
PB04
|
LUDHIANA
|
PB05
|
PATHANKOT
|
PB07
|
PATIALA/FATEHGARH SAHIB
|
PB08
|
SANGRUR
|
PB11
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
PO01
|
RAJASTHAN
|
AJMER
|
RJ01
|
ALWAR
|
RJ02
|
BIKANER
|
RJ05
|
JAIPUR
|
RJ06
|
JODHPUR
|
RJ07
|
KOTA
|
RJ08
|
SIKAR
|
RJ09
|
SRIGANGANAGAR
|
RJ10
|
UDAIPUR
|
RJ11
|
SIKKIM
|
GANGTOK
|
SM01
|
TRIPURA
|
AGARTALA
|
TA01
|
TELANGANA
|
HYDERABAD/SECUNDERABAD/RANGA REDDY
|
TL01
|
KARIMNAGAR
|
TL02
|
KHAMMAM
|
TL03
|
MAHBUBNAGAR
|
TL04
|
NALGONDA
|
TL05
|
WARANGAL
|
TL07
|
TAMIL NADU
|
CHENNAI
|
TN01
|
COIMBATORE
|
TN02
|
CUDDALORE
|
TN03
|
KANCHIPURAM
|
TN05
|
KANYAKUMARI/NAGERCOIL
|
TN06
|
MADURAI
|
TN08
|
NAMAKKAL
|
TN10
|
SALEM
|
TN11
|
THANJAVUR
|
TN12
|
THOOTHUKUDI
|
TN13
|
TIRUCHIRAPPALLI
|
TN14
|
TIRUNELVELI
|
TN15
|
TIRUVALLUR
|
TN16
|
VELLORE
|
TN18
|
VIRUDHUNAGAR
|
TN20
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
DEHRADUN
|
UK01
|
HALDWANI
|
UK02
|
HARIDWAR
|
UK03
|
NAINITAL
|
UK04
|
PANTNAGAR
|
UK05
|
ROORKEE
|
UK06
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
AGRA
|
UP01
|
ALIGARH
|
UP02
|
ALLAHABAD
|
UP03
|
BAREILLY
|
UP04
|
FAIZABAD
|
UP06
|
GHAZIABAD
|
UP07
|
GORAKHPUR
|
UP08
|
NOIDA/GREATER NOIDA
|
UP09
|
JHANSI
|
UP10
|
KANPUR
|
UP11
|
LUCKNOW
|
UP12
|
MATHURA
|
UP13
|
MEERUT
|
UP14
|
MORADABAD
|
UP15
|
MUZAFFARNAGAR
|
UP16
|
SITAPUR
|
UP17
|
VARANASI
|
UP18
|
WEST BENGAL
|
ASANSOL
|
WB01
|
BURDWAN(BARDHAMAN)
|
WB02
|
DURGAPUR
|
WB04
|
HOOGHLY
|
WB06
|
HOWRAH
|
WB07
|
KALYANI
|
WB08
|
KOLKATA
|
WB10
|
SILIGURI
|
WB1
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Result
NTA will declare the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Results on its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in tentatively by 2nd Week of July 2020. Candidates need to check their results and scores by using Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth. A new page will get opened where candidates need to fill the application number, date of birth and captcha code.
Check CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Result & Score
CSIR UGC NET E-Certificate
The Part-I certificates for JRF/LS and JRF Only will be issued shortly by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for June & December 2019 sessions.
For this, the candidates are required to send self-attested photocopies of the required documents to “Section Officer, Certificate Section, HRD Group, CSIR COMPLEX, LIBRARY AVENUE Road, Pusa, New Delhi, 110012”.
For Part-II & Part-III, the letters have been issued by the University Grants Commission for June 2019 session.