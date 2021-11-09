UGC Non-Teaching Recruitment Post 2021: Check Guidelines Issued By University Grant Commission

UGC Non-Teaching Recruitment Post 2021: University Grant commission has issued Cadre Recruitment Rules for the non-teaching posts in Central Universities. Let’s look at the official notification.

UGC Non-Teaching Recruitment Post 2021: As per the Official Notification released, University Grant Commission has (UGC) has directed the Central Universities to frame the Cadre Recruitment Rules of the non-teaching posts with the following conditions:

S.No. Cadre Recruitment Rules of the Non-Teaching Posts 1 University may not advertise/ fill-up any of the non-teaching posts unless and until CRR of the non-teaching posts as a part of the Ordinance Is approved by MoE. Any further amendment in the CRR, if any, also needs the approval of MoE. A copy of the approved CRR may also be sent to UGC. 2 University may ensure that the Roster has been prepared strictly as per instructions of Govt. of India before advertising/ filling up the non-teaching posts. 3 UGC has already instructed all central universities that the non-teaching posts can be filled up if the teaching to non-teaching ratio is less than 1: 1.1. All central universities should also have to take this into consideration while advertising the non-teaching posts. 4 UGC vide its letters No.F.1-57/2001 (CPP-ll) dated 6 September 2002 (Annexure-III) has Intimated to all central universities that the work related to transportation, cleanliness, and security shall be assigned to a private agency instead of engaging regular staff for the purpose. Further, resultant vacancies in non-teaching positions due to superannuation, retirement, and death, etc. may not be filled up without prior approval of UGC. These instructions should be followed strictly by all central universities. 5 There will be no recruitment with interviews at the junior level posts (Group ‘C’ and ‘B’).

UGC Recruitment Rules For Teaching Posts in Central Universities

There is no ban on filling up teaching posts in UGC-maintained Institutions. This exemption applies ipso facto to those teaching posts which are lying vacant for one year or more.

UGC Recruitment Rules For Non-Teaching Posts in Central Universities

Commission recommended earlier that the teaching to non-teaching ratio should be brought down. Below rules were laid to maintain the ratio:

S.No UGC Recruitment Rules For Non-Teaching Posts in Central Universities 1 Redundant vacant non-teaching posts in the Central & Deemed Universities as well as colleges of Delhi University like Bhisti, Gas Mechanic, Book Binder, Warraq Janitor, etc. should be abolished. It may also be ensured that no such posts are created in the future. 2 Such remaining posts are given at (1) above should also be abolished as and when these falls vacant due to superannuation, retirement, and death, etc. 3 No new non-teaching posts be sanctioned in Universities and Delhi Colleges 4 The work related to transportation, cleanliness, and security shall be assigned to a private agency instead of engaging regular staff for this purpose. 5 Resultant vacancies in non-teaching positions due to superannuation, retirement, and death, etc. in Central/Deemed Universities and Delhi Colleges may not be filled up without prior approval of the UGC. 6 All casual/daily wager/ad hoc/ temporary staff appointed without sanctioned posts being available to be dispensed with immediately.

As regards the complete freeze on recruitment in all autonomous organizations, the ban on the creation of posts at all levels is subject to relaxation in exceptional cases depending on pressing functional requirements with prior consultation with UGC/MHRD.

An ad hoc out of 10% in the total staff strength should be imposed in all those institutions in which there has been a substantial increase in staff strength in the recent year and/or in which the proportion of Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ officials is quite high.

75% of non-teaching positions falling vacant in a year should not be filled up in the next few years. The remaining 25% positions could be allowed to be filled up at the discretion of the Head of the institution understandably till this time the ratio of academic staff to non-academic staff comes within range.