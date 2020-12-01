UGC NET Result Analysis 2020: 40986 Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor only, 6171 JRF & Assistant Professor, 4935 for National Fellowship

UGC NET Result Analysis 2020: NTA has declared the UGC NET 2020 Results at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June 2020 Examination was conducted by NTA between 24th September and 13th November 2020 in 12 days (two shifts each examination day) in 1119 centres across 225 cities in the country. The examination was conducted in 81 subjects. Let’s have a look at the important highlights of the UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Results at a Glance

This time total 8.6 Lakh candidates registered for this examination and 5.26 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam:

Applied For Registered Appeared Qualified for Total Assistant Professor only JRF & Assistant Professor Assistant Professor only 259734 140479 4848 N.A. 4848 JRF & Assistant Professor 601242 386228 36138@ 6171 42309 Total 860976 526707 40986 6171 47157

@ out of 36138 candidates who applied for JRF & Assistant Professor and qualified for Assistant Professor only, have qualified for award of following National Fellowship:

4029 Candidates for 'National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)'

431 Candidates for 'National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)'

475 Candidates for 'Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)'

UGC NET June 2020 Important Highlights:

This time also, the Examination was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to reduce the burden of examinees. The exam was conducted between 24th September and 13th November 2020 for twelve days in 24 shifts and the result has been declared on 30th November 2020. In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed for verification by examinees.

To ensure accuracy of the result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges if any. The Final Answer Keys dated 30th November 2020 on which the result is compiled has been uploaded on NTA NET website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in. For this nationwide professional examination, live CCTV Surveillance through more than 2400 CCTVs was carried out. Cheating using the mobile networks and other electronic devices was prevented using Jammers at all centres. A total of more than 1700 jammers in each shift have been installed. 19 Regional Coordinators, 214 City Coordinators and 525 Observers were positioned for UGC NET June 2020.

UGC NET June 2020 Cut-off for 81 subjects

Candidates can download the UGC NET June 2020 Cutoff Category-wise for total 81 subjects from the link given below:

UGC NET Criteria for Qualifying Candidates

As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified. The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA shortly.