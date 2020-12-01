UGC NET Result Analysis 2020: 40986 Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor only, 6171 JRF & Assistant Professor, 4935 for National Fellowship

UGC NET Result Analysis 2020: NTA has declared UGC NET 2020 results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In this article, we are going to provide you an analysis of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Results including the number of candidates shortlisted for JRF/Assistant Professor/ National Fellowship.

Dec 1, 2020 19:10 IST
UGC NET Result Analysis 2020: NTA has declared the UGC NET 2020 Results at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June 2020 Examination was conducted by NTA between 24th September and 13th November 2020 in 12 days (two shifts each examination day) in 1119 centres across 225 cities in the country. The examination was conducted in 81 subjects. Let’s have a look at the important highlights of the UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Results at a Glance

This time total 8.6 Lakh candidates registered for this examination and 5.26 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam and Result Highlights

Number of candidates registered

860976

Number of candidates appeared on both papers

526707

Number of candidates qualified for Assistant Professor only

40986

Candidates qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor

6171

Candidates qualified for 'National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)' (Download PDF)

4029

Candidates qualified for 'National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)'

431

Candidates qualified for 'Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)'

475

Applied For

Registered

Appeared

Qualified for

Total

Assistant Professor only

JRF & Assistant

Professor

Assistant Professor

only

259734

140479

4848

N.A.

4848

JRF & Assistant

Professor

601242

386228

36138@

6171

42309

Total

860976

526707

40986

6171

47157

@ out of 36138 candidates who applied for JRF & Assistant Professor and qualified for Assistant Professor only, have qualified for award of following National Fellowship:

  • 4029 Candidates for 'National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)'
  • 431 Candidates for 'National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)'
  • 475 Candidates for 'Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)'

UGC NET June 2020 Important Highlights:

  1. This time also, the Examination was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to reduce the burden of examinees.
  2. The exam was conducted between 24th September and 13th November 2020 for twelve days in 24 shifts and the result has been declared on 30th November 2020.
  3. In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed for verification by examinees.

  1. To ensure accuracy of the result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges if any. The Final Answer Keys dated 30th November 2020 on which the result is compiled has been uploaded on NTA NET website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  2. For this nationwide professional examination, live CCTV Surveillance through more than 2400 CCTVs was carried out.
  3. Cheating using the mobile networks and other electronic devices was prevented using Jammers at all centres. A total of more than 1700 jammers in each shift have been installed.
  4. 19 Regional Coordinators, 214 City Coordinators and 525 Observers were positioned for UGC NET June 2020.

UGC NET June 2020 Cut-off for 81 subjects

Candidates can download the UGC NET June 2020 Cutoff Category-wise for total 81 subjects from the link given below:

