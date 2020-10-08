UGC Released Fake Universities List 2020: 24 Universities in 9 States including Delhi & Uttar Pradesh Declared as Unrecognized Institutions

UGC Released Fake Universities List 2020: As per the latest official notification, University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially released the list of 24 Fake Universities existing in 9 different states of India. A fake university under UGC Guidelines is the one which has not been established under a Central, State/Provincial Act or an institution not deemed to be university under Section 3 of the UGC Act or not an institution empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree as per University Grants Commission Act, 1956 under Section 22(1). Also, Section 23 of UGC Act prohibits the use of word ‘University’ by any unrecognized institution or any Fake University.

Students are advised to look at these 24 self-styled & unrecognized institutions and become aware of the locations of these fake universities functioning in various parts of India in contravention of the UGC Act.

List of Fake Universities declared by UGC on 7th October 2020 State S. No. Fake Universities Delhi 1 Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi 2 United Nations University, Delhi 3 Vocational University, Delhi 4 ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi-110008 5 Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, New Delhi. 6 Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK DEPOT, New Delhi-110033 7 Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Sprirtual University), 351-352, Phase-1, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085 Karnataka 8 Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum (Karnataka) Kerala 9 St. John's University, Kishanattam, Kerala Maharashtra 10 Raja Arabic University, Nagpur West Bengal 11 Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, 80, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata-20 12 Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbor Road Builtech inn 2nd Floor, Kurpukur, Kolkata-700063 Uttar Pradesh 13 Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP)/Jagatpuri, Delhi 14 Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women's) University, Prayagraj, Allahabad (U. P.) 15 Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. 16 National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh 17 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, (UP) 18 Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Koshi Kalan, Mathura (UP) 19 Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh (UP) 20 Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Kohoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-II, (UP) Note: Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP-the matter is subjudice before the District Judge Lucknow Odisha 21 Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupooma Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road, Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014 22 North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada, Distt. Mayurbhanj, Odisha-757003 Puducherry 23 Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009 Andhra Pradesh 24 Christ New Testament Deemed University, # 32-23-2003, 7th Lane, Kakaumanuvarithota, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522 002 or fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apartments, 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522 002

