NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (24th Sep 2020 Shift-1): Check Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear UGC NET Cutoff

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (24th Sep 2020 Shift-1): NTA has started conducting the UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 24th September 2020 and will last till 5th November 2020. UGC NET 2020 Exam is being conducted for 23 subjects today (24th September) at different Examination Centers spread across the country to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam conducted online on 24th September 2020 (Shift 1). Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. This time also both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Candidates can also switch between Paper-1 & 2 of the UGC NET Exam. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions/ Marks Duration 1 50/100 3 Hours (Single Session) 2 100/200 Total 150/300

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Analysis & Review: 24th September 2020 (Shift-1)

In Paper-1, the questions asked were of generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It was primarily designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. So let’s have a look at the questions asked in this NTA UGC NET 2020 Online exam:

Note: The Paper-2 of the NTA UGC NET Exam carried multiple-choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts.

Highlights of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Both Paper-I and Paper-II were conducted in Online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two Papers.

There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

All the questions were compulsory.

Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 had questions in English and Hindi Language except for language subjects. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before the exam.

Candidates were required to bring Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it; One passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet; and ID Proof.

Wearing of mask/face cover was mandatory for all candidates. Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

was mandatory for all candidates. (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed. Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘ social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue. Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2020 Exam must have a look at the below points for further selection:

Result

The result of the UGC NET 2020 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.ntanet.nic.in as per schedule. The tentative result date of the UGC NET 2020 Exam has not been announced officially yet.

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of the JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidate who has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

NTA helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result, and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.

The above analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam held on 24th September 2020 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.