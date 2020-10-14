UGC NET 2020 Normalisation of Marks & Score Calculator: Check How NTA will prepare UGC NET 2020 Exam Results through Normalization Method

UGC NET 2020 Normalisation of Marks & Score Calculator: National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 24th September 2020 generally in two sessions per day. The candidates will be given different sets of questions per session. However, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be exactly the same. Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one. In order to overcome such a situation, the “Normalization procedure based on Percentile Score” will be used for ensuring that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination.

Get NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule

UGC NET 2020 Exam is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300 NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Candidates can check the UGC NET 2020 exam analysis, difficulty level of the exam, good attempts, minimum qualifying marks and memory-based questions from the links given below:

UGC NET 2020 Normalisation of Marks & Score Calculator

NTA uses Percentile Scores under the Normalization Procedure. Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore, the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of the merit lists. It will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.

The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

(100×No.of candidates Appeared in the Session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidates)/(Total number of the candidates appeared in the ’Session’ )

Note: The Percentile of the Total shall NOT be an aggregate or average of the Percentile of the individual subject. Percentile score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Example: Suppose a test was held in 4 sessions of examinees as per details given below:-

(Allocation of Days and shifts were done randomly)

(a) Distribution of candidates was as follows:

Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2, Session-3: Day-2 Shift-1 and Session-4: Day-2 Shift-2

Check Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

In this method of scoring the HIGHEST RAW SCORE in each paper (irrespective of the raw scores) will be the 100 Percentile indicating that 100% of candidates have scores equal to or lesser than the highest scorer/ topper for that session.

Highest Raw Score and Percentile Score: All the highest raw scores will have normalized Percentile Score of 100 for their respective session.

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Lowest Raw Score and Percentile Score: Percentile Score of all the lowest raw scores will depend on the total number of candidates who have taken the examination for their respective Session.

PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test

Procedure for UGC NET 2020 Result Preparation

Let’s look at the step-by-step procedure for normalization and preparation of UGC NET Result:

Step-1: Distribution of Examinees in two shifts:

Candidates have to be distributed into two sessions randomly so that each session has an approximately equal number of candidates. These two sessions would be as follows:

Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2

In the event of more number of days or less number of shifts, the candidates will be divided accordingly.

This will ensure that there is no bias in the distribution of candidates who shall take the examination. Further, with a large population of examinees spread over the entire country the possibility of such bias becomes remote.

Get UGC NET 2020 Free Study Material

Step-2: Preparation of Results for each Session:

The examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of

Raw Scores

Percentiles Scores of Total raw scores.

The Percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the Session as follows:

Let TP1 be the Percentile Scores of Total Raw Score of that candidate

Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Step-3: Compilation of NTA score and Preparation of Result:

The Percentile scores for the Total Raw Score for all the sessions (Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2) as calculated in Step-2 above would be merged and shall be called the NTA scores which will then be used for compilation of result and further processing for deciding the allocation.

In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar/unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).

For Example: In the examination held in two shifts, if the 40% marks correspond to a Percentile score of 78 in Shift 1 and 79 in Shift 2, then all those equal to or above 78 percentiles (Percentile score of 100 to 78) in both shifts will become eligible in General Category. Similar method will be adopted for the other categories to determine eligibility cut-offs.

In case the examination is held in more number of shifts the same principle shall apply.