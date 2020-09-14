UGC NET 2020 Exam New Schedule Released by NTA: UGC NET Exam 2020 Postponed by 1 week due to ICAR AIEEA-UG/PG & AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Exam

UGC NET 2020 Exam New Schedule Released by NTA: NTA has postponed the UGC NET Exam dates to 24th September 2020 (onwards) Earlier the UGC NET Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 16th to 18th September 2020 and 21st to 25th September 2020. The official notification released by NTA has stated that “National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September 2020.”

In view of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 being conducted on the above-mentioned dates, the National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of the UGC NET Examination 2020. This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from 24th September onwards. The exact schedule of Subject-wise and Shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently.

Below are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 6th July to 20th July 2020 Re-Opened from 31st August 2020 to 2nd September UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 24th September 2020 Onwards Downloading of Admit Cards 15 days before the Exam (Delayed) Get Direct Link Download UGC NET Admit Card

The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Examination Centre, Date, Shift, and timing of Examination will be announced before the date of examination on the official website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) of UGC- NET Examination, 2020.

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Note:

Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer .

. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Helpline Number for queries related to UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs: