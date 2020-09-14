UGC NET 2020 Exam New Schedule Released by NTA: UGC NET Exam 2020 Postponed by 1 week due to ICAR AIEEA-UG/PG & AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Exam

Study at Home
UGC NET 2020 Exam New Schedule Released by NTA: UGC NET 2020 Exam has been postponed 1 week further due to clashing Exam Dates with ICAR AIEEA-UG/PG & AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Exam. NTA will release a detailed schedule at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Sep 14, 2020 17:51 IST
UGC NET 2020 Exam New Schedule Released by NTA: NTA has postponed the UGC NET Exam dates to 24th September 2020 (onwards) Earlier the UGC NET Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 16th to 18th September 2020 and 21st to 25th September 2020. The official notification released by NTA has stated that “National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September 2020.”

In view of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2020-21 being conducted on the above-mentioned dates, the National Testing Agency has rescheduled the dates of the UGC NET Examination 2020. This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from 24th September onwards. The exact schedule of Subject-wise and Shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently.

Below are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

6th July to 20th July 2020

Re-Opened from 31st August 2020 to 2nd September

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

24th September 2020 Onwards

Downloading of Admit Cards

15 days before the Exam (Delayed)

The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Examination Centre, Date, Shift, and timing of Examination will be announced before the date of examination on the official website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) of UGC- NET Examination, 2020.

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

 

150

300

Note:

  • Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.
  • Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.
  • There is no negative marking in the exam.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

 For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers

8287471852

8178359845

9650173668

9599676953

8882356803

NTA Telephone Number

0120-6895200

NTA Email ID

genadmin@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Email ID

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Related Stories