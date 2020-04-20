NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Postponed: Prepare amidst COVID-19 Lockdown for Paper-1 & Paper-2

UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode by NTA after assessing the COVID-19 Lockdown situation. The UGC NET exam will be conducted to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020 NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm 16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020) UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing Lockdown situation) Date for announcing results 5th July 2020 (Tentative)

Before starting your preparation, it is advisable to go through the detailed exam pattern and syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

Note:

In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

There will be no negative marking .

. All Questions are compulsory.

Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions (MCQs).

Paper-I Subject-wise Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

From the above exam pattern, it can be assessed that the candidates are required to prepare themselves for 10 categories other than the specific subject chosen by them for UGC NET Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts. Let’s have a look at the exam pattern for Paper-I in detail:

Note:

Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer .

. There is no negative marking in the exam.

in the exam. The exam duration will be 1 Hour .

. Whenever pictorial questions are set for the sighted candidates a passage followed by equal number of questions should be set for the visually handicapped candidates.

The main objective of Paper-I is to assess the teaching and research capabilities of the candidates. Therefore, the test is aimed at assessing the teaching and general/research aptitude as well as their awareness. They are expected to possess and exhibit cognitive abilities. Cognitive abilities include comprehension, analysis, evaluation, understanding the structure of arguments and deductive and inductive reasoning. The candidates are also expected to have a general awareness and knowledge of sources of information. They should be aware of the interaction between people, environment and natural resources and their impact on the quality of life. So, let’s have a look at the subject-wise preparation strategy and tips for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

1. Teaching Aptitude

According to Bingham — “teaching aptitude is a specific ability, potentiality, interest satisfaction and fitness in the teaching profession. The teaching aptitude means an interest in the teaching work orientation, implementing teaching principles and methods. Under the gamut of teaching aptitude, teaching skill occupies a major place. Under NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, Questions would be designed to test your proficiency in the below topics:

Important Teaching Aptitude Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topic Number of Questions Asked Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements 5 Questions of 2 marks each Learner’s characteristics Factors affecting teaching Methods of teaching Teaching aids Evaluation systems

2. Research Aptitude

Research refers to a systematic study of one’s chosen subject for arriving at both new and valid conclusions. In this category questions will be asked related to research and method of doing it. Under NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, Questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Important Research Aptitude Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topic Number of Questions Asked Research: Meaning, characteristics and types 5 Questions of 2 marks each Research Ethics Paper, article, workshop, seminar, conference and symposium Thesis writing: its characteristics and format

3. Reading Comprehension

Reading comprehension skills cannot be build overnight but it could be developed inherently through a course of time. In order to crack the reading comprehension part and to develop reading skills, it is very much required to develop the habit of reading every day. Reading newspaper, feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster.

Important Comprehension Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topic Number of Questions Asked Sets of passages with questions to be answered 5 Questions of 2 marks each

4. Communication

Communication is a process of exchanging information, ideas, thoughts, feelings, and emotions through speech, signals, writing, or behavior. Under NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Important Communication Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topics Number of Questions Asked Communication Nature 5 Questions of 2 marks each Characteristics Types Barriers Effective classroom communication

5. Mathematical Reasoning

Mathematical Reasoning involves solving questions without using any mathematical formulas but through non-numeric ways. Under NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Important Mathematical Reasoning Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topics Number of Questions Asked Number series 5 Questions of 2 marks each Letter Series Codes Relationships Classification

6. Logical Reasoning

This section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. Under NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Important Logical Reasoning Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topics Number of Questions Asked Understanding the structure of arguments 5 Questions of 2 marks each Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning Verbal analogies: Word analogy — Applied analogy Verbal classification Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship Venn diagram Analytical Reasoning

7. Data Interpretation

Data Interpretation is one of the scoring categories in this exam. The concepts of Ratios and Percentages are used in this section. Under NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Important Data Interpretation Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topics Number of Questions Asked Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data 5 Questions of 2 marks each Quantitative and qualitative data Graphical representation and mapping of data

8. Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Information and communications technology or (ICT) is an extensional term for information technology (IT) that stresses the role of unified communications and the integration of telecommunications (telephone lines and wireless signals), computers as well as necessary enterprise software, middleware, storage, and audio-visual systems, which enable users to access, store, transmit, and manipulate information. Under NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Important Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topics Number of Questions Asked Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data 5 Questions of 2 marks each Quantitative and qualitative data Graphical representation and mapping of data

9. People and Environment

This category tests the knowledge of the candidates relating to the environment in which they are living. Under NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Important People and Environment Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topics Number of Questions Asked People and environment interaction 5 Questions of 2 marks each Sources of pollution Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources Natural hazards and mitigation

10. Higher Education System: Governance, Polity and Administration

This section mainly tests the candidates’ knowledge about the laws related to the Higher Education System and its structure. Under NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Important Higher Education System Topics for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Topics Number of Questions Asked Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India 5 Questions of 2 marks each Formal and distance education professional/technical and general education Value education Governance, polity and administration Concept, institutions and their interactions

Paper-II Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

As discussed earlier also, Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. In Paper-II UGC NET June 2020 Exam, there will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

So the candidates are required to go through the exam pattern and syllabus for their subjects before making any exam strategy. Let’s now look at the ways to ace and score high in Paper-II of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: