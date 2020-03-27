UGC NET 2020 Registration-Commerce Students can apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown: NTA will conduct online registration for UGC NET June 2020 Exam at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 16th April 2020. UGC NET Exam is being conducted by National Testing Agency to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ posts in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. NTA will also conduct the UGC NET June 2020 Exam for total 81 subjects from 15th to 20th June 2020 across different examination centres.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm 17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 18 April to 24 April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15th May 2020 UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 Date for announcing results 5th July 2020

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

For UGC NET December 2019 Exam, more than 10 Lakh candidates registered and more than 7 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. Every year lakhs of candidates appear for UGC NET Exam under various subjects in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree. Amongst them many are from commerce background. So, let’s have a look at the subjects for which a commerce student can apply.

Check latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

List of UGC NET Subjects for Commerce Students

For the ease of the candidates we have shared the list of subjects for which the Commerce Students can apply:

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff