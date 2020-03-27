Study at Home
UGC NET 2020 Registration-Commerce Students can apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown: NTA UGC NET June 2020 online registration is being conducted at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 16th April 2020. In this article, we have shared the list of subjects for which Commerce Students can apply. Let’s look at the complete list.

Mar 27, 2020 17:50 IST
UGC NET 2020 Registration-Commerce Students can apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown: NTA will conduct online registration for UGC NET June 2020 Exam at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 16th April 2020. UGC NET Exam is being conducted by National Testing Agency to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ posts in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. NTA will also conduct the UGC NET June 2020 Exam for total 81 subjects from 15th to 20th June 2020 across different examination centres.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm

17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

18 April to 24 April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15th May 2020

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020

For UGC NET December 2019 Exam, more than 10 Lakh candidates registered and more than 7 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. Every year lakhs of candidates appear for UGC NET Exam under various subjects in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree. Amongst them many are from commerce background. So, let’s have a look at the subjects for which a commerce student can apply.

List of UGC NET Subjects for Commerce Students

For the ease of the candidates we have shared the list of subjects for which the Commerce Students can apply:

List of UGC NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes

Subject Code

Subject/ Syllabus

Eligibility

8

Commerce

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

17

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

1

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

55

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.

