UGC NET 2020/ NTA CSIR UGC NET: Science Students can apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

UGC NET 2020/ NTA CSIR UGC NET-Science Students can apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown: NTA UGC NET 2020 and CSIR NET 2020 online registrations are being conducted at their official websites - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in. In this article, we have shared the list of subjects for which Science Students can apply. Let’s look at the complete list.

Mar 27, 2020 17:56 IST
UGC NET 2020/ NTA CSIR UGC NET-Science Students can apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown: NTA is conducting UGC NET June 2020 Exam Registration at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in which will last till 16th April 2020. UGC NET Exam is being conducted to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted for total 81 subjects from 15th to 20th June 2020 across different exam centres in India.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm

17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

18 April to 24 April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15th May 2020

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020

Every year lakhs of candidates apply for UGC NET Exam under various subjects in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree. Last year more than 10 Lakh candidates applied for the UGC NET December 2019 Exam and amongst these candidates many belonged to the Science Background.

List of UGC NET Subjects for Science Students

For the ease of the candidates we have shared the list of subjects for which the Science Students can apply:

List of UGC NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes

Subject Code

Subject/ Syllabus

Eligibility

88

Electronic Science

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

89

Environmental Sciences

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

NTA has also started the registration of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam at its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in which will last till 15th April 2020. CSIR NET Exam is being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 15th April 2020

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee

16 April 2020 (upto 11.50 pm)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only

18 April to 24 April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15 May 2020

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates

21st June 2020

Release of Score on NTA website

By 2nd Week of July 2020

Last year around 3 Lakh candidates applied for the CSIR NET December 2019 Exam for total 5 subjects.

List of CSIR NET Subjects for Science Students

Below are the subjects for which science students can apply:

List of CSIR NET Subjects and their Codes

Subject Code

Subject/ Syllabus

Eligibility

701

Chemical Sciences

M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ BTech/ BPharma/ MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates

702

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

703

Life Sciences

704

Mathematical Sciences

705

Physical Sciences

Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam & CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam.

