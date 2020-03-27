UGC NET 2020/ NTA CSIR UGC NET: Science Students can apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

UGC NET 2020/ NTA CSIR UGC NET-Science Students can apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown: NTA is conducting UGC NET June 2020 Exam Registration at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in which will last till 16th April 2020. UGC NET Exam is being conducted to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted for total 81 subjects from 15th to 20th June 2020 across different exam centres in India.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm 17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 18 April to 24 April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15th May 2020 UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 Date for announcing results 5th July 2020

Every year lakhs of candidates apply for UGC NET Exam under various subjects in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree. Last year more than 10 Lakh candidates applied for the UGC NET December 2019 Exam and amongst these candidates many belonged to the Science Background.

List of UGC NET Subjects for Science Students

For the ease of the candidates we have shared the list of subjects for which the Science Students can apply:

NTA has also started the registration of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam at its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in which will last till 15th April 2020. CSIR NET Exam is being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 15th April 2020 Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 16 April 2020 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only 18 April to 24 April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15 May 2020 CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates 21st June 2020 Release of Score on NTA website By 2nd Week of July 2020

Last year around 3 Lakh candidates applied for the CSIR NET December 2019 Exam for total 5 subjects.

List of CSIR NET Subjects for Science Students

Below are the subjects for which science students can apply:

Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam & CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam.