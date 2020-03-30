UGC NET 2020 Registration: Arts & Humanities Students apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

NTA is conducting UGC NET June 2020 Exam at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 16th April 2020 to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ posts in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode for total 81 subjects from 15th to 20th June 2020 across different exam centres in India. Last year, more than 10 Lakh candidates registered and more than 7 lakh candidates appeared in the UGC NET December 2019 Exam.
Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
UGC NET June 2020 Exam
Important Dates
Online Application and Registration Date
16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020
Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm
17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)
Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only
18 April to 24 April 2020
Downloading of Admit Cards
15th May 2020
UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates
15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020
Date for announcing results
5th July 2020
Every year lakhs of candidates appear for UGC NET Exam under various subjects in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree. Amongst them, many are from Arts & Humanities Background. So, let’s have a look at the subjects for which a Arts & Humanities student can apply.
List of UGC NET Subjects for Arts & Humanities Students
For the ease of the candidates we have shared the list of subjects for which the Commerce Students can apply:
Subject Code
Subject/ Syllabus
Eligibility
2
Political Science
90
Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
80
Geography
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
15
Population Studies
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
6
History
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
7
Anthropology
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
92
Human Rights and Duties
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
50
Indian Culture
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
74
Women Studies
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
58
Law
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
59
Library and Information Science
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
63
Mass Communication and Journalism
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
66
Museology & Conservation
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
3
Philosophy
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
4
Psychology
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
14
Public Administration
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
81
Social Medicine & Community Health
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
10
Social Work
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
5
Sociology
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
93
Tourism Administration and Management
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
70
Tribal and Regional Language/ Literature
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
79
Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/ Sculpture Graphics/ Applied Art/ History of Art)
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
67
Archaeology
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
72
Comparative Literature
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
62
Comparative Study of Religions
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
68
Criminology
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
11
Defence and Strategic Studies
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
46
Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
12
Home Science
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
31
Linguistics
|Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree
Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during the final selection stage.