Study at Home
Search

UGC NET 2020 Registration: Arts & Humanities Students apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

NTA UGC NET June 2020 online registration is being conducted at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 16th April 2020. In this article, we have shared the list of subjects for which Arts & Humanities Students can apply. Let’s look at the complete list.

Mar 30, 2020 19:22 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UGC NET 2020 Registration: Arts & Humanities Students apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown
UGC NET 2020 Registration: Arts & Humanities Students apply for these subjects amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

NTA is conducting UGC NET June 2020 Exam at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 16th April 2020 to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ posts in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode for total 81 subjects from 15th to 20th June 2020 across different exam centres in India. Last year, more than 10 Lakh candidates registered and more than 7 lakh candidates appeared in the UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm

17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

18 April to 24 April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15th May 2020

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

Every year lakhs of candidates appear for UGC NET Exam under various subjects in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree. Amongst them, many are from Arts & Humanities Background. So, let’s have a look at the subjects for which a Arts & Humanities student can apply.

Check latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

List of UGC NET Subjects for Arts & Humanities Students

For the ease of the candidates we have shared the list of subjects for which the Commerce Students can apply:

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

List of UGC NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes

Subject Code

Subject/ Syllabus

Eligibility

2

Political Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

90

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

80

Geography

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

15

Population Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

6

History

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

7

Anthropology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

92

Human Rights and Duties

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

50

Indian Culture

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

74

Women Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in subject “Women Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

58

Law

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

59

Library and Information Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

63

Mass Communication and Journalism

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

66

Museology & Conservation

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

3

Philosophy

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

4

Psychology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

14

Public Administration

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

81

Social Medicine & Community Health

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

10

Social Work

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

5

Sociology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

93

Tourism Administration and Management

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

70

Tribal and Regional Language/ Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

79

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/ Sculpture Graphics/ Applied Art/ History of Art)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

67

Archaeology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

72

Comparative Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

62

Comparative Study of Religions

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

68

Criminology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

11

Defence and Strategic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

46

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

12

Home Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

31

Linguistics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

 Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Also Read:

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during the final selection stage.

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff

Related Stories