NTA UGC NET Result Analysis Dec 2019: 65239 Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor/JRF|Check Cutoff of 81 Subjects

NTA has declared the UGC NET December 2019 Results @ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The online exam was conducted by NTA from 2nd to 6th December 2019 for total 81 subjects in two shifts per day in 700 centres across 219 cities in the country. Total 280 Observers, 162 City Coordinators and 15 State Coordinators services were used for smooth and fair conduct UGC NET June 2019 Examination. Let’s have a look at the important highlights of the UGC NET June 2019 Exam:

UGC NET December 2019 Results at a Glance

This time total 10.34 candidates registered for this examination and 7.93 candidates appeared for the exam:

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam and Result Highlights Number of candidates registered 1034872 Number of candidates appeared on both papers 793813 Number of candidates qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor only 60147 Candidates qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor 5092

UGC NET December 2019 Important Highlights:

The exam was conducted in Online Mode from 2nd to 6th December 2019 for five days in 10 shifts. For making the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed for the verification by examinees. For ensuring accuracy of result, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges if any.

For conducting fair examination live CCTV Surveillance through more than 1450 CCTVs was carried out. Cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices was prevented using Jammers at all centres. A total of more than 3100 jammers in each shift have been installed. 19 Regional Coordinators, 200 City Coordinators and 600 Observers were positioned for UGC NET December 2019.

UGC NET December 2019 Cut-off for 81 subjects

Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2019 Cutoff Category-wise for total 81 subjects from the link given below:

UGC NET Criteria for Qualifying Candidates

As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified. The certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA shortly.

