UGC NET 2020 Registration Date Extended: Check List of Language Subjects-Candidates can apply amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

NTA has officially postponed the registration dates of UGC NET June 2020 Exam. Candidates can now apply for UGC NET 2020 Exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 16th May 2020. NTA conducts UGC NET Exam to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ posts in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. The Exam will be conducted for 81 subjects across different exam centres in India.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm 16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020) UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates Postponed (Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020) Date for announcing results Postponed (Previously 5th July 2020)

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

In UGC NET December 2019 Exam, more than 7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam amongst more than 10 lakh registered candidates. Every year lakhs of candidates apply for various Language subjects like Hindi, English, French, Urdu, etc., in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree. So, let’s have a look at all the language subjects for which a candidate can apply till 16th May 2020.

Check latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

List of UGC NET Language Subjects

For the ease of the candidates we have shared the list of language subjects for which the candidates can apply at NTA UGC Net Official website:

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Also Read:

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the UGC NET 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff