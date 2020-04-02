Study at Home
UGC NET 2020 Registration Date Extended: Check List of Language Subjects-Candidates can apply amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

NTA UGC NET June 2020 online registration dates have been extended. Candidates can apply for various Language Subjects at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 16th May 2020. Check List of Language Subjects for which candidates can apply amidst COVID-19 Lockdown.

Apr 2, 2020 15:14 IST
NTA has officially postponed the registration dates of UGC NET June 2020 Exam. Candidates can now apply for UGC NET 2020 Exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till 16th May 2020. NTA conducts UGC NET Exam to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ posts in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. The Exam will be conducted for 81 subjects across different exam centres in India.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Extended Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm

16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020)

Downloading of Admit Cards

Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020)

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

Postponed (Previously 15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020)

Date for announcing results

Postponed (Previously 5th July 2020)

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

In UGC NET December 2019 Exam, more than 7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam amongst more than 10 lakh registered candidates. Every year lakhs of candidates apply for various Language subjects like Hindi, English, French, Urdu, etc., in which they have Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree. So, let’s have a look at all the language subjects for which a candidate can apply till 16th May 2020.

Check latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

List of UGC NET Language Subjects

For the ease of the candidates we have shared the list of language subjects for which the candidates can apply at NTA UGC Net Official website:

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

List of UGC NET Paper-2 Subjects and their Codes

Subject Code

Subject/ Syllabus

Eligibility

29

Arabic

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

36

Assamese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

19

Bengali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

94

Bodo

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

32

Chinese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

33

Dogri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

30

English

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

39

French (French Version)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

44

German

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

37

Gujarati

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

20

Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

45

Japanese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

21

Kannada

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

84

Kashmiri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

85

Konkani

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

18

Maithili

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

22

Malayalam

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

35

Manipuri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

38

Marathi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

34

Nepali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

23

Oriya

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

83

Pali

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

42

Persian

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

91

Prakrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

24

Punjabi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

43

Rajasthani

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

41

Russian

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

25

Sanskrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

95

Santali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

101

Sindhi

SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

40

Spanish

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

26

Tamil

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

27

Telugu

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

28

Urdu

DOWNLOAD PDF

Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Also Read:

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Candidates must refer the eligibility before applying for the UGC NET 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff

