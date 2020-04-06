UGC NET Previous Year Papers PDF Download: Download Previous Year Papers with Answers for free to ace NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

UGC NET Previous Year Papers PDF Download: NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2).

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

For cracking NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy which must include the task of practicing Previous Year Question Papers as it will help in improving your speed and accuracy. So, to enhance your chances of clearing UGC NET Exam, we have compiled the list of Previous Year Papers in this article. You can download the PDF Files of Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam from the table given below:

Practicing Previous Year Papers can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no negative markings in UGC NET June 2020 Exam. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, let’s have a look at some major benefits of Practicing Previous Year Papers of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

1. Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern:

Practicing previous year papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by UGC NET. Let’s look in brief the exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Part-I Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Part-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

2. Helps in identifying the Important Topics:

Practicing previous year papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous UGC NET Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of UGC NET Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

3. Help in analysing the Difficulty Level of the questions:

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics both the Papers, i.e., Paper-I and Paper-II.

4. Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas:

While practicing previous year papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate little less time for that. Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

5. Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different order of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

6. Helps in achieving Accuracy:

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guess works while attempting both Paper I and II. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam.

So, candidates are advised to start downloading and practicing the Previous Year paper of UGC NET Exam for scoring high marks in NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam.