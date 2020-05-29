UGC NET Yoga Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

UGC NET Yoga Previous Year Paper: Candidates can score high marks in UGC NET Yoga Paper-2 by practicing previous year papers in online mode. This will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy in UGC NET Exam. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Yoga Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Yoga Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. In which Upanishad four steps of Omkar are mentioned:

(1) Prashnopanishad

(2) Mundakopanishad

(3) Mandukyopanishad

(4) Kathopanishad

Answer: (3)

2. Yoga Vasishtha emphasizes on:

(1) Jnana yoga

(2) Mantra yoga

(3) Raja yoga

(4) Bhakti yoga

Answer: (1)

3. Purusha and Prakriti are the two main concepts of the philosophy of:

(1) Vedanta

(2) Samkhya

(3) Purva mimamsa

(4) Vaisheshika

Answer: (2)

4. Which one of the following is not included in 10 principal nadis?

(1) Alambusha

(2) Kuhu

(3) Koorma

(4) Shankhini

Answer: (3)

5. According to Yoga Vasishtha, which one of the following is not categorized under Jnanabhoomika?

(1) Shubheccha

(2) Vicharana

(3) Sadbhavana

(4) Tanumanasa

Answer: (3)

6. According to Prashnopanishad, which of the following brings the man to different Lokas?

(1) Prana Vayu

(2) Udana Vayu

(3) Vyana Vayu

(4) Samana Vayu

Answer: (2)

7. According to Srimad Bhagvadgeeta, perfection in Yoga does not occurs due to:

(1) Proper diet and behaviour

(2) Proper Karma

(3) Proper sleep and wakefulness

(4) Tactical functions

Answer: (1)

8. According to Ishavasyopanishad, which one is the method to attain immortality?

(1) Vidya

(2) Avidya

(3) Dana

(4) Tapa

Answer: (1)

9. ‘Dharanasu Cha Yogyata manasah’ is the result of:

(1) Dhyana

(2) Pratyahara

(3) Pranayama

(4) Sanyama

Answer: (3)

10. “Drishtanushravikavishayavitrishna” is the characteristic feature of:

(1) Vashikara Vairagya

(2) Para Vairagya

(3) Ritambhara Prajna

(4) Sthitaprajna

Answer: (1)

11. According to Patanjali, “Heyahetu” is the union of:

(1) Drishta and Drishya

(2) Manas and Indriya

(3) Atma and Parmatma

(4) Manas and Buddhi

Answer: (1)

12. Which one of the following is not included under Parinamatraya?

(1) Ekagrata Parinama

(2) Nirodha Parinama

(3) Samadhi Parinama

(4) Dharana Parinama

Answer: (4)

13. Which of the following is able to give the knowledge of previous life?

(1) Kurma nadi Sanyama

(2) Surya Sanyama

(3) Sanskar Sanyama

(4) Kayaroop Sanyama

Answer: (3)

14. “Asmita” means ekatmata of:

(1) Manas and Atma

(2) Drik and Darshanshakti

(3) Sharira and Indriya

(4) Sukha and Dukha

Answer: (2)

15. According to Yogasutra, what is the method to attain divine power of hearing?

(1) Sanyama On Shrotra-Akash relationship

(2) Sanyama On Shrotra-Agni relationship

(3) Sanyama On Shrotra-Prithvi relationship

(4) Sanyama On Shrotra-Vayu relationship

Answer: (1)

16. According to Hatha Pradeepika, during the practice of Nadanusandhana, which type of Nada (sound) appears first:

(1) Sound of Megha (Clouds)

(2) Sound of Shankha (Conch)

(3) Sound of Ghanta (Bell)

(4) Sound of Bhramara (Humming bee)

Answer: (1)

17. According to Swatmaram, which one is best among Yama?

(1) Mitahara

(2) Satya

(3) Asteya

(4) Brahmacharya

Answer: (1)

18. According to Swatmaram in Yogasadhana the manas is closely associated with:

(1) Indriya

(2) Prana

(3) Sharira

(4) Buddhi

Answer: (2)

19. In which text four types of persons are mentioned as Aarta, Jijnasu, Artharthi and Jnani?

(1) Ramayana

(2) Brahmasutra

(3) Kathopanishad

(4) Bhagavad Gita

Answer: (4)

20. According to Gheranda Samhita, the types of Danta Dhauti are:

(1) Three

(2) Four

(3) Five

(4) Six

Answer: (3)

21. Which cereal contains maximum fibre content?

(1) Rice

(2) Wheat

(3) Bajara

(4) Ragi

Answer: (2)

22. How many stages are there in Non-REM sleep?

(1) One

(2) Three

(3) Four

(4) Six

Answer: (All)

23. Tricuspid Valve is found between:

(1) Left auricle and left ventricle

(2) Right auricle and right ventricle

(3) Right auricle and Pulmonary artery

(4) Left auricle and Pulmonary artery

Answer: (2)

24. Progesterone hormone is secreted by which gland?

(1) By Ovary

(2) By Adrenal gland

(3) By Kidneys

(4) By Parathyroid gland

Answer: (1)

25. T 3 Hormone is secreted by which endocrine gland?

(1) Pituitary

(2) Pineal

(3) Thyroid

(4) Thymus

Answer: (3)

26. Which of the following is the example of connective tissue?

(1) Cardiac muscle

(2) Smooth muscle

(3) Blood

(4) Spleen

Answer: (3)

27. Circadian Clock is located in which part of brain?

(1) Cerebrum

(2) Cerebellum

(3) Hypothalamus

(4) Medulla Oblongata

Answer: (3)

28. Prajnaparadha does not include:

(1) Dhee Bhransha

(2) Dhriti Bhransha

(3) Manovritti Bhransha

(4) Smriti Bhransha

Answer: (3)

29. Metabolic Syndrome does not include:

(1) Hypertension

(2) Abdominal Obesity

(3) Dyslipidemia

(4) Hyperthyroidism

Answer: (4)

30. Stress causes hyperactivity of involuntary organs through:

(1) Group of spinal nerves

(2) Group of cranial nerves

(3) Sympathetic nerves

(4) Parasympathetic nerves

Answer: (3)

31. For a small yoga class best sitting arrangement of the students may be:

(1) Straight row

(2) Circular form

(3) Semi circle form

(4) Double circle form

Answer: (3)

32. Learning of a specific yoga practice by a student depends upon:

(1) Concentration of the instructor

(2) Power of the instructor

(3) Clear instruction of the instructor

(4) Self Confidence of the instructor

Answer: (3)

33. Preksha Meditation is a system of meditation where we practice:

(1) Perception of thoughts

(2) Perception of concentration

(3) Perception of objects

(4) Perception of dreams

Answer: (All)

34. Transcendental Meditation was propagated by:

(1) Swami Ram Dev

(2) Maharshi Dayanand

(3) Swami Shivananda

(4) Maharshi Mahesh Yogi

Answer: (4)

35. The purpose of teaching is mainly to induce:

(1) Change in the environment

(2) Change in the subject

(3) Change in the student

(4) Change in the teacher

Answer: (3)

36. Most authentic methodology of imparting value education may be:

(1) Traditional Gurukul teaching

(2) Class room teaching

(3) Practice based yoga teaching

(4) Theory based yoga teaching

Answer: (1)

37. Hot flashes, Disturbed sleep and Emotional changes are the characteristic features of:

(1) Pre-menstrual Syndrome

(2) Menopausal Syndrome

(3) Metabolic Syndrome

(4) Nephrotic Syndrome

Answer: (2)

38. Kriya yoga includes:

(a) Swadhyaya

(b) Tapas

(c) Avidya

(d) Ishwara Pranidhana

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (c), (b) and (d) are correct.

(2) (d), (c) and (a) are correct.

(3) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(4) (b), (a) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (4)

39. Jainism preaches three Ratnas:

(a) Right knowledge

(b) Right conduct

(c) Right philosophy

(d) Right speech

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

(2) (b), (a) and (d) are correct

(3) (c), (d) and (b) are correct

(4) (d), (c) and (a) are correct

Answer: (1)

40. According to Kathopanishad, Yamaraja lured Nachiketa by providing:

(a) Sons and Grandsons of 100 and above years of age

(b) Cows, Elephants and Horses etc.

(c) Kingdom of the Universe

(d) Atma Jnana

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(2) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a), (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b), (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (1)

41. Ida, pingala and Sushumna nadi’s respectively are known as:

(a) Saraswati

(b) Ganga

(c) Yamuna

(d) Kaveri

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (b), (c) and (a) are correct.

(2) (d), (b) and (a) are correct.

(3) (c), (d) and (b) are correct.

(4) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (1)

42. According to Bhagvadgeeta, the properties of Sattvika Ahara are:

(a) Pleasure and Love promoter

(b) Hot and Salty

(c) Age and intellect promoter

(d) Worry and disease producer

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (c) and (d) are correct.

(2) (a) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a) and (c) are correct.

(4) (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (3)

43. According to Yoga Sutra, which of the following are essential for perfection of Abhyasa:

(a) Bhakti

(b) Deergha Kala

(c) Nirantarta

(d) Swadhyaya

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (b) and (c) are correct.

(2) (a) and (b) are correct.

(3) (b) and (d) are correct.

(4) (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (1)

44. Which of the following are not included under Sahabhuvah?

(a) Daurmanasya

(b) Shvasa

(c) Styana

(d) Anavasthitatva

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (b) and (c) are correct

(2) (c) and (d) are correct

(3) (a) and (c) are correct

(4) (b) and (d) are correct

Answer: (2)

45. Which types of food are not beneficial for individuals of Vata Prakriti?

(a) Cold

(b) Unctuous

(c) Dry

(d) Heavy

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (b) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (4)

46. Which of the following are responsible for success in Yoga sadhana?

(a) Prayasa

(b) Utsaha

(c) Sahasa

(d) Niyamagraha

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (2)

47. According to Hatha Pradeepika, which are not included under Ten Mudra?

(a) Mahabandha

(b) Mahamudra

(c) Shambhavi Mudra

(d) Ashwini Mudra

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (3)

48. According to Hatha Pradeepika, a person does not suffer from hunger, thirst etc. by accomplishing:

(a) Sitkari Pranayama

(b) Sheetali Pranayama

(c) Vipritakarni Mudra

(d) Khechari Mudra

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(2) (b), (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a), (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (4)

49. Smooth muscles are found in:

(a) All involuntary organs except heart

(b) Intestine and liver

(c) Heart

(d) Hands and feet

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (a) and (c) are correct.

(3) (b) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (1)

50. Animal Cell membrane contains:

(a) Phospholipids

(b) Globular Proteins

(c) Carbohydrates

(d) Calcium

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (a) and (c) are correct.

(3) (b) and (c) are correct.

(4) (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (All)

51. Which are the rich sources of energy?

(a) Fats

(b) Carbohydrates

(c) Proteins

(d) Vitamins

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (All)

52. According to Gheranda Samhita, which food items should be contraindicated for yoga practitioners?

(a) Kushmanda

(b) Patola

(c) Lakucha

(d) Kulattha

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (b), (c) and (d) are correct.

(2) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (a), (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (3)

53. Kapalbhati is usually contraindicated in which diseases?

(a) Hypotension

(b) Hypertension

(c) Hernia

(d) Obesity

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (d) are correct.

(2) (a) and (c) are correct.

(3) (b) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (4)

54. Shashankasana should be contraindicated in which diseases?

(a) Vertigo

(b) Slipped Disc

(c) Constipation

(d) Diabetes

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (b) and (c) are correct.

(2) (a) and (b) are correct.

(3) (a) and (c) are correct.

(4) (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (2)

55. Humanistic approach of personality was developed by:

(a) Carl Jung

(b) Albert Bandura

(c) Carl Rogers

(d) Abraham Maslow

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (d) are correct.

(2) (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (3)

56. Three stages of memory are:

(a) Retrieval

(b) Encoding

(c) Rehearsal

(d) Storage

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (c), (a) and (d) are correct.

(2) (a), (c) and (b) are correct.

(3) (b), (d) and (a) are correct.

(4) (d), (b) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (3)

57. Value orientation education leads to construction of:

(a) Prosperous society

(b) Peaceful society

(c) Healthy society

(d) Politically stable society

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (b) and (c) are correct.

(3) (c) and (d) are correct.

(4) (a) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (2)

58. According to Gheranda Samhita, the types of Kapalabhati are:

(a) Sheetakrama

(b) Vata Sara

(c) Vahnisara

(d) Vyutkrama

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) (a) and (d) are correct.

(3) (b) and (c) are correct.

(4) (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (2)

59. According to Hatha Yoga Pradipika, Maha Vedha Mudra evades:

(a) Wrinkles

(b) Insomnia

(c) Grey hair

(d) Trembling

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (c), (d) and (b) are correct.

(2) (b), (a) and (d) are correct.

(3) (c), (b) and (a) are correct.

(4) (a), (c) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (4)

60. The advantages of a written lesson plan are mostly:

(a) to organize teacher’s thinking

(b) to increase teacher’s confidence

(c) to understand student’s capacity

(d) to keep up teaching objectives

Find the correct combination according to the code:

(1) (b), (c) and (d) are correct.

(2) (a), (c) and (d) are correct.

(3) (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

(4) (a), (b) and (d) are correct.

Answer: (4)

61. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your answer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): Dhanurasana is contraindicated in Hernia disease.

Reason (R): Dhanurasana is a backward bending asana which increases pressure on anterior abdominal wall, so it is harmful in hernia.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

62. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your answer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): “Samkhya and Yoga philosophical systems are the two most ancient systems”, says the Bhagavad Gita.

Reason (R): Samkhya and Yoga systems stand respectively for the paths of knowledge and of action.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

63. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your answer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): Guru is a mentor, more than a teacher to the students.

Reason (R): Guru helps students in exploring the same potentialities that he himself has already realized.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

64. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your answer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): Stress itself is a symptom but not a disease.

Reason (R): The immediate outcome of a harmful external stimuli leads to the state of stress, causing various diseases.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

65. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your answer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): Yogic diet is desirable for healthy life style.

Reason (R): Managing life style is an integral component of various aims and objectives of Yoga.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

66. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your answer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): Rajasika food is not good for a Yoga practitioner.

Reason (R): Pungent sour, salty and spicy food increases Rajas Guna, which is an obstacle in Yoga Sadhana.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

67. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your answer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): Food with predominance of Katu, Tikta and Kashaya Rasa are not beneficial for individuals of Vata Prakriti.

Reason (R): Excessive use of food having Katu, Tikta and Kashaya Rasa in predominance leads to aggravation of Vata dosha.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

68. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your answer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): Various diseases occur due to incorrect practice of Pranayama.

Reason (R): Incorrect practice of pranayama causes disturbances in Vayu, which leads to Hiccups, Shwasa, Kasa, Headache, pain in ears and eyes and various other diseases.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

69. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your nswer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): Siddhasana purifies 72,000 nadis.

Reason (R): According to Hatha Pradeepika, out of all 84 asanas the Siddhasana is best one which purifies nadis.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

70. Given below are two statements, labelled as Assertion (A), and a Reason (R). Indicate your answer from the alternatives below:

Assertion (A): One good teacher is worth a thousand priests.

Reason (R): The teacher inspires the students to look within him.

In the context of above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

71. According to Gheranda Samhita, arrange the following in correct sequential order (during the practice of Pranayama):

(a) Mitahara

(b) Sthana

(c) Nadi Shodhana

(d) Kaala

Use the code given below for correct answer:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (d), (b), (a), (c)

(3) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(4) (b), (a), (d), (c)

Answer: (3)

72. Arrange the following Siddhi in sequential order:

(a) Varta

(b) Shravana

(c) Adarsha

(d) Aswada

(e) Vedana

Use the code given below for correct answer:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (e), (d)

(2) (b), (e), (c), (d), (a)

(3) (b), (c), (d), (a), (e)

(4) (e), (c), (b), (d), (a)

Answer: (2)

73. Arrange the following is sequential order:

(a) Viparyaya

(b) Vikalpa

(c) Pramana

(d) Smriti

(e) Nidra

Use the code given below for correct answer:

(1) (c), (b), (a), (e), (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e)

(3) (c), (a), (b), (d), (e)

(4) (c), (a), (b), (e), (d)

Answer: (4)

74. Arrange the characteristics of Mahavayu in sequential order, according to Siddha Siddhanta Paddhati:

(a) Shoshana

(b) Sanchalana

(c) Dhoomra Varna

(d) Sanchara

(e) Sparsha

Use the code given below for correct answer:

(1) (b), (d), (e), (c), (a)

(2) (b), (d), (a), (e), (c)

(3) (d), (b), (e), (a), (c)

(4) (d), (e), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (3)

75. According to Siddha Siddhanta Paddhati, arrange the following types of Voice (Vak) in sequential order:

(a) Vaikhari

(b) Madhyama

(c) Para

(d) Matrika

(e) Pashyanti

Use the code given below for correct answer:

(1) (c), (b), (e), (a), (d)

(2) (c), (e), (b), (a), (d)

(3) (e), (c), (a), (d), (b)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (e), (d)

Answer: (2)

76. Arrange the following groups of vertebrae in descending order (According to position in body):

(a) Sacral vertebrae

(b) Lumber vertebrae

(c) Cervical vertebrae

(d) Thoracic vertebrae

Use the code given below for correct answer:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(3) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(4) (b), (c), (d), (a)

Answer: (3)

77. Arrange the following stages in sequential order (according to Bhagavadgita):

(a) attachment

(b) anger

(c) desires

(d) thinking about wordly matters

Use the code given below for correct answer:

(1) (b), (c), (d) and (a)

(2) (d), (a), (c) and (b)

(3) (c), (b), (a) and (d)

(4) (a), (d), (b) and (c)

Answer: (2)

78. Match the List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Samatvarn Yoga Uchyate (b) Yogashchittavrittinirodhah (c) Yogah karmasu kaushalam (d) Dukhsanyogviyogam Yogasanjnitam (i) Geeta - 2/50 (ii) Geeta - 2/48 (iii) Geeta - 6/23 (iv) Yogasutra - 1/2

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(3) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (3)

79. Match the List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I (Theory) List-II (Philosophy) (a) Satkarvavada (b) Vivartavada (c) Syadavada (d) Kshanabhangvada (i) Jainism (i) Sankhva (iii) Buddhism (iv) Vedanta

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(3) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(4) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

Answer: (3)

80. Match the List – I with List – II (According to Mandukyopanishad) and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Jagritavastha (b) Swapnavastha (c) Sushupti-avastha (d) Turiyavastha (i) Ukara (ii) Amatra (iii) Akara (iv) Makara

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (3)

81. Match the List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I (Teeka) List-II (Writer) (a) Tattvavaisharadi (b) Yogavartik (c) Maniprabha (d) Yogasudhakar (i) Ramnanand Yati (i) Vachaspati Misra (iii) Sadashivendra Saraswati (iv) Vigvanbhikshu

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (i) (iv) (i) (iii)

(3) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (2)

82. Match the List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I (Practice) List-II (Result) (a) Apara Vairagya (b) Kriya Yoga (c) Para Vairagya (d) Asamprajnata Samadhi (i) Asamprajnata Samadhi (ii) Kaivalya (iii) Kleshatanukarana (iv) Samprajnata Samadhi

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

Answer: (4)

83. Match the List – I with List – II (according to Gherand Samhita) and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Dhyanayoga Samadhi (b) Nadayoga Samnadhi (c) Rasanandayoga Samnadhi (d) Layasiddhi Samadhi (i) Khcchari Mudra (ii) Yoni Mudra (ii) Sharnbhavi Mudra (iv) Bhramari Mudra

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (All)

84. Match the List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Anderson (b) Gardner (c) Sternberg (d) Ceci (i) Theory of multiple intelligences (ii) Theory of intelligence (iii) Bio-ecological theory of intelligence (iv) Triarchic theory of intelligence

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(2) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(3) (iv) (i (iii) (ii)

(4) (ii) (iv) (ii) (i)

Answer: (1)

85. Match the List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Vitamin B 1 (b) Vitamin B 2 (c) vitamin B 12 (d) vitamin B 3 (i) Pellagra (ii) Beriberi (iii) Angular Stomatitis (iv) Megaloblastic Anemia

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (i) (iv) (ii) (ii)

(3) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (4)

86. Match the List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Obesity (b) Cervical Spondylosis (c) Diabetes (d) Pregnancy (i) Bhujangasana (ii) Titaliasana (iii) Naukasana (iv) Ardhamatsyendrasana

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(2) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(3) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (2)

87. Match the List – I with List – II (according to Hatha Pradeepika) and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Neti (b) Dhauti (c) Basti (d) Trataka (i) Tandra Roga (ii) Jatroordhva Roga (iii) Shwasa Roga (iv) Gulma Roga

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(3) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (4)

88. Match the List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Lecture Method (b) Group-discussion Method (c) Demonstration Method (d) Directed-Practice Method (i) Skill (ii) Assignments (iii) Formal teaching (iv) Solution

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(2) (iv) (ii) (ii) (i)

(3) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (3)

Read the following paragraph carefully and answer the five questions (Question no. – 89 to 94)

Maharshi Patanjali enumerated eight limbs of Yoga for the quest of Kaivalya. These limbs of Yoga are Yama (Universal moral commandments), Niyama (Self purification by disciplines), Asana (Postures), Pranayama(rhythmic control of prana), Pratyahara (withdrawl and total subjugation of senses), Dharana (concentration), Dhyana (Meditation) and Samadhi (a state

of super-consciousness). First five limbs are categorised under ‘Bahiranga Yoga” and last three are considered under “Antaranga Yoga”. “Yama” are the rules of morality for society and the individual, including Ahimsa (Non-violence), Satya (Truthfulness), Asteya (Non-stealing), Brahmacharya (Conduct for spiritual attainment) and Aparigraha (Nonhoarding of all things). “Niyama” are the rules of conduct that apply to individual discipline. The five Niyama are Shaucha (Cleanliness), Santosha (Contentment), Tapa (Austerity), Swadhyaya (One’s own regular study) and Ishwara Pranidhana(dedication to the God).

The third limb of Ashtanga Yoga is Asana. The practice of “Asana” brings steadiness and comfort and person doesnot get easily affected by dualities like heat-cold, thirst-hunger, ragadwesha etc. “Pranayama” means expansion or regulation of breath or vital energy. It is of four types viz. Bahyavritti, Abhyantaravritti, Stambhavritti and Bahyabhyantara-Vishayakshepi. “Pranayama” is to be practiced only after perfection in asana. Pranayama removes the coverings over light of knowledge and makes the mind capable for concentration. “Pratyahara” is the practice of withdrawing senses, mind and consciousness from contact with external objects, and drawing them inwards towards the soul. Pratyahara results in absolute control of the sense organs. “Dharana” means focusing the attention on a chosen point or area, within or outside the body. “Dhyana” or meditation is the maintenance of continuous flow of attention directed towards the same point or area. “Samadhi” is the stage of super-consciousness when self-awareness is lost. Ashtanga Yoga is the best way to attain Kaivalya.

89. Which of the following is not a type of Pranayama?

(1) Bahyavritti

(2) Stambhavritti

(3) Manovritti

(4) Abhyantaravritti

Answer: (3)

90. Which is the 6th limb of yoga, as described by Maharshi Patanjali?

(1) Yama

(2) Niyama

(3) Dharana

(4) Dhyana

Answer: (3)

91. By the practice of which of the following limbs of yoga, the person does not get easily affected by dualities:

(1) Yama

(2) Asana

(3) Niyama

(4) Pranayama

Answer: (2)

92. Practice of withdrawing senses from contact with external objects is called as:

(1) Yama

(2) Niyama

(3) Pranayama

(4) Pratyahara

Answer: (4)

93. Aparigraha is included under:

(1) Niyama

(2) Yama

(3) Antaranga Yoga

(4) Samadhi

Answer: (2)

94. The coverings over light of knowledge get removed by:

(1) Pranayama

(2) Pratyahara

(3) Yama

(4) Asana

Answer: (1)

Read the following paragraph carefully and answer the six questions (Q. no. 95 to 100).

The Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi urged the world community to adopt a day as “International Day of Yoga”, while addressing the 69th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. On December 11, 2014, the 193 member UNGA approved the proposal by consensus, with a record 177 cosponsoring countries, a resolution to establish 21st June as “International Day of Yoga”. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body ; thoughts and actions ; restraint and fulfillment ; harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well-being. Yoga is known for health promotion, disease prevention and management of many lifestyle disorders. ‘Common Yoga protocol’ was prepared for dissamination of information about the methods and benefits of Yoga practices among the world population. The Ministry of AYUSH successfully organized 1st International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2015 at Rajpath, New Delhi. Two Guinness World Records were made viz. the Largest Yoga Lesson involving 35,985 participants and maximum number of Nationalities (84) participated in a single Yoga lesson. 2nd International Day of Yoga was organised on 21st June, 2016 at the capital complex,

Chandigarh, where more than 30,000 people joined our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. For the first time 150 Divyangs performed yoga protocol during International Day of Yoga celebrations at the capital complex, Chandigarh. Two days International Conference on “Yoga for Body and Beyond” was organised on 21st and 22nd June, 2016 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. 3rd International Day of Yoga was celebrated by Shri Narendra Modi Ji at Lucknow, on 21st June, 2017.

95. 2nd International Day of Yoga was celebrated on:

(1) 21st June, 2014

(2) 21st June, 2015

(3) 21st June, 2016

(4) 21st June, 2017

Answer: (3)

96. The theme of International Conference organised on 21st and 22nd June, 2016 was:

(1) Yoga for Health

(2) Yoga for Body and Beyond

(3) Yoga for Holistic Health

(4) Yoga for Harmony and Peace

Answer: (2)

97. During 1st International Day of Yoga, how many participants and Nationalities participated, in a single yoga lesson:

(1) 35,985 Participants and 84 Nationalities

(2) 35,895 Participants and 82 Nationalities

(3) 35,585 Participants and 86 Nationalities

(4) 35,985 Participants and 85 Nationalities

Answer: (1)

98. 193 member UNGA approved the proposal to establish 21st June as “International Day of Yoga” on:

(1) September 27, 2014

(2) September 11, 2014

(3) December 27, 2014

(4) December 11, 2014

Answer: (4)

99. How many Divyangs performed Yoga protocol during 2nd International Day of Yoga?

(1) 100

(2) 160

(3) 150

(4) 200

Answer: (3)

100. Yoga does not embody unity of:

(1) Mind and body

(2) Thoughts and actions

(3) Man and nature

(4) Thoughts and dreams

Answer: (4)

