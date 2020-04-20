NTA UGC NET 2020 Study Material Free: Get Solved Previous Year Papers/ Mock Tests/ Important Questions with Answers

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET Exams twice every year to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. More than 20 Lakh Candidates apply for UGC NET Exams in a year under various subjects. Last year, including both UGC NET June & December 2019 Exams, more than 1 Lakh candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and more than 10 thousand candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates
Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
|
UGC NET June 2020 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Extended Online Application and Registration Date
|
16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020
|
Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm
|
16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)
|
Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only
|
Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020)
|
Downloading of Admit Cards
|
Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020)
|
UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates
|
Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020
(Postponed- Revised dates after assessing Lockdown situation)
|
Date for announcing results
|
5th July 2020 (Tentative)
Check UGC NET 2020 Eligibility Criteria
As the competition level is increasing day by day with the increasing number of applicants for UGC NET Exam, it is very important for candidates to prepare thoroughly for clearing the UGC NET 2020 Exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2:
UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three-hour duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
Click here to know the Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Session
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Single
|
I
|
50
|
100
|
1 Hour
|
II
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Total
|
|
150
|
300
|
3 Hours
Check latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam
UGC NET Previous Year Paper
Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of UGC NET Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving Paper-1 & Paper-2 within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks:
|
Year
|
UGC NET Previous Year Papers
|
Links
|
July 2018
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set P
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set Q
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set R
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set S
|
July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set W
|
November 2017
|
November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set A
|
November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set B
|
November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set C
|
November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set D
|
January 2017
|
January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set W
|
January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set X
|
January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set Y
|
January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set Z
|
July 2016
|
July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set A
|
July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set B
|
July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set C
|
July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set D
|
December 2015
|
December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set P
|
December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set Q
|
December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set R
|
December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set S
Click here to get NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam 30 Days Study Plan
|
UGC NET JULY 2018 PAPER-II
|
LINKS
|
MANAGEMENT
|
COMMERCE
|
HISTORY
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
ENGLISH
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE
|
ECONOMICS
|
SOCIOLOGY
|
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
|
ANTHROPOLOGY
|
PHILOSOPHY
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
EDUCATION
|
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE
Click here to know the Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam
UGC NET 2020 Mock Tests
Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking UGC NET 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2. So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam, we have created mock test of UGC NET 2020 Exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the link given below:
PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test
Also Read:
- Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid
- Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
- Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
- Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
- List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam
- Top 21 UGC NET Subject List
UGC NET 2020 Important Questions
Candidates are advised to practice and revise important topics that frequently appear in the UGC NET Exam. Below are the links of some topics which will help you in practicing some of the most important topics of UGC NET Paper-1 2020 Exam:
|
NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-I Exam Pattern
|
Teaching Aptitude Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements
|
Learner’s characteristics
|
Factors affecting teaching
|
Methods of teaching
|
Teaching aids
|
Evaluation systems
|
Research Aptitude Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Research: Meaning, characteristics and types
|
Steps of research
|
Methods of research
|
Research Ethics
|
Paper, article, workshop, seminar, conference and symposium
|
Thesis writing: its characteristics and format
|
Comprehension Topis
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Sets of passages with questions to be answered
|
Communication Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Communication Nature
|
Characteristics
|
Types
|
Barriers
|
Effective classroom communication
|
Mathematical Reasoning Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Number series
|
Letter Series
|
Codes
|
Relationships
|
Classification
|
Logical Reasoning Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Understanding the structure of arguments
|
Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning
|
Verbal analogies: Word analogy — Applied analogy
|
Verbal classification
|
Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship
|
Venn diagram
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
Data Interpretation Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data
|
Quantitative and qualitative data
|
Graphical representation and mapping of data
|
Information and Communication Technology (ICT)Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data
|
Quantitative and qualitative data
|
Graphical representation and mapping of data
|
People and Environment Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
People and environment interaction
|
Sources of pollution
|
Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources
|
Natural hazards and mitigation
|
Higher Education System Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India
|
Formal and distance education professional/technical and general education
|
Value education
|
Governance, polity and administration
|
Concept, institutions and their interactions
Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff
Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, Solved Practice Paper & Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there would be separate cut-off for Paper-1 & Paper-2 in UGC NET 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.