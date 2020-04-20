Study at Home
Search

NTA UGC NET 2020 Study Material Free: Get Solved Previous Year Papers/ Mock Tests/ Important Questions with Answers

Get free study material for UGC NET 2020 Exam including the Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests, Important Questions and Solved Practice Paper. Candidates have the opportunity to prepare amidst COVID-19 Lockdown for UGC NET 2020 Exam.

Apr 20, 2020 16:42 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
NTA UGC NET 2020 Study Material Free: Get Solved Previous Year Papers/ Mock Tests/ Important Questions with Answers
NTA UGC NET 2020 Study Material Free: Get Solved Previous Year Papers/ Mock Tests/ Important Questions with Answers

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET Exams twice every year to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. More than 20 Lakh Candidates apply for UGC NET Exams in a year under various subjects. Last year, including both UGC NET June & December 2019 Exams, more than 1 Lakh candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and more than 10 thousand candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Extended Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm

16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020)

Downloading of Admit Cards

Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020)

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

Previously 15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

(Postponed- Revised dates after assessing Lockdown situation)

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020 (Tentative)

Check UGC NET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

As the competition level is increasing day by day with the increasing number of applicants for UGC NET Exam, it is very important for candidates to prepare thoroughly for clearing the UGC NET 2020 Exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2:

UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three-hour duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

Click here to know the Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single
(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

1 Hour

II

100

200

2 Hours

Total

 

150

300

3 Hours

Check latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

UGC NET Previous Year Paper

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of UGC NET Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving Paper-1 & Paper-2 within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks:

Year

UGC NET Previous Year Papers

Links

July 2018

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set P

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set Q

Click here to get the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set R
Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set S

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2018 UGC NET Paper I Set W

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

November 2017

November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set A

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set B

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set C

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

November 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set D

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

January 2017

January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set W

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set X

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set Y

Click here to get the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

January 2017 UGC NET Paper I Set Z

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2016

July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set A

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set B

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set C

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

July 2016 UGC NET Paper I Set D

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

December 2015

December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set P

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set Q

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set R

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

December 2015 UGC NET Paper I Set S

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

Click here to get NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam 30 Days Study Plan

UGC NET JULY 2018 PAPER-II

LINKS

MANAGEMENT

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

COMMERCE

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

HISTORY

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

GEOGRAPHY

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

POLITICAL SCIENCE

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

ENGLISH

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

COMPUTER SCIENCE

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

ECONOMICS

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

SOCIOLOGY

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

ANTHROPOLOGY

Click here for the Answers

DOWNLOAD PDF

PHILOSOPHY

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

PSYCHOLOGY

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

EDUCATION

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

Click here to know the Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

UGC NET 2020 Mock Tests

Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking UGC NET 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2. So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam, we have created mock test of UGC NET 2020 Exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the link given below:

PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test

Also Read:

  1. Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid
  2. Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
  3. Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
  4. Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects
  5. List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam
  6. Top 21 UGC NET Subject List

UGC NET 2020 Important Questions

Candidates are advised to practice and revise important topics that frequently appear in the UGC NET Exam. Below are the links of some topics which will help you in practicing some of the most important topics of UGC NET Paper-1 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET December 2019 Paper-I Exam Pattern

Teaching Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Learner’s characteristics

Factors affecting teaching

Methods of teaching

Teaching aids

Evaluation systems

Research Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Research: Meaning, characteristics and types

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Steps of research

Methods of research

Research Ethics

Paper, article, workshop, seminar, conference and symposium

Thesis writing: its characteristics and format

Comprehension Topis

Number of Questions Asked

Sets of passages with questions to be answered

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Communication Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Communication Nature

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Characteristics

Types

Barriers

Effective classroom communication

Mathematical Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Number series

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Letter Series

Codes

Relationships

Classification

Logical Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Understanding the structure of arguments

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning

Verbal analogies: Word analogy — Applied analogy

Verbal classification

Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship

Venn diagram

Analytical Reasoning

Data Interpretation Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Quantitative and qualitative data

Graphical representation and mapping of data

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Quantitative and qualitative data

Graphical representation and mapping of data

People and Environment Topics

Number of Questions Asked

People and environment interaction

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Sources of pollution

Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources

Natural hazards and mitigation

Higher Education System Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Formal and distance education professional/technical and general education

Value education

Governance, polity and administration

Concept, institutions and their interactions

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, Solved Practice Paper & Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there would be separate cut-off for Paper-1 & Paper-2 in UGC NET 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.

Related Stories