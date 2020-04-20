NTA UGC NET 2020 Study Material Free: Get Solved Previous Year Papers/ Mock Tests/ Important Questions with Answers

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET Exams twice every year to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. More than 20 Lakh Candidates apply for UGC NET Exams in a year under various subjects. Last year, including both UGC NET June & December 2019 Exams, more than 1 Lakh candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and more than 10 thousand candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020 NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm 16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020) UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing Lockdown situation) Date for announcing results 5th July 2020 (Tentative)

As the competition level is increasing day by day with the increasing number of applicants for UGC NET Exam, it is very important for candidates to prepare thoroughly for clearing the UGC NET 2020 Exam. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper which help them to score high marks in the UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of UGC NET 2020 Paper-1 & Paper-2:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam will consist of two papers and will be conducted in a single session of three-hour duration. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory)



Marks Duration Single

(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving previous year question papers of UGC NET Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving Paper-1 & Paper-2 within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to scoring high marks:

Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking UGC NET 2020 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2. So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of SSC CGL 2019-20 Exam, we have created mock test of UGC NET 2020 Exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the link given below:

Candidates are advised to practice and revise important topics that frequently appear in the UGC NET Exam. Below are the links of some topics which will help you in practicing some of the most important topics of UGC NET Paper-1 2020 Exam:

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, Solved Practice Paper & Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there would be separate cut-off for Paper-1 & Paper-2 in UGC NET 2020 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.