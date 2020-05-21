UGC NET Population Studies Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

Candidates can score high marks in UGC NET Population Studies Paper-2 by practicing previous year papers in online mode. This will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy in UGC NET Exam. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Population Studies Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Population Studies Previous Year Paper with Answers

Read the paragraph given below carefully and answer the questions (1 to 6) below:

Rural to rural migration is prominent in migration-environment linkages in Africa. In the United Republic of Tanzania, the spread of cash crops (especially coffee and cotton) was stimulated by government policy and led to substantial rural-rural migration to the Usangu plains, depleting their vegetation. The human population of the plains rose fivefold between 1948 and 1988. However, the ecological deterioration was also partly due to insecure land tenure and the absence of social institutions for regulating resource access and use. In Nigeria, the Koyfar of the Jos plateau, responding to expanding market opportunities rather than population pressure, migrated from the fertile Benue plains and changed from being shifting cultivators in temporarily cleared areas of forest to being permanent and intensive tillers of family farms in areas cleared of forest.

1. Why people opted out for permanent and intensive tilling instead of shifting cultivation?

(1) Demand for food was increasing.

(2) Forest clearance was restricted.

(3) Intensive cultivation generates marketable surplus.

(4) To absorb more people in cultivation.

Answer: (3)

2. Why do you think Koyfar people have migrated out from Benue plains?

(1) Shifting cultivation led to land depletion.

(2) Population pressure made the area non-livable.

(3) Agricultural land was shrinking.

(4) Market opportunities were more in new areas.

Answer: (4)

3. Which among the following has not been resulted due to introduction of cash crop cultivation in Usangu plains?

(1) Depletion of their natural vegetation

(2) Strong social institution regulating the use of resources

(3) Large scale migration

(4) Rapid increase of population

Answer: (2)

4. Which among the following migration stream is being developed due to spread of cash crops in United Republic of Tanzania?

(1) Rural to rural

(2) Rural to urban

(3) Urban to urban

(4) Urban to rural

Answer: (1)

5. Which among the following has not been identified as a reason for depletion of forest in the above paragraph?

(1) Change in method of cultivation.

(2) Change in land tenure system.

(3) Growth of population of forest dwellers.

(4) Increased cattle population.

Answer: (4)

6. Which among the following correctly describes the nature of the passage?

(1) Hypothetical

(2) Analytical

(3) Fictional

(4) Factual

Answer: (4)

7. The first Population Census of England and France was carried out in which among the following year?

(1) 1750

(2) 1790

(3) 1801

(4) 1880

Answer: (3)

8. Match the following propositions in List – II with the List – I with regard to the stages under demographic transition theory:

List-I List-II (a) Stage I (b) Stage II (c) Stage III (d) Stage IV (i) High birth rates high death rate (ii) High birth rates falling death rate (iii) Declining birth rates low death rate (iv) Low birth rate low death rate

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (1)

9. The percentage of Scheduled Tribes to the total population of India according to the 2011 census is around, (percent):

(1) 6

(2) 8

(3) 10

(4) 12

Answer: (2)

10. Assertion (A): A demographic dividend is the potential for economic growth that can result from shifts in a population age-structure.

Reason (R): A demographic dividend is linked to a demographic transition, which begins when child and infant death rates decreases in response to increased access to vaccines, antibiotics, safe water, sanitation and better nutrition.

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

11. How many categories have been recommended for matrital status by United Nation (UN)?

(1) 4

(2) 5

(3) 6

(4) 7

Answer: (2)

12. In a study population, ‘P’ is the proportion of cases having a characteristic under study based on a sample size ‘n’. Which one of the following formula to be used to calculate co-efficient of variation ‘ρ’, where Q =1−P?

Answer: (4)

13. Match the significant events in the ‘National Health Programmes’ given in List – I with their date of initiation given in List – II using the following code:

List-I List-II (a) Family planning programme was named as ‘Family Welfare Programme’ (b) Target free approach was adopted in the family Welfare Programme (c) Reproductive and Child Health Programme was introduced (d) National Health Mission was introduced (i) 2013 (ii) 1997 (iii) 1996 (iv) 1977

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

14. Which of the following is related to ‘The Harod – Domar growth model’?

(1) Directly related to savings and inversely related to the capital/output ratio

(2) Directly related to the capital/output ratio and inversely related to savings

(3) Indirectly related to savings and the capital/output ratio

(4) Directly related to savings and the capital/output ratio

Answer: (1)

15. Which among the following has been introduced for the first time in NFHS – 4?

(1) Stunted children below age 5

(2) Children below age 2 receiving adequate diet

(3) Children breast fed within one hour

(4) Children received measles vaccine

Answer: (2)

16. If A is peri-natal period, B is neo-natal period and C is post-neonatal period; then which among the following diagram describes their relationship of stage?

Answer: (4)

17. Which one is the Density of Population of India according to the 2011 census?

(1) 372/km2

(2) 382/km2

(3) 392/km2

(4) 492/km2

Answer: (2)

18. Assertion (A): Unintended pregnancy is generally high among young women.

Reason (R): In recent years, young women have high equitable gender role.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is correct explanation of (A)

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true

Answer: (2)

19. What is typical cycle of urbanization according to Kingsley Davis?

(1) Attenuated S shape

(2) Attenuated J shape

(3) Attenuated U shape

(4) Attenuated inverse U shape

Answer: (1)

20. What percentage of the population was literate in the total population of India according to the 2011 census?

(1) 54

(2) 64

(3) 74

(4) 84

Answer: (3)

21. Match the Laws/theories given in List – I along with the scholars given in List – II:

List-I List-II (a) Dual Labour Market Theory (b) Laws of Migration (c) Social Networking Theory (d) World System Theory (i) Ravenstein (ii) Hugo (iii) Wallerstein (iv) Piore

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (3)

22. In a Life Table, the proportion of population 75 years and above that live another 10 years is:

Answer: (2)

23. Arrange the following bigger states of India in descending order (high to low) in terms of their crude birth rates according to the latest SRS Bulletin Report (September 2017).

(a) Bihar

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Rajasthan

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (1)

24. Major causes of marriage breakdown are show in List – I and name of Demographers whose work supported these causes are given in List – II. Match List – I with List – II.

List-I List-II (a) Rise of individualism (b) Cost of marriage (c) Specialization of skills (d) Gender equality (i) Desai (1997) (ii) Maslow (1954) (iii) Desai and Dube (2011) (iv) Becker (1960)

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(2) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

25. Which one of the following concept is not related to fertility studies?

(1) Natural Fertility

(2) Fecundability

(3) Actual Fertility

(4) Consensual Union

Answer: (4)

26. If life expectancy at birth (e0 0 ) is 65 years in a population for a particular year. What is the life Table birth rate?

(1) 15.4 per thousand

(2) 15.9 per thousand

(3) 15.0 per thousand

(4) 16.0 per thousand

Answer: (1)

27. Arrange the following bigger states of India in descending order (high to low) in terms of their infant mortality rates as per the latest SRS Bulletin, September 2017:

(a) Assam

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Chhatisgarh

Code:

(1) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (c), (a), (b), (d)

(4) (d), (b), (a), (c)

Answer: (1)

28. Some of the important population theories are shown in List – II and name of propontents of the theory are given in List – I. Match List – I with List – II:

List-I List-II (a) Gary S. Becker and Gregg H. Lewis (b) Julian L. Simon (c) Ester Boserup (d) Thomas Malthus (i) ‘Population growth is an autonomous factor, which affects agricultural productivity rather being affected by it." (ii) “When society does not limit population growth voluntarily diseases, famine and wars reduce population size." (iii) In long run, moderate population growth improves standard of living both in more and less developed countries. (iv) “Parents may be altruistic towards their children.”

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(3) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

Answer: (4)

29. Which one of the following combination of errors of coverage in age data have been obtained in census return?

(a) Under-enumeration of young children

(b) Net-count at the older ages

(c) Under-enumeration at the early adult ages

Code:

(1) (a)

(2) (a) and (c)

(3) (b) and (c)

(4) (a), (b) and (c)

Answer: (4)

30. Who among the following defined natural fertility as the marital fertility prevailing in a population in the absence of any deliberate birth control?

(1) Easterlin

(2) Inkeles

(3) Louis Henry

(4) Lesthaeghe

Answer: (3)

31. Assertion (A): According to the UNFP’s A World Population Report 2016, 12.8 million adolescent girls have an unmet demand for family planning.

Reason (R): Adolescents, especially those who are not married for more obstacles than adults in obtaining contraceptives because of restrictive laws and policies, concerns about confidentiality etc.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

32. According to International Migration Report, 2017 (UN), which of the following countries has the largest size of diaspora?

(1) India

(2) China

(3) Mexico

(4) Phillipines

Answer: (1)

33. Proponents of various demographic concepts are given in List – I and conceptual details are given in List – II. Match List – I with List – II:

List-I List-II (a) Coale and Hoover (b) Bloom and Williams (c) Paul R. Ehrlich and Anne Ehrlich (d) Julian Simon (i) Demographic dividend (ii) Effect of dependency ratio on saving and investment in India and Mexico (iii) The Ultimate Resource is the human imagination coupled to the human spirit (iv) The Optimum Population Theory

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (3)

34. Information pertaining to basic amenities like (source of drinking water, toilet and bathroom, source of lightning, type of fuel used) was gathered for the first time from which of the following census years?

(1) 1981

(2) 1991

(3) 2001

(4) 2011

Answer: (3)

35. According to World Health Organisation (WHO)’s the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) estimates, which one of the following weight is used in a disabling condition equivalent to death?

(1) 0

(2) 0.25

(3) 0.50

(4) 1

Answer: (4)

36. Match the following International days currently observed by The United Nations given in List- I with their specified dates given in List – II:

List-I List-II (a) International Women's Day (b) World Environment Day (c) World Population Day (d) International Day of The Girl Child (i) 11th October (ii) 11th July (iii) 8th March (iv) 5th June

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (2)

37. In a life Table, the probability of surviving from birth to the 65 year is calculated using which of the expression:

Answer: (2)

38. Assertion (A): In high income countries, the source of employment for women are the health and education factors.

Reason (R): In low income and lower middle income countries, agriculture remains the most important source of employment.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(3) (A) is wrong, but (R) is correct.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

Answer: (2)

39. In the figure given below, square represents doctors, triangle represents ladies and circle represents surgeons. By which letter the ladies who are doctor and surgeon, both are represented?

(1) U

(2) T

(3) S

(4) R

Answer: (2)

40. Which one of the following methods used to compute Mean Age at Marriage (SMAM) from census data?

(1) Reverse-Survival method

(2) Census synthetic Cohart method

(3) Conventional method

(4) Reed – Merrel method

Answer: (2)

41. Assertion (A): Female babies lack access to critical neo-natal care in India.

Reasoning (R): Son preference in India is very strong.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

42. If a population increases by 2.5% every year, how many years it will take to double its population?

(1) 25

(2) 28

(3) 30

(4) 32

Answer: (2)

43. Match the following concepts given in List – I with the proponents of the concept given in List – II:

List-I List-II (a) Intervening opportunity (b) Expected income (c) Mobility transition (d) Intervening obstacle (i) Everett Lee (ii) Zelinsky (iii) Stouffer (iv) Harris and Todaro

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (iii0 (i) (ii)

(4) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

Answer: (4)

44. Which among the following combination best describes the Gender Stereotyping?

(a) Women are rational

(b) Men are stronger

(c) Women are less committed for public life

Code:

(1) Only (a) and (b)

(2) Only (b) and (c)

(3) Only (a) and (c)

(4) All (a), (b) and (c)

Answer: (2)

45. The crude death rate in a life Table is calculated using which of the following expression?

(1) 1/e 0

(2) 1/T 0

(3) 1/L 0

(4)1/l 0

Answer: (1)

46. Which one of the following is not ‘one of the six’ pillars of intervention under India Newborn Action Plan (INAP)?

(1) Aims at attaining single digit neo-natal mortality rate by 2030

(2) Care during labour and child birth

(3) Pre-conception, Antenatal and Postnatal Care

(4) Care beyond newborn survival

Answer: (1)

47. The ‘Plan Holiday’ was observed between which of the following Five-Year plans?

(1) First and second plan

(2) Second and third plan

(3) Third and fourth plan

(4) Fourth and fifth plan

Answer: (3)

48. Match the following theories given in List – I with the proponents of them given in List – II.

List-I List-II (a) Central Place (b) Concentric Zone (c) Multiple Nuclei Theory (d) Sector Model (i) Harris and Ullman (ii) W. Christaller (iii) Homer Hoyt (iv) E. Burgess

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

Answer: (3)

49. In a life Table with a radix of 1,00,000, the median age at death corresponding to l x is:

(1) 30,000

(2) 40,000

(3) 50,000

(4) 60,000

Answer: (3)

50. Match the following Climate Change Conference in List – I with the year of occurrence in List – II:

List-I List-II (a) Marrkech Climate Change Conference (b) Paris UN Climate Change Conference (c) warsaw Climate Change Conference (d) Lima Climate Change Conference (i) 2016 (ii) 2015 (iii) 2013 (iv) 2014

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(4) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

Answer: (1)

51. Which among the following combination is correctly related in describing Central Place (CP) theory proposed by W. Christaller?

(a) CP is a theory of location.

(b) CP is a spatial theory in settlement studies.

(c) Assumptions considered by Christaller can be applied across all settlements.

Code:

(1) Only (a) and (b) are correct

(2) Only (b) and (c) are correct

(3) Only (a) and (c) are correct

(4) All (a), (b) and (c) are correct

Answer: (1)

52. Which of the following programme dose not come under Non-communicable Diseases programme?

(1) National Mental Health Programme

(2) National Oral Health Programme

(3) National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme

(4) Pulse Polio Programme

Answer: (3)

53. Match the symbols in List – I with the name of index in List – II:

List-I List-II (a) C n (b) C c (c) C a (d) C i (i) Index of non-contraception (ii) Index of marriage (iii) Index of induced abortion (iv) Index of Lactional infecundability

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (ili) (ii) (i) (iv)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (2)

54. What is the expansion of acronym SATH launched by NITI Ayog?

(1) Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital

(2) Sustainable Action for Transforming Higher Education

(3) Sustainable Action for Technical Education

(4) Sustainable Action for Transforming Hygienic Conditions

Answer: (1)

55. According to 2011 population census of India, which among the following range best describes the female work participation rate (in%)?

(1) 10 – 15

(2) 20 – 30

(3) 15 – 20

(4) 30 – 40

Answer: (2)

56. Match the Nuptiality Rates given in List – I with its formulae given in List – II.

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (1)

57. Which of the following is not correct about ‘Menstrual Hygiene Scheme’ launched by the Government of India?

(1) The scheme is implemented only in rural areas among adolescent girls (10-19 yrs).

(2) Initially the scheme was implemented in 112 selected districts in 17 states.

(3) Napkins were provided to adolescent girls under the brand name ‘Freedays’.

(4) Napkins were distributed by ASHA workers door to door in rural areas.

Answer: (4)

58. Which one of the following method is used to check the completeness of vital registration data?

(1) Myer’s Index Method

(2) Bongaart’s Method

(3) Chandrasekharan – Deming Method

(4) Srinivasan’s Method

Answer: (3)

59. While constructing the Physical Quality of Life Index (PQLI) which among the following indicator is not used?

(1) Per Capita Income

(2) Infant Mortality Rate

(3) Life expectancy (at age one)

(4) Basic literacy

Answer: (1)

60. In a outbreak setting, which one of the following cases used as numerator to calculate overall attack rate in a population?

(1) Number of new cases

(2) Number of new cases plus old cases

(3) Number of old cases

(4) Number of primary cases

Answer: (1)

61. Who among the following scholars coined the term ‘Intermediate variables affecting fertility’?

(1) Kingley Davis and Judeth Black

(2) Bongaarts

(3) Caldwell

(4) Hajnal

Answer: (1)

62. Assertion (A): Use of skilled birth attendants is highly correlated with lower maternal mortality rates and reductions in neo-natal mortality.

Reason (R): There is strong positive relationship between household wealth and skilled case at birth.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(3) (A) is wrong, but (R) is correct.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

Answer: (2)

63. Which among the following is not true in describing Ecumenopolis?

(1) Whole chain of metropolitan areas

(2) Single functional world city

(3) It is a result of neoliberal urbanism

(4) It is socially coherent

Answer: (4)

64. Which among the following component is not considered in constructing the Global Hunger Index, 2017?

(1) Mortality rate of the children under age 5 years.

(2) Proportion of children under 5 years of age suffering from stunting.

(3) Proportion of children under 5 years of age suffering from wasting.

(4) Proportion of under weight children under 5 years of age.

Answer: (4)

65. If Age Specific Fertility Rates for different age groups are known, which of the following set of data are needed to calculate ‘Total Marital Fertility Rate’?

(1) Life table functions for different age groups

(2) Proportion females married in different reproductive age groups

(3) Proportion of population married in different age groups

(4) Life table functions for different ages and proportion females married in different reproductive age groups

Answer: (2)

66. Which of the following best classifies city of ‘Jamshedpur’?

(1) Administrative Town

(2) Religious Town

(3) Mining Town

(4) Industrial Town

Answer: (4)

67. Choose one of the following conditions, if Ca – Index of induced abortion is equal to ‘O’ in Bongaart’s conceptual framework is proximate determinants of fertility.

(1) Absence of contraception

(2) Absence of induced abortion

(3) If all pregnances are aborted

(4) Absence of Lactation

Answer: (3)

68. Which among the following describes the undernourishment of the children?

(1) Low height for their age

(2) Low weight for their height

(3) Low weight for their age

(4) Low calorie take than required

Answer: (4)

69. Which Five Year Plan Document sought to reduce the birth rate “to the extent necessary to stabilize the population at a level consistent with the requirements of national economy”?

(1) The First Five Year Plan Document

(2) The Second Five Year Plan Document

(3) The Third Five Year Plan Document

(4) The Fifth Five Year Plan Document

Answer: (1)

70. According to SRS bulletin September 2017, arrange the following states in descending order (high to low) , by their level of infant mortality for the year 2016.

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Odisha

(d) Telangana

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(3) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (3)

71. Match the Models of migration in List – I with the type of migration in List – II:

List-I List-II (a) Peterson’s Model (b) Wolport's Theory (c) Mobuganje Theory (d) Mukerjee Theory (i) Typology of migration (ii) Decision making aspects of migration (iii) Theory of Rural-Urban migration (iv) Mobility Field Theory

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (3)

72. Assertion (A): Women and children suffer more due to natural calamities and internal conflicts.

Reason (R): Women and children are less mobile, owing to several reasons.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

73. Which one of the following is average population size of a district in India according to census 2011?

(1) 1.8 million

(2) 1.6 million

(3) 2.0 million

(4) 2.5 million

Answer: (All)

74. According to recent estimates of UN (2017) in which of the following year, India’s population will be equal to china’s population?

(1) 2022

(2) 2024

(3) 2026

(4) 2028

Answer: (2)

75. Match names of fertility theories given in List – I with their propounders’ name given in List – II below:

List-I List-II (a) Social Capillarity (b) Theory of Diffusion or cultural lap (c) The theory of Change and Response (d) Theory of Intergenerational Wealth Flow (i) Arsane Dumont (ii) Kingslay Davis (iii) J.C. CaldWell (iv) Carlson

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

(2) (ill) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (1)

76. Which among the following combination rightly describes ‘voluntary migration’?

(a) Migration for higher education

(b) Migration due to ethnic cleansing

(c) Migration for better house

(d) Migration due to salinisation of agricultural land

Code:

(1) Only (a) and (b)

(2) Only (a) and (c)

(3) Only (c) and (d)

(4) Only (a) and (d)

Answer: (2)

77. The Doubling time of a population for a given growth rate (r) is express as:

Answer: (All)

78. Arrange the following states in descending order (high to low) according to size of aged population 60 years and above.

(a) Andhra Pradesh

(b) Himachal Pradesh

(c) Kerala

(d) Punjab

Code:

(1) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (d), (a), (b), (c)

(4) (b), (c), (a), (d)

Answer: (1)

79. Which among the following is required to estimate singulate mean age at marriage (SMAM)?

(1) Age at marriage of all married persons

(2) Age at marriage of persons marrying in last 1 year

(3) Population remains single by age

(4) Age at marriage weighted by age

Answer: (3)

80. Gender Inequality Index (GII) computed by United Nations , is based on which of the following combinations?

(a) Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR)

(b) Adolescent Fertility Rate

(c) Gaps in percentage of atleast primary education among males and females

(d) Percentage representation of women in parliament

(e) Gap in expectation of life at birth among males and females

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (e)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (a), (b), (e)

(4) (a), (b), (d)

Answer: (2)

81. Match the milestones in Child Survival and Safe Motherhood Programmes in India given in List – I with their year of initiation given in List – II:

List-I List-II (a) Child Survival and Safe Motherhood Programme (b) Reproductive and Child Health - II Programme (c) RMNCH+A Programme (d) India Newborn Action Plan (i) 2005 (ii) 1992 (ii) 2013 (iv) 2014

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(2) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (3)

82. Which one of the following is not measures of association for cohart studies?

(1) Rate Ratio (RR)

(2) Odds Ratio (OR)

(3) Attributable Risk (AR)

(4) Population Attributable Risk (PAR)

Answer: (2)

83. The crude birth rate of any population is generally denoted as:

(1) Per one hundred

(2) Per one thousand

(3) Per ten thousand

(4) Per one lakh

Answer: (2)

84. According to vision 2020 document of India, how many additional users of family planning for women is needed to sustain coverage of over 100 million women by 2020?

(1) 40 million

(2) 45 million

(3) 48 million

(4) 50 million

Answer: (3)

85. Match List – I (presenting different World Population Conferences) with List – II (depicting the places where these conferences were held).

List-I List-II (a) First World Population Conference (b) Second world Population Conference (c) Third World Population Conference (d) Fourth World Population Conference on Population and Development (i) Rome (Italy) (ii) Belgrade (Yogoslovia) (iii) Cairo (Egypt) (iv) Bucharest (Romania)

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (4)

86. According to United Nations Estimate 2017, which of the following country in Africa, will be third largest populated country in the world by 2020 A.D.?

(1) South Africa

(2) Nigeria

(3) Ethiopia

(4) United Republic of Tanzania

Answer: (2)

87. Assertion (A): Some institutions are promoting inclusion and diversity by recruiting more women in their organizations.

Reason (R): It is found that most of the successful organizations have atleast 30 to 50 percent women force in their organizations.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, (R) is not the only explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

88. On what grounds National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) promoted by Government of India? Choose the correct Combination.

(a) Under investments in health care of its citizens by Indian Government

(b) Nearly 70 percent of citizens spend money on health care from out of pocket money

(c) This insurance is not cost effective

(d) Provision of wellness centers sub-centers

Code:

(1) (a) (b) (c)

(2) (a) (b) (d)

(3) (b) (c) (d)

(4) (c) (a) (d)

Answer: (2)

89. Which of the following economic theory advocates reducing taxes on businesses and on the wealthy in society as a means to stimulate business investment in the short-term and benefit society at large in the long run/term?

(1) Comprehensive growth theory

(2) Trickle down theory

(3) Demographic transition theory

(4) Malthus theory

Answer: (2)

90. Assertion (A): Inequalities in sexual and Reproductive Health correlate with economic inequality.

Reason (R): Within most developing countries today, access to critical sexual and Reproductive Health care is generally lowest among the poorest 20% of households.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct

(3) (A) is wrong, but (R) is correct

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

Answer: (2)

91. Which of the following state has introduced Vajpayee Arogya Sree (VAS) Scheme in 2010 for people below poverty line?

(1) Kerala

(2) Andhra Pradesh

(3) Bihar

(4) Karnataka

Answer: (4)

92. Which of the following is related to Pearl Pregnancy Index?

(1) Fertility

(2) Mortality

(3) Migration

(4) Family Planning

Answer: (4)

93. By which of the following measure, the disease burden could be calculated using the ‘years lost through premature death’ and ‘years living with disability’?

(1) Mortality adjusted life year

(2) Premature – living age

(3) Mortality – fertility ratio

(4) Disability adjusted life years

Answer: (4)

94. Which of the following is not a component of the ‘MAA’ (Mother’s Absolute Affection Programme)?

(1) It covers all states and Union Territories

(2) To build enabling environment and demand generation for breast feeding

(3) Lactation support and management at delivery points

(4) Organise programme by all Panchayats in the country

Answer: (4)

95. Assertion (A): The presence of women in policy making bodies is negligible.

Reasoning (R): Gender stereotypes are existing among women.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

96. Match the ‘Five year Plans’ given in List – I with initiatives taken in List – II.

List-I List-II (a) The First Five Year Plan (b) The Second Five Year Plan (c) The Third Five Year Plan (d) The Fourth Five Year Plan (i) Extension Education Approach (ii) Family Planning Clinics were opened (iii) The mass camp approach (iv) Inclusion of sterilization in F.P. Programme

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(2) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

Answer: (4)

Read the table given below and answer questions 97 to 100.

Table: Summary of Emergency Events Database by selected regions

Source: A Social Dimensions of Climate Change SDCC working paper, World Bank, 2017.

97. Choose the following sub- regions in ascending order (low to high) of disaster.

(1) Middle Africa, West Africa, Central America, South America

(2) South America, Central America, West Africa, Middle Africa

(3) Middle Africa, Central America, West Africa, South America

(4) Central America, Middle Africa, South America, West Africa

Answer: (1)

98. Which sub-region of America has highest affected percentage by droughts and wind storms as given below?

(1) South America

(2) North America

(3) Caribbean

(4) Central America

Answer: (3)

99. Choose following sub-regions in descending (high to low) order by number of disasters.

(1) Middle Africa, South America, North America, West Africa

(2) North America, South America, Central America, East Africa

(3) South America, North America, West Africa, Middle Africa

(4) West Africa, Middle Africa, North America, South America

Answer: (2)

100. Which of the following sub-regions of Africa has highest wind storms?

(1) East Africa

(2) Middle Africa

(3) South Africa

(4) West Africa

Answer: (All)

