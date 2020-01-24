NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

NTA will conduct UGC NET June 2020 Exam in various subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who aspire to become a Professor or Lecturer of a recognized university and college can apply for this exam. In this article, we have compiled and answered all the questions which are frequently asked by the candidates before and after applying to the UGC NET Exam. So, let us look at those Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers in detail:

Q1. What is NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting UGC-NET to the NTA. UGC-NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Assistant Professor & Junior Research fellowship both in college and university.

Q2. What is the responsibility of NTA for UGC NET June 2020?

Answer: NTA has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examination (UGC NET June 2020) for fellowship in college & University. UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor only’ OR ‘Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship both’.

Q3. What are the Important DATES for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15th May 2020 UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 Date for announcing results 5th July 2020

Q4. What is the minimum ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA/qualification for appearing in UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: Candidates who are pursuing their master’s degree or equivalent courses or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying master’s degree (Final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examination have been delayed can appear in the UGC NET June 2020 Examination.

Q5. What is the AGE LIMIT for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Posts?

Answer: The below table will give brief detail of the Age Limit for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Posts as per the latest official Notification:

Posts Age Limit (As on June 01 2020) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 30 years Assistant Professor No upper age limit

Q6. Is there any Upper AGE LIMIT RELAXATION for SC, ST and OBC Categories?

Answer: Yes, there is relaxation on Upper Age Limit for the below categories of the candidates:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years (35 years as on June 01, 2020) 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 Women 4 Persons with disabilities (PwD) 5 Transgender 6 Candidates having research experience Period spent on research – Maximum 5 years 7 Candidates possessing L.L.M. Degree 3 years 8 Candidates who have served in the armed forces 5 years

Q7. What are the minimum EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS required for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Posts?

Answer:

Category Percentage Criteria General (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam) 55% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree ST/ SC/ OBC/ PWD/ Transgender (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam) 50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination had been completed by 19th September, 1991 (irrespective of the date of declaration of result) 50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

Q8. Is there any exemption available for the eligibility for assistant professor?

Answer: Let’s have a look at who all are exempted from appearing UGC NET 2020 Exam for the Assistant Professor Post:

For NET/SET/SLET Candidates:

The Candidates, who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission Regulation Act 2009, shall be exempted from minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for Assistant Professor or equivalent position in Universities and Colleges.

The candidates who have passed the UGC/CSIR JRF examination prior to 1989 are also exempted from appearing in NET.

For SET Candidates:

The candidates who have cleared the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held prior to 1st June 2002, are exempted from appearing in NET, and are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor anywhere in India.

For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor only in the universities/colleges situated in the State from where they have cleared their SET.

Q9. What is the process of filling the ONLINE APPLICATION FORM for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: Candidates can apply to the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) and fill the online application form there only from 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020. The candidates have to pay examination fee online through the prescribed link at online application:

Category UGC NET Application Fee General Rs. 1000 OBC/ EWS Rs. 500 SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender Rs. 250 Note: GST/Processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

For your ease we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Please refer the below link for details:

Q10. Can I apply for multiple subjects while filling the online application form of UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: A candidate can fill the application form in only one subject. You can choose out of subjects given in the Information Bulletin (ANNEXURE-III). However, filling in the Multiple Forms will cancellation of application form.

Q11. Is Aadhaar mandatory for UGC NET June 2020?

Answer: It may be noted that Aadhaar Card is not a mandatory document for UGC NET June 2020 registrations. Candidates can free to provide any other valid Government ID number such as passport number, bank account number, etc.

Q12. Will the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam be conducted in ONLINE OR OFFLINE mode?

Answer: This will be computer based test and will be conducted through online mode from 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020.

Q13. What is the EXAM PATTERN for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: We have listed down the Exam Pattern for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Part-I Exam Pattern

Part Sections (Objective Multiple Choice Questions) Questions Marks I Teaching Aptitude 5 10 II Research Aptitude 5 10 III Reading Comprehension 5 10 IV Communication 5 10 V Reasoning (including Maths) 5 10 VI Logical Reasoning 5 10 VII Data Interpretation 5 10 VIII Information & Communication Technology (ICT) 5 10 IX People & Environment 5 10 X Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration 5 10 Total 50 100

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Part-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Q14. What is the SYLLABUS for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: Candidates can get the detailed syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam from the link given below-:

Q15. Is there any change in the Syllabus of UGC-NET, prescribed in NTA UGC NET June 2020 Notification?

Answer: There are changes made in the Syllabus of UGC NET June 2020 Exam. For more details candidates can get the detailed syllabus of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam from the link given below:

Q16. Is there any NEGATIVE MARKING in the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: There is no Negative Marking in UGC NET June 2020.

Q17. Will there be a SECTIONAL CUT-OFF in the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: No, there will be no sectional cut-off in the exam.

Q18. What is the number of attempts for appearing in NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: The NTA will hold the UGC NET Exam twice a year. The first is going to be held in June 2020 and the second is going to be held in December 2020.

Q19. What action is to be taken if the candidate has opted English as a medium for examination and wants to appear in Hindi medium?

Answer: The medium should be filled while applying online however in CBT. You can also choose the medium during the examination.

Q20. I have no access to a computer and no experience with Computer Based Examination. How can I prepare for the exam?

Answer: NTA will identify schools and colleges with internet and computer facilities. The same will be designated as Test Practice Centers (TPCs) for facilitating free practice sessions on every Saturday and Sunday for UGC NET June 2020 aspirants. An NTA App is also available.

Q21. Can NTA fix the EXAMINATION CENTER in any city other than the options exercised by the candidates?

Answer: The candidates have to select any four cities of their choice for examination of NET June 2020. The efforts will be made to allot the city of examination to the candidates in order of the choice opted by them in their application form. However, this is not a guarantee.

Q22. How can I select the DATE AND SLOT OF EXAMINATION of UGC NET June 2020?

Answer: There is no facility for the candidates to choose the examination dates and shifts as the Selection of examination dates/shifts will be allotted by the NTA as per the availability in the four cities that you have opted for.

Q23. What is the reservation criteria for seats falling under the jurisdiction of States?

Answer: It is as per State Reservation Policy.

Q24. What do the candidates need to bring to the exam center?

Answer: The candidate is required to bring following at the examination centre (Also read the Information Bulletin carefully):-

Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it.

One passport size photograph to be affixed on attendance sheet.

Candidates are advised not to bring any other item at the examination centres. There will not be any arrangement for safe keeping of any material at the centre. Neither NTA nor centre will be responsible for any loss, delay etc.

Q25. Will any candidate be able to leave early if he finishes the test before the allocated test time?

Answer: No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test concludes.

Q26. If one does not get Admit Card, whom should he/she contact?

Answer: Admit cards will not be sent to candidates. These will be uploaded on website. Candidates need to download the Admit Card from the website only. Candidates would be able to download the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam’s Admit Card from 15th May 2020 onwards.

Q27. How will one know the result of the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam?

Answer: The result of UGC NET June 2020 will be uploaded on the website www.nta.ac.in/ www.ntanet.nic.in, as per schedule. The tentative result date is 5th July 2020 as per the latest notification.

Q28. How long will the result/award of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam be valid?

Answer: For Junior Research Fellowship: The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of JRF Award letter. However, in case the candidate who has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

Q29. Where will the NET Qualified Candidate get the E-Certificate?

Answer: NTA helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate. NTA has started issuing e-certificate to qualified candidates on behalf of UGC from June 2019 Exams. Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET June 2019 and December 2019 Exam can download the NET E-Certficate & JRF Award Letter from the link given below.

Q30. Is there any helpline for NTA UGC NET June 2020 examination for the aspirants?

Answer: Yes. Details are available on website- www.nta.ac.in. The Helpline No.- 8076535482, 7703859909. E-mail: ugcnet-nta@nic.in Queries- net.nta@gmail.com.