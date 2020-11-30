UGC NET Result 2020 New Official Update: Results to be announced shortly @ugcnet.nta.nic.in , NTA Released Cutoff & Final Answer Keys for 81 Subjects

UGC NET Result 2020 New Official Update-Cutoff Marks & Final Answer Key Released: UGC NET 2020 Exam results would be uploaded on the official website of NTA - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June 2020 Exam was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country from 24th September to 13th November 2020 in online mode. The final answer keys for 81 NET Subjects have been released.

Candidates viewed the response sheet alongwith question papers and raised objection till 18th November 2020 for 26 subjects and till 7th November for 55 subjects in online mode.

Candidates can check the exam analysis, difficulty level of the exam, good attempts, minimum qualifying marks and normalization method for preparing result from the links given below:

So let’s look at some of the highlights of the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam:

Highlights of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Both Paper-I and Paper-II were conducted in Online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two Papers.

with no breaks between the two Papers. Candidates were allowed to switch from Paper-1 to Paper-2 in 3 hours.

in 3 hours. There was no separate time allocation between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

for wrong answers. All the questions were compulsory.

Both Paper-I and Paper-II had questions in English and Hindi Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before exam.

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the Paper-1 was ‘Moderate’ & Paper-2 was ‘Moderate to Difficult’.

Out of 8,60,976 registered candidates, 5,26,707 candidates appeared the said examination.

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

JRF Score Validity

The JRF Score validity period is of three years with effect from the date of issue of the JRF Award Letter. However, for candidates who have already joined M.Phil./Ph.D., then the date on which they have commenced the JRF Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. It has also recently started issuing e-certificated of qualified candidates on the behalf of UGC. e-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by UGC- NET Bureau. Download NTA UGC NET E-certficate & JRF Award Letter for June 2019 & December 2019 Exam from this link. Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).