UGC NET 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks: Check Minimum Marks required to Qualify for JRF & Assistant Professor Categorywise - Gen/EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwD/Transgender

UGC NET 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks: National Testing Agency (NTA) has started conducting UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 24th September 2020 in online mode across different exam centres in 81 subjects. Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2020 Exam and will be appearing for this exam in the future must check the minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories like General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, PwD and Transgender.

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Candidates can check the exam analysis, difficulty level of the exam, good attempts and memory-based questions from the links given below:

UGC NET 2020 Exam It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300 NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Check Detailed Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Let’s look at the Procedure and Criteria for declaration of UGC NET Exam Results.

UGC NET 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks for Assistant Professor & JRF

In order to be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for the General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer, PwD and Transgender)

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR) 40% EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender 35%

Get NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule

The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both the papers of NET. The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of the Government of India.

Number of Slots for UGC NET Assistant Professor & JRF

Reservation policy of the Government of India is applicable to UGC-NET. According to this, in the Central Universities and Institutions which are deemed to be Universities, 10% of the seats are reserved for the category General-Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS), 15% of the seats are reserved for the category Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5% for the category Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 27% for the category Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non Creamy layer”(OBC-NCL):

Category % Reservation EWS 10% SC 15% ST 7.5% OBC-NCL 27%

NTA UGC NET 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Each category will have 4 (four)% reservations horizontally for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act,2016) (source-Press Release by UGC).

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Calculator for Assistant Professor

The number of candidates to be declared qualified in any subject for a particular category is derived as per the methodology illustrated below:

Example: Number of candidates to be declared qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor in the subject ‘Economics’ for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category:

Number of candidates belonging to SC category who secure at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for SC category for ‘Economics’ Multiplied with Total slots derived for SC category Divided by Total number of candidates belonging to SC category over all subjects who secure at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together.

Check NTA UGC NET 2020 FAQs

The aggregate percentage of the two papers corresponding to the number of slots arrived at, shall determine the qualifying cut-off for Eligibility for Assistant Professor ‘in ‘Economics’ for the SC category. Similar yardstick shall be employed for deriving the subject-wise qualifying cut-offs for all categories.

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Calculator for JRF & Assistant Professor

All candidates who had applied for ‘Eligibility for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both’ out of the total number of qualified candidates shall constitute the consideration zone for JRF. The total number of slots available for awarding JRF is allocated among different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India. The procedure for subject wise cum categorywise allocation of JRF slots is illustrated below:

Example: Number of candidates to be declared qualified for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in the subject ‘Economics’ for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category:

Number of candidates belonging to ST category who have opted for JRF and have qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor in the subject ‘Economics’ Multiplied with Total JRF slots available for ST category Divided by Total number of candidates belonging to ST category over all subjects who have opted for JRF and have qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor.

Direct Link to Download UGC NET 2020 Admit Card

The aggregate percentage of the two paper scores corresponding to the number of JRF slots arrived at, shall determine the qualifying cut-off for JRF in ‘Economics’ for the ST category.

For issues and queries further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs: