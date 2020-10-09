UGC NET 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Data Interpretation Questions based on the feedback shared by the candidates

UGC NET 2020 Exam Memory Based Question: NTA will conduct the UGC NET June 2020 Exam till 13th Nov 2020 for 81 subjects to determine the eligibility of Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & Colleges. In this article, we are going to share the memory-based Data Interpretation questions that have been created on the basis of feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET Exam this year.

Data Interpretation is one of the scoring categories in this exam. The concepts of Ratios and Percentages are used in this section. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.

The table below embodies data on the production, exports and per capita consumption of rice in country P for the five years from 2012 to 2016. Answer questions 1 - 5 based on the data contained in the table.

Year-wise Production, Exports and Per Capita Consumption of Rice Year Production (in million kg) Exports (in million kg) Per Capita Consumption (in kg) 2012 186.5 114 36.25 2013 202 114 35.2 2014 238 130 38.7 2015 221 116 40.7 2016 215 88 42

Where, Per Capita Consumption = (Consumption in million kg) ÷ (Population in million) and consumption (in million kg) = Production - Exports.

The percentage increase in the consumption of rice over the previous year was the highest in which year?

(1) 2013

(2) 2014

(3) 2015

(4) 2016

Answer: 2

What is the population of the country in the year 2014 (in million)?

(1) 2.64

(2) 2.72

(3) 2.79

(4) 2.85

Answer: 3

The ratio of exports to consumption in the given period was the highest in the year:

(1) 2012

(2) 2013

(3) 2014

(4) 2015

Answer: 1

In which year, the population of country was the highest?

(1) 2013

(2) 2014

(3) 2015

(4) 2016

Answer: 4

What is the average consumption of rice (in million kg) over the years 2012-2016?

(1) 104

(2) 102.1

(3) 108

(4) 100.1

Answer: 4

Answer questions 6 to 10 based on the data given in the table below.

Table: Number of registered vehicles in India and India’s population.

Year Total vehicles (Lakhs) Two wheelers (Lakhs) Cars, Jeeps, Taxis (Lakhs) Buses (Lakhs) Goods vehicles (Lakhs) Others (Lakhs) Population (India) (Millions) 1961 6.65 0.88 3.1 0.57 1.68 0.42 439.23 1971 18.65 5.76 6.82 0.94 3.43 1.70 548.15 1981 53.19 26.18 11.60 1.62 5.54 8.97 683.32 1991 213.74 142.00 29.54 3.31 13.56 25.33 846.42 2001 549.91 385.56 70.58 6.34 29.48 57.95 1028.73 2011 1417.58 1018.65 191.23 16.04 70.64 121.02 1210.19

The maximum decadal growth in the population of India is registered in the period:

(1) 1961 - 1971

(2) 1991 - 2001

(3) 2001 - 2011

(4) 1981 – 1991

Answer: 1

In which year the decadal growth (%) in the number of cars surpassed that of the two-wheelers?

(1) 1991

(2) 2001

(3) 1981

(4) 2011

Answer: 4

What was the average decadal growth in the number of cars during 1961 - 2011?

(1) ~ 131%

(2) ~ 68%

(3) ~ 217%

(4) ~ 157%

Answer: 1

In the year 2001, out of the total number of vehicles, the number of passenger vehicles (4 wheelers) accounted for:

(1) ~ 14%

(2) ~ 24%

(3) ~ 31%

(4) ~ 43%

Answer: 1

What was the per capita ownership of two-wheelers in India in the year 2011?

(1) ~ 0.084%

(2) ~ 0.0084%

(3) ~ 0.84%

(4) ~ 0.068%

Answer: 2