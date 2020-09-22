NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Begins from 24th Sep: Check 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips to score high marks in UGC NET Paper-1&2

UGC NET 2020 Last Minute Preparation Tips: Clearing NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the UGC NET 2020 Exam with flying colors. UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted by NTA from 24th Sep to 5th Nov 2020 in various subjects at different Exam Centers across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. The exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format.

Let’s first look at the latest Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks Duration Single

(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Note:

In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

There will be no negative marking and there will be no sectional cut-off .

. All Questions are compulsory.

Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions (MCQs).

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

So let’s look at those important last minute tips that will surely help you in cracking NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics for Paper-I and Paper-II which will help you in your last minute preparation:

For Paper-I:

Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

For Paper-II:

The Paper-II of the NTA UGC NET Exam will carry multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts. In Paper-II UGC NET 2020 Exam, there will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

2. Time Management:

You are required to allot proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during examination.

Click here to know the preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

3. Online Practice:

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode by NTA. So, Candidates are advised to practice mock tests and previous year papers on computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

Check How to Clear UGC NET 2020 Exam without Coaching?

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:





Remember that there are no sectional cut offs and no negative markings. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Click here to know the answers of Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from ntanet.nic.in. The same should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Get Direct Link Download UGC NET Admit Card

7. Don’t take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high score.

Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.