National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation 2021: Check How to Attempt Mock Tests on Mobile App Launched by NTA

National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier launched a mobile app called the “National Test Abhyas” - to enable candidates to take mock tests for UGC NET Exam. The app had been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes, since NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) were closed during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

National Test Abhyas Mobile APP for UGC NET 2021 Exam

Candidates across the country can use the App to access high quality tests, free of cost, in a bid to be fully prepared for the upcoming UGC NET Exam. The tests can be easily downloaded and taken off-line, thus accommodating candidates with low bandwidth internet connections.

How to use National Test Abhyas Mobile APP?

The app works on Android-based and iOS smartphones and tablets and can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store. The National Test Abhyas is available on the website: https://www.nta.ac.in/Abhyas and Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.abhyas.nta.com

Step-1: Download the App from Google Play Store or App Store.

Step-2: Once candidates download the app, they simply need to sign-up or register with some basic details, create a free account

Step-3: Start accessing mock tests free of cost for their selected examination(s).

In addition to that NTA has developed an extensive support system at http://nta.ac.in/abhyas/help with live help available every day between 12:00 am and 09:00 am.

UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency from 2nd May to 17th May 2021 to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College. Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2020 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees 10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Correction of Online Application Form 12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.) Downloading of Admit Cards To be announced later UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021 Date for announcing results To be announced later

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers, Solved Practice Paper & Mock Tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there would be a separate cut-off for Paper-1 & Paper-2 in UGC NET 2021 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.