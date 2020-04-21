NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: 30 Days Study Plan to clear Paper 1&2 in first attempt

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Preparation Amid COVID-19 Lockdown-30 Days Study Plan: UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in various subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting National Eligibility Test (NET) to the NTA established by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI).

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020 NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm 16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020) UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing Lockdown situation) Date for announcing results 5th July 2020 (Tentative)

Check UGC NET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

For the ease of students, we have shared 30 Days Study Plan for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam (Paper I & II). So, let’s first have a look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus for NTA UGC NET 2020 Online Exam for creating a concrete study plan:

Click here to know the answers of FAQS for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single

(No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

Note:

In Paper-I , the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. There will be no negative marking .

. All Questions are compulsory .

. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions (MCQs).

Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

30 Days Study Plan for NTA UGC NET 2020 – Paper I and II

After going through the above mentioned exam pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For creating a study plan, you need to analyse the topics covered in Paper I and II of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam. Let’s have a look at how you can prepare for UGC NET 2020 exam in one month:

Click here to know the Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

The above 30 Days Study Plan will definitely help you in achieving high score and cracking NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam – Paper I and II. Candidates are advised to make a study plan after going through the above tips and strategy to ace this exam. Also, do not forget to practice previous year question papers while following your daily time table. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.

Click here to know the UGC NET Exam Previous Year Cut-Off Marks