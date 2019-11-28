UGC NET December 2019: Important Logical & Mathematical Reasoning Questions with Answers

UGC NET December 2019 Important Reasoning Questions: We have compiled for you the most important Logical & Mathematical Reasoning Questions that have maximum chances of coming this year in the UGC NET December 2019 Exam. So start practicing these Reasoning Questions to ace the UGC NET Exam this year.

To clear UGC NET December 2019 Exam, candidates must practice the most frequently appearing questions of different sections of the exam. Logical & Mathematical Reasoning section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. It covers both Analytical and Mathematical Reasoning topics. So, in this article, we have compiled the most important Logical & Mathematical Reasoning Questions that have maximum chances to come this year in UGC NET June 2019 Exam.

UGC NET Logical & Mathematical Reasoning Questions with Answers

1. The next term in the series 2, 5, 10, 17, 26, 37,? is:

(1) 50

(2) 57

(3) 62

(4) 72

Answer: 1

2. A group of 210 students appeared in some test. The mean of 1/3 rd of students is found to be 60. The mean of the remaining students is found to be 78. The mean of the whole group will be:

(1) 80

(2) 76

(3) 74

(4) 72

Answer: 4

3. Anil after travelling 6 km towards East from his house realized that he has travelled in a wrong direction. He turned and travelled 12 km towards West, turned right and travelled 8 km to reach his office. The straight distance of the office from his house is:

(1) 20 km

(2) 14 km

(3) 12 km

(4) 10 km

Answer: 4

4. The next term in the series: B2E, D5H, F12K, H27N,? is:

(1) J56I

(2) I62Q

(3) Q62J

(4) J58Q

Answer: 4

5. A party was held in which a grandmother, father, mother, four sons, their wives and one son and two daughters to each of the sons were present. The number of females present in the party is:

(1) 12

(2) 14

(3) 18

(4) 24

Answer: 2

6. P and Q are brothers. R and S are sisters. The son of P is brother of S. Q is related to R as:

(1) Son

(2) Brother

(3) Uncle

(4) Father

Answer: 3

7. Consider the argument given below:

'Pre - employment testing of teachers is quite fair because doctors, architects and engineers who are now employed had to face such a testing.'

What type of argument it is?

(1) Deductive

(2) Analogical

(3) Psychological

(4) Biological

Answer: 2

8. Among the following propositions two are related in such a way that they can both be true although they cannot both be false. Which are those propositions? Select the correct code.

Propositions:

(a) Some priests are cunning.

(b) No priest is cunning.

(c) All priests are cunning.

(d) Some priests are not cunning.

Codes:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (c) and (d)

(3) (a) and (c)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: 4

9. A Cluster of propositions with a structure that exhibits some inference is called:

(1) An inference

(2) An argument

(3) An explanation

(4) A valid argument

Answer: 2

10. Consider the following assertion (A) and reason (R) and select the correct code given below:

(A): No man is perfect.

(R): Some men are not perfect.

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) does not provide sufficient reason for (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) provides sufficient reason for (A).

(3) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false but (R) is true.

Answer: 1

11. A definition that has a meaning that is deliberately assigned to some symbol is called:

(1) Lexical

(2) Precising

(3) Stipulative

(4) Persuasive

Answer: 3

12. If the proposition 'No men are honest' is taken to be false which of the following proposition/propositions can be claimed certainly to be true?

Propositions:

(1) All men are honest

(2) Some men are honest

(3) Some men are not honest

(4) No honest person is man

Answer: 2

13. In certain code, SELECTION is coded as QCJCARGML. The code of AMERICANS will be

(1) YKCPGAYLQ

(2) BNFSJDBMR

(3) QLYAGPCKY

(4) YQKLCYPAG

Answer: 1

14. In the series 3, 11, 23, 39, 59, .......... The next term will be

(1) 63

(2) 73

(3) 83

(4) 93

Answer: 3

15. Two railway tickets from city A to B and three tickets from city A to C cost Rs. 177. Three tickets from city A to B and two tickets from city A to C cost Rs. 173. The fare for city B from city A will be Rs.

(1) 25

(2) 27

(3) 30

(4) 33

Answer: 4

16. A person walks 10 m infront and 10 m to the right. Then every time turning to his left, he walks 5, 15 and 15 m respectively. How far is he now from his starting point?

(1) 20 m

(2) 15 m

(3) 10 m

(4) 5 m

Answer: 4

17. A is sister of B. F is daughter of G. C is mother of B. D is father of C. E is mother of D. A is related to D as

(1) Grand daughter

(2) Daughter

(3) Daughter-in-law

(4) Sister

Answer: 1

18. In the series AB, EDC, FGHI, ....?...., OPQRST, the missing term is

(1) JKLMN

(2) JMKNL

(3) NMLKJ

(4) NMKLJ

Answer: 3

19. Among the following propositions two are related in such a way that one is the denial of the other. Which are those propositions? Select the correct code:

Propositions:

(a) All women are equal to men

(b) Some women are equal to men

(c) Some women are not equal to men

(d) No women are equal to men

Codes:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (a) and (d)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (c)

Answer: 4

20. If the proposition ‘All thieves are poor’ is false, which of the following propositions can be claimed certainly to be true?

Propositions:

(1) Some thieves are poor.

(2) Some thieves are not poor.

(3) No thief is poor.

(4) No poor person is a thief.

Answer: 2

21. Consider the following statement and select the correct code stating the nature of the argument involved in it:

To suppose that the earth is the only populated world in the infinite space is as absurd as to assert that in an entire field of millet only one grain will grow.

(1) Astronomical

(2) Anthropological

(3) Deductive

(4) Analogical

Answer: 4

22. Select the code which is not correct about Venn diagram:

(1) Venn diagram represents propositions as well as classes.

(2) It can provide clear method of notation.

(3) It can be either valid or invalid.

(4) It can provide the direct method of testing the validity.

Answer: 3

23. Select the code which is not correct in the context of deductive argument with two premises:

(1) An argument with one true premise, one false premise and a false conclusion may be valid.

(2) An argument with two true premises and a false conclusion may be valid.

(3) An argument with one true premise, one false premise and a true conclusion may be valid.

(4) An argument with two false premises and a false conclusion may be valid.

Answer: 2

24. Given below are two premises and four conclusions are drawn from them (taking singly or together). Select the code that states the conclusions validly drawn.

Premises:

(i) All religious persons are emotional.

(ii) Ram is a religious person.

Conclusions:

(a) Ram is emotional.

(b) All emotional persons are religious.

(c) Ram is not a non-religious person.

(d) Some religious persons are not emotional.

Codes:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a) only

(3) (a) and (c) only

(4) (b) and (c) only

Answer: 3

25. The missing term in the series 1, 4, 27, 16,?, 36, 343, … is

(1) 30

(2) 49

(3) 125

(4) 81

Answer: 3

26. The next term in the following series YEB, WFD, UHG, SKI,? will be

(1) TLO

(2) QOL

(3) QLO

(4) GQP

Answer: 2

27. If A is coded as C, M as I, N as P, S as O, I as A, P as N, E as M, O as E and C as S, then the code of COMPANIES will be

(1) SPEINMOAC

(2) NCPSEIOMA

(3) SMOPIEACN

(4) SEINCPAMO

Answer: 4

28. Among the following, identify the continuous type of data:

(1) Number of languages a person speaks

(2) Number of children in a household

(3) Population of cities

(4) Weight of students in a class

Answer: 4

29. Ali buys a glass, a pencil box and a cup and pays Rs. 21 to the shopkeeper. Rakesh buys a cup, two pencil boxes and a glass and pays Rs. 28 to the shopkeeper. Preeti buys two glasses, a cup and two pencil boxes and pays Rs. 35 to the shopkeeper. The cost of 10 cups will be

(1) Rs. 40

(2) Rs. 60

(3) Rs. 80

(4) Rs. 70

Answer: 4

30. Out of four cities given below three are alike in some manner while the fourth one is different. Identify the odd one

(1) Lucknow

(2) Rishikesh

(3) Allahabad

(4) Patna

Answer: 1

31. Given below are some characteristics of reasoning. Select the code that states a characteristic which is not of deductive reasoning:

(1) The conclusion must be based on observation and experiment.

(2) The conclusion should be supported by the premise/premises.

(3) The conclusion must follow from the premise/premises necessarily.

(4) The argument may be valid or invalid.

Answer: 1

32. If two standard form categorical propositions with the same subject and predicate are related in such a manner that if one is undetermined the other must be undetermined, what is their relation?

(1) Contrary

(2) Subcontrary

(3) Contradictory

(4) Sub-altern

Answer: 3

33. Men and woman may have different reproductive strategies but neither can be considered inferior or superior to the other, any more than a bird’s wings can be considered superior or inferior to a fish’s fins. What type of argument it is?

(1) Biological

(2) Physiological

(3) Analogical

(4) Hypothetical

Answer: 3

34. Among the following propositions two are related in such a way that they cannot both be true but can both be false. Select the code that states those two propositions.

Propositions:

(a) Every student is attentive.

(b) Some students are attentive.

(c) Students are never attentive.

(d) Some students are not attentive.

Codes:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (a) and (c)

(3) (b) and (c)

(4) (c) and (d)

Answer: 2

35. Given below are two premises ((a) and (b)). From those two premises four conclusions (i), (ii), (iii) & (iv) are drawn. Select the code that states the conclusions validly drawn from the premises (taking singly or jointly.)

Premises:

(a) Untouchability is a curse.

(b) All hot pans are untouchable.

Conclusions:

(i) All hot pans are curse.

(ii) Some untouchable things are hot pans.

(iii) All curses are untouchability.

(iv) Some curses are untouchability.

Codes:

(1) (i) and (ii)

(2) (ii) and (iii)

(3) (iii) and (iv)

(4) (ii) and (iv)

Answer: 4

36. If the statement ‘None but the brave wins the race’ is false which of the following statements can be claimed to be true?

Select the correct code:

(1) All brave persons win the race.

(2) Some persons who win the race are not brave.

(3) Some persons who win the race are brave.

(4) No person who wins the race is brave.

Answer: 2

37. In the series 1, 6, 15, 28, 45, ............ the next term will be:

(1) 66

(2) 76

(3) 56

(4) 84

Answer: 1

38. The next term in the series ABD, DGK, HMS, MTB, .......... is:

(1) NSA

(2) SBL

(3) PSK

(4) RUH

Answer: 2

39. In certain code, “COVALENT” is coded as BWPDUOFM. The code of “ELEPHANT” will be:

(1) MFUIQRTW

(2) QMUBIADH

(3) QFMFUOBI

(4) EPHNTEAS

Answer: 3

40. Ajay is a friend of Rakesh. Pointing to an old man Ajay asked Rakesh who is he ? Rakesh said “His son is my son’s uncle”. The old man is related to Rakesh as:

(1) Grandfather

(2) Father-in-law

(3) Father

(4) Uncle

Answer: 3

41. A postman walked 20 m straight from his office, turned right and walked 10 m. After turning left he walked 10 m and after turning right walked 20 m. He again turned right and walked 70 m. How far he is from his office?

(1) 50 m.

(2) 40 m.

(3) 60 m.

(4) 20 m.

Answer: 1

42. It is Truism to say that no one was there when life first appeared on earth. Any assertion about life’s origin, thus, should be treated as a theory. The above two statements constitute:

(1) A historical explanation

(2) A narrative

(3) An argument

(4) A conjecture

Answer: 3

43. Given below are four statements. Among them two are related in such a way that they can both be true but they cannot both be false. Select the code that indicates those two statements:

Statements:

(a) Honest people never suffer.

(b) Almost all honest people do suffer.

(c) Honest people hardly suffer.

(d) Each and every honest person suffers.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (a) and (c)

(3) (a) and (d)

(4) (b) and (c)

Answer: 4

44. A deductive argument is invalid if:

(1) Its premises and conclusion are all true.

(2) Its premises and conclusion are all false.

(3) Its premises are all false but its conclusion is true.

(4) Its premises are all true but its conclusion is false.

Answer: 4

45. Given below are two premises (a and b). From those two premises four conclusions (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) are drawn. Select the code that states the conclusion/conclusions drawn validly (taking the premises singularly or jointly).

Premises:

(a) All bats are mammals.

(b) No birds are bats.

Conclusions:

(i) No birds are mammals.

(ii) Some birds are not mammals.

(iii) No bats are birds.

(iv) All mammals are bats.

Code:

(1) (i) only

(2) (i) and (ii) only

(3) (iii) only

(4) (iii) and (iv) only

Answer: 3

46. Just as melting ice - cubes do not cause a glass of water to overflow, melting sea - ice does not increase oceanic volume.

What type of argument is it?

(1) Analogical

(2) Hypothetical

(3) Psychological

(4) Statistical

Answer: 1

47. The next term in the series −1, 5, 15, 29, ? , ... is:

(1) 36

(2) 47

(3) 59

(4) 63

Answer: 3

48. The next term in the series ABD, DGK, HMS, MTB, SBL, ? , ... is:

(1) ZKU

(2) ZCA

(3) ZKW

(4) KZU

Answer: 3

49. If VARANASI is coded as WCUESGZQ, then the code of KOLKATA will be:

(1) LOQOZEH

(2) HLZEOOQ

(3) ZELHOQO

(4) LQOOFZH

Answer: 4

50. Introducing Rakesh to her husband a women said, “His brother’s father is the only son of my grandfather”. The woman is related to Rakesh as:

(1) Aunt

(2) Mother

(3) Sister

(4) Daughter

Answer: 3

51. Two numbers are in the ratio 2 : 5. If 16 is added to both the numbers, their ratio becomes 1 : 2. The numbers are:

(1) 16, 40

(2) 20, 50

(3) 28, 70

(4) 32, 80

Answer: 4

52. Superiority of intellect depends upon its power of concentration on one theme in the same way as a concave mirror collects all the rays that strike upon it into one point.

What type of reasoning is entailed in the above statement?

(1) Mathematical

(2) Psychological

(3) Analogical

(4) Deductive

Answer: 3

53. Given below are two premises (A and B). Four conclusions are drawn from them. Select the code that states validly drawn conclusion(s) (taking the premises individually or jointly).

Premises:

(A) Most of the dancers are physically fit.

(B) Most of the singers are dancers.

Conclusions:

(a) Most of the singers are physically fit.

(b) Most of the dancers are singers.

(c) Most of the physically fit persons are dancers.

(d) Most of the physically fit persons are singers.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (d) and (a)

Answer: 1

54. Which one among the following is a presupposition in inductive reasoning?

(1) Law of identity

(2) Unchangeability in nature

(3) Harmony in nature

(4) Uniformity of nature

Answer: 4

55. If the proposition ‘domestic animals are hardly ferocious’ is taken to be false, which of the following proposition/propositions can be claimed to be certainly true? Select the correct Code:

Propositions:

(a) All domestic animals are ferocious.

(b) Most of the domestic animals are ferocious.

(c) No domestic animal is ferocious.

(d) Some domestic animals are non-ferocious.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (a) only

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (b) only

Answer: 3

56. Which one of the following statements is not correct in the context of Venn diagram method?

(1) It is a method of testing the validity of arguments.

(2) It represents both the premises of a syllogism in one diagram.

(3) It requires two overlapping circles for the two premises of a standard-form categorical syllogism.

(4) It can be used to represent classes as well as propositions.

Answer: 3

