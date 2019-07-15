NTA UGC NET Result 2019 June out: Check the Cutoff both subjectwise & Categorywise

NTA has announced UGC NET June 2019 Result and Cutoff marks both subject and categorywise for 81 subjects on its official website ntanet.nic.in. NTA conducts UGC NET Exam to determine the eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Felowship (JRF) in Indian Colleges and Universities. As per the official notification, total 4756 candidates have cleared the ‘JRF & Assistant Professor’ cut-off and total 55701 candidates have cleared ‘Assistant Professor Only’ cutoff.
Let’s have a look at the UGC NET June 2019 Cutoff marks in detail:
1. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – ECONOMICS
2. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Political Science
3. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Philosophy
4. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Psychology
5. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Sociology
6. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – History
7. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Anthropology
8. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Commerce
9. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Education
10. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Social Work
11. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Public Administration
12. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Management
13. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Hindi
14. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – English
15. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Mass Communication & Journalism
16. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Geography
Candidates can also download the UGC NET June 2019 Cutoff PDF File from the link given below:
DOWNLOAD NTA UGC NET JUNE 2019 CUTOFF PDF FILE
The subject code of 101 subjects are given in the table below:
|
Subject Code
|
Paper-2 Subjects
|
01
|
Economics
|
02
|
Political Science
|
03
|
Philosophy
|
04
|
Psychology
|
05
|
Sociology
|
06
|
History
|
07
|
Anthropology
|
08
|
Commerce
|
09
|
Education
|
10
|
Social Work
|
11
|
Defence and Strategic Studies
|
12
|
Home Science
|
14
|
Public Administration
|
15
|
Population Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”
|
16
|
Music
|
17
|
Management (including Business Administration Management/ Marketing/ Marketing Management/ Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/ Personnel Management/ Financial Management/ Co-operative Management)
|
18
|
Maithili
|
19
|
Bengali
|
20
|
Hindi
|
21
|
Kannada
|
22
|
Malayalam
|
23
|
Odia
|
24
|
Punjabi
|
25
|
Sanskrit
|
26
|
Tamil
|
27
|
Telugu
|
28
|
Urdu
|
29
|
Arabic
|
30
|
English
|
31
|
Linguistics
|
32
|
Chinese
|
33
|
Dogri
|
34
|
Nepali
|
35
|
Manipuri
|
36
|
Assamese
|
37
|
Gujarati
|
38
|
Marathi
|
39
|
French
|
40
|
Spanish
|
41
|
Russian
|
42
|
Persian
|
43
|
Rajasthani
|
44
|
German
|
45
|
Japanese
|
46
|
Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education
|
47
|
Physical Education
|
49
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
50
|
Indian Culture
|
55
|
Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management
|
58
|
Law
|
59
|
Library and Information Science
|
60
|
Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|
62
|
Comparative Study of Religions
|
63
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
65
|
Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre
|
66
|
Museology & Conservation
|
67
|
Archaeology
|
68
|
Criminology
|
70
|
Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|
71
|
Folk Literature
|
72
|
Comparative Literature
|
73
|
Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/ Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa/ Agama)
|
74
|
Women Studies
Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences areeligible to appear in subject “Women Studies”
|
79
|
Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/ Sculpture Graphics/ Applied Art/ History of Art)
|
80
|
Geography
|
81
|
Social Medicine & Community Health
|
82
|
Forensic Science
|
83
|
Pali
|
84
|
Kashmiri
|
85
|
Konkani
|
87
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
88
|
Electronic Science
|
89
|
Environmental Sciences
|
90
|
Politics including International Relations/ International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies
|
91
|
Prakrit
|
92
|
Human Rights and Duties
|
93
|
Tourism Administration and Management
|
94
|
Bodo
|
95
|
Santali
|
96
|
Karnatic Music (Vocal Instrument, Percussion)
|
97
|
Rabindra Sangeet
|
98
|
Percussion Instrument
|
99
|
Drama/Theatre
|
100
|
Yoga
|
101
|
Sindhi
