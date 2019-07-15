NTA UGC NET Result 2019 June out: Check the Cutoff both subjectwise & Categorywise

NTA UGC NET June 2019 Results have been declared at ntanet.nic.in. Check the cut-off of 81 subjects for General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS Category only here!

NTA has announced UGC NET June 2019 Result and Cutoff marks both subject and categorywise for 81 subjects on its official website ntanet.nic.in. NTA conducts UGC NET Exam to determine the eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Felowship (JRF) in Indian Colleges and Universities. As per the official notification, total 4756 candidates have cleared the ‘JRF & Assistant Professor’ cut-off and total 55701 candidates have cleared ‘Assistant Professor Only’ cutoff.

Click here to know how to check UGC Net June 2019 Result

Let’s have a look at the UGC NET June 2019 Cutoff marks in detail:

1. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – ECONOMICS

2. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Political Science

Click here to know EWS Cutoff for UGC NET June 2019 Exam

3. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Philosophy

4. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Psychology

5. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Sociology

Click here to know the detailed UGC NET June 2019 Result Analysis

6. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – History

7. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Anthropology

Click here to know the UGC NET Exam Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

8. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Commerce

9. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Education





10. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Social Work





Click here to know the Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET June 2019 Exam

11. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Public Administration





12. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Management





13. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Hindi





14. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – English





15. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Mass Communication & Journalism





16. UGC NET June 2019 Cut-off – Geography





Candidates can also download the UGC NET June 2019 Cutoff PDF File from the link given below:

The subject code of 101 subjects are given in the table below:

Click here to know the Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET June 2019 Exam

Subject Code Paper-2 Subjects 01 Economics 02 Political Science 03 Philosophy 04 Psychology 05 Sociology 06 History 07 Anthropology 08 Commerce 09 Education 10 Social Work 11 Defence and Strategic Studies 12 Home Science 14 Public Administration 15 Population Studies Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies” 16 Music 17 Management (including Business Administration Management/ Marketing/ Marketing Management/ Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/ Personnel Management/ Financial Management/ Co-operative Management) 18 Maithili 19 Bengali 20 Hindi 21 Kannada 22 Malayalam 23 Odia 24 Punjabi 25 Sanskrit 26 Tamil 27 Telugu 28 Urdu 29 Arabic 30 English 31 Linguistics 32 Chinese 33 Dogri 34 Nepali 35 Manipuri 36 Assamese 37 Gujarati 38 Marathi 39 French 40 Spanish 41 Russian 42 Persian 43 Rajasthani 44 German 45 Japanese 46 Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education 47 Physical Education 49 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 50 Indian Culture 55 Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management 58 Law 59 Library and Information Science 60 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies 62 Comparative Study of Religions 63 Mass Communication and Journalism 65 Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre 66 Museology & Conservation 67 Archaeology 68 Criminology 70 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature 71 Folk Literature 72 Comparative Literature 73 Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/ Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa/ Agama) 74 Women Studies Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences areeligible to appear in subject “Women Studies” 79 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/ Sculpture Graphics/ Applied Art/ History of Art) 80 Geography 81 Social Medicine & Community Health 82 Forensic Science 83 Pali 84 Kashmiri 85 Konkani 87 Computer Science and Applications 88 Electronic Science 89 Environmental Sciences 90 Politics including International Relations/ International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies 91 Prakrit 92 Human Rights and Duties 93 Tourism Administration and Management 94 Bodo 95 Santali 96 Karnatic Music (Vocal Instrument, Percussion) 97 Rabindra Sangeet 98 Percussion Instrument 99 Drama/Theatre 100 Yoga 101 Sindhi

Also Check;