UGC NET 2023 Exam Begins on June 13: Check NTA NET Paper-1 Questions, Important Topics to Score High Marks

UGC NET 2023 Exam Important Questions and Topics: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates, shift timings, and schedule for UGC NET June 2023 Exam. NTA will be conducting UGC NET 2023 Exam for 83 subjects in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 202,3 and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023 at different Examination Centers spread across the country. UGC NET exam is held to test the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. Here are the important dates of the UGC NET 2023 exam:
|UGC NET 2023 Exam
|Important Dates
|UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip Release
|June 8, 2023
|UGC NET Admit Card Release
|To be notified soon
|UGC NET 2023 Phase-1 Exam
|June 13 to June 17, 2023
|UGC NET 2023 Phase-2 Exam
|June 19 to June 22, 2023
Let’s have a look at the important questions and topics that have the maximum chances of coming to the UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates are advised to cover these questions and topics for scoring high marks in the Exam.
UGC NET 2023 Exam: Paper-1 Questions and Important Topics
UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of two papers - Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates will be given 3 hours time duration to complete both papers. In Paper-1, the question asked in the exam will be generic, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. These questions are designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate.
Know the difference between UGC NET and CSIR NET Exams
Paper-2 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. Both papers will consist of only objective-type questions (MCQs) and all questions are compulsory. There will be no negative marking.
|
UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Paper Number
|
Total Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
50
|
100
|
3 hours
|
Paper 2
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
|
3 hours
So, candidates are advised to practice all the below important questions and topics of Paper-1 of the UGC NET 2023 Exam:
|
UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 Important Topics
|
Teaching Aptitude Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements
|
Research Aptitude Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Comprehension Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Communication Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Mathematical Reasoning Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Logical Reasoning Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning
|
Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship
|
Data Interpretation Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Graphical representation and mapping of data
|
Information and Communication Technology (ICT)Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
People and Environment Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources
|
Higher Education System Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India
|
Formal and distance education professional/technical and general education
Practicing important questions and topics can help you in many ways in your UGC NET exam preparation. So, candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the UGC NET Paper-1 important topics and questions to score high marks in the online exam.
