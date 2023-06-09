UGC NET 2023 Exam Begins on June 13: Check NTA NET Paper-1 Questions, Important Topics to Score High Marks

UGC NET 2023 Exam Begins on June 13: Check important questions and topics for Paper-1 of the NTA UGC NET June 2023 exam which will be common for 83 Subjects.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Important Questions and Topics: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates, shift timings, and schedule for UGC NET June 2023 Exam. NTA will be conducting UGC NET 2023 Exam for 83 subjects in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 202,3 and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023 at different Examination Centers spread across the country. UGC NET exam is held to test the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. Here are the important dates of the UGC NET 2023 exam:

Let’s have a look at the important questions and topics that have the maximum chances of coming to the UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates are advised to cover these questions and topics for scoring high marks in the Exam.

UGC NET 2023 Exam: Paper-1 Questions and Important Topics

UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of two papers - Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates will be given 3 hours time duration to complete both papers. In Paper-1, the question asked in the exam will be generic, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. These questions are designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-2 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. Both papers will consist of only objective-type questions (MCQs) and all questions are compulsory. There will be no negative marking.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number Total Question Total Marks Duration Paper 1 50 100 3 hours Paper 2 100 200 Total 150 300 3 hours

So, candidates are advised to practice all the below important questions and topics of Paper-1 of the UGC NET 2023 Exam:

Practicing important questions and topics can help you in many ways in your UGC NET exam preparation. So, candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the UGC NET Paper-1 important topics and questions to score high marks in the online exam.