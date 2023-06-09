UGC NET 2023 Exam Begins on June 13: Check NTA NET Paper-1 Questions, Important Topics to Score High Marks

UGC NET 2023 Exam Begins on June 13: Check important questions and topics for Paper-1 of the NTA UGC NET June 2023 exam which will be common for 83 Subjects.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Important Questions and Topics: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates, shift timings, and schedule for UGC NET June 2023 Exam. NTA will be conducting UGC NET 2023 Exam for 83 subjects in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 202,3 and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023 at different Examination Centers spread across the country. UGC NET exam is held to test the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. Here are the important dates of the UGC NET 2023 exam:

UGC NET 2023 Exam Important Dates
UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip Release June 8, 2023
UGC NET Admit Card Release To be notified soon
UGC NET 2023 Phase-1 Exam June 13 to June 17, 2023
UGC NET 2023 Phase-2 Exam June 19 to June 22, 2023

Let’s have a look at the important questions and topics that have the maximum chances of coming to the UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates are advised to cover these questions and topics for scoring high marks in the Exam.

UGC NET 2023 Exam: Paper-1 Questions and Important Topics

UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of two papers - Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates will be given 3 hours time duration to complete both papers. In Paper-1, the question asked in the exam will be generic, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. These questions are designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate.

Know the difference between UGC NET and CSIR NET Exams

Paper-2 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. Both papers will consist of only objective-type questions (MCQs) and all questions are compulsory. There will be no negative marking.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper Number 

Total Question

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

50

100

3 hours

Paper 2

100

200

Total

150

300

3 hours

So, candidates are advised to practice all the below important questions and topics of Paper-1 of the UGC NET 2023 Exam:

UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 Important Topics

Teaching Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Learner’s characteristics

Factors affecting teaching

Methods of teaching

Teaching aids

Evaluation systems

Research Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Research: Meaning, characteristics and types

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Steps of research

Methods of research

Research Ethics

Paper, article, workshop, seminar, conference and symposium

Thesis writing: its characteristics and format

Comprehension Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sets of passages with questions to be answered

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Communication Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Communication Nature

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Characteristics

Types

Barriers

Effective classroom communication

Mathematical Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Number series

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Letter Series

Codes

Relationships

Classification

Logical Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Understanding the structure of arguments

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning

Verbal analogies: Word analogy — Applied analogy

Verbal classification

Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship

Venn diagram

Analytical Reasoning

Data Interpretation Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Quantitative and qualitative data

Graphical representation and mapping of data

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Quantitative and qualitative data

Graphical representation and mapping of data

People and Environment Topics

Number of Questions Asked

People and environment interaction

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Sources of pollution

Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources

Natural hazards and mitigation

Higher Education System Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Formal and distance education professional/technical and general education

Value education

Governance, polity and administration

Concept, institutions and their interactions

Practicing important questions and topics can help you in many ways in your UGC NET exam preparation. So, candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the UGC NET Paper-1 important topics and questions to score high marks in the online exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the latest exam pattern of UGC NET Paper-1?

UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of two papers - Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates will be given 3 hours time duration to complete both papers.

Q2. How many questions will be asked in UGC NET Paper-1 Exam 2023?

UGC NET Paper-1 will consist of 50 questions of 2 marks each.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in Paper-1 of UGC NET 2023 exam?

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in UGC NET 2023 exam.
