UGC NET 2023 Last Minute Tips: Check Preparation Strategy to Ace the Online Exam

UGC NET 2023 Last Minute Tips : Check the important last-minute tips that will help you in clearing the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam to be held in online mode in two phases from June 13 to June 22, 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Last Minute Tips: NTA is going to begin the UGC NET June 2023 exam from June 13, 2023, onwards. The online exam will be held in two phases - Phase-1 from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 from June 19 to June 22, 2023. Cracking the national eligibility test can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the most important last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UGC NET 2023 exam with flying colors.

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking UGC NET 2023 Online Exam:

1. Understand the UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

UGC NET 2023 Exam will be conducted for 83 subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. The exam will be conducted online in the objective-type MCQ format.

Let’s look at the latest Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Note:

In Paper-1, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-2will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

There will be no negative marking.

2. Revise the Important Topics

We have listed down the important topics for Paper-1 in the link given below which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

The Paper-2 of the UGC NET Exam will carry multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate. In Paper-2, there will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

3. Attempt Mock Tests & Practice Previous Year Papers in Online Mode

UGC NET 2023 Exam will be conducted online mode by NTA. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode.

4. Time Management

You are required to allot proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions which seem easier to you. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

5. Always Read the Complete Question to Maintain the Accuracy

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked to maintain the accuracy level in the UGC NET 2023 exam.

6. Maintain your Speed and Maximize Your Score

Remember that there will be subject-wise cut-off and no negative markings. So, your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the exam day. You must relax and stay calm before sitting in the examination hall. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high scores.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies but a quick preparation strategy. You need to brush up on all the important topics now as the UGC NET 2023 exam is approaching now.