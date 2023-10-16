UGC NET Dec 2023 Exam Preparation Strategy: Check Tips to Prepare for NTA NET Paper 1, Paper 2 Subjects

UGC NET Dec 2023 Exam Preparation Strategy : Check NTA UGC NET preparation strategy for the December 2023 exam. Get the best tips to prepare for UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2 subjects and important topics within a short span of time.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Preparation Strategy: The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC NET exam to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam every year, making it highly competitive. This year NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam for 83 subjects from December 6 to 22, 2023. Aspirants should follow the best UGC NET preparation strategy and adhere to the finest books and resources to prepare efficiently for the exam.

Apart from this, they should follow the latest syllabus and devote proper time to each section. Preparing for the UGC NET 2023 exam can be daunting, but with a well-planned strategy and dedication, aspirants can ace the exam. Hence, they should follow the UGC NET preparation tips to stay focused and improve their qualifying chances in the upcoming exam. Let’s look at the detailed UGC NET preparation strategy, the latest exam pattern, and important topics.

UGC NET Preparation Strategy 2023: Paper-1 and Paper-2

More than thousands of candidates appear in this exam every year, but only a few can ace it due to their hard work, dedication, and constant effort. If the candidates want to fetch high marks in the exam, then proper planning and preparation are essential. Here is the list of the best UGC NET preparation tips and tricks to crack the exam in one attempt.

1. Analyse UGC NET Syllabus and Important Topics

Candidates must carefully examine the UGC NET syllabus to focus on important topics from the exam perspective. They should thoroughly check the UGC NET 2023 syllabus and list the crucial topics that must be prioritized in their preparation. So, they must allocate study hours to every topic as per the weightage, difficulty level, and previous knowledge. Below is the list of the important topics included in the UGC NET syllabus 2023.

UGC NET Important Topics for Paper I Units Topics Unit-I Teaching Aptitude Teaching Learner’s characteristics Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning Teaching Support System Evaluation Systems Unit-II Research Aptitude Research Steps of Research. Thesis and Article Writing Application of ICT in research. Research ethics. Unit-III Comprehension A passage of text is given. Questions be asked from the passage to be answered. Unit-IV Communication Communication Effective communication. Barriers to effective communication. Mass-Media and Society. Unit-V Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude Types of reasoning. Number series, Letter series, Codes, and Relationships. Mathematical Aptitude Unit-VI Logical Reasoning Understanding the structure of arguments Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning. Analogies. Venn diagram Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference), Vyapti (invariable relation), Hetvabhasas (fallacies of inference). Unit-VII Data Interpretation Sources, acquisition, and classification of Data. Quantitative and Qualitative Data. Graphical representation Data Interpretation. Data and Governance Unit-VIII Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ICT: General abbreviations and terminology. Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing. Digital initiatives in higher education. ICT and Governance. Unit-IX People, Development, and Environment Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals. Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on the environment. Environmental issues Impacts of pollutants on human health. Natural and energy resources. Natural hazards and disasters Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change, International agreements/efforts Unit X-Higher Education System Institutions of higher learning and education in ancient India. Evolution of higher learning and research in post-independence India. Oriental, Conventional, and Non-conventional learning programs in India. Professional, Technical, and Skill-based education. Value education and environmental education. Policies, Governance, and Administration.

2. Check UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the latest UGC NET exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of sections, total questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme defined by the officials. It will allow them to align the preparation tips with the exact exam requirements. Check the UGC NET exam pattern 2023 for all the subjects below:

The UGC NET 2023 Exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

It comprises two objective types, multiple choice papers i.e. paper 1 and paper 2.

The language of the paper shall be in English & Hindi only except for language papers.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be assigned for every correct answer, and no negative marking is there for incorrect responses.

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023 Paper Marks Number of Questions Total duration I 100 50 03 hours (180 minutes) without any break. II 200 100

3. Choose the Correct Books and Resources

No UGC NET preparation strategy is complete without the proper books and study material. Also, ample books and study materials are available to prepare for the UGC NET 2023 exam. However, one must check the expert's and mentors' recommendations to make an informed decision. They should also check the previous year's toppers' feedback and interviews to determine their preparation techniques. Here is the list of expert-recommended books for both papers that must be included in the UGC NET exam preparation strategy.

UGC NET Important Topics Books 2023 Subject Book Names Paper I l Trueman’s UGC NETor SET General Paper I by M. Gagan, Sajit Kumar by Danika Publishing Company l NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF of (Paper 1 ) by Arihant Expert by Arihant Publications, Eleventh Edition l NTA UGC NET/SET/JRF (Paper 1 ) by KVS Madan by Pearson Education, Third Edition l NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF of (Paper 1 ) by Dr. Usha Jain by JBC Press, First Edition Paper II l Trueman’s UGC NET Economics by Srinivas Shirur l UGC Net Political Science by Rukmini Bhattacharjee l Trueman’s UGC NET History by Promod Singh l UGC Net Psychology 2018 by Siddharth Mittal and Naroj Kumar Sahu l Trueman’s UGC NET Sociology by S.Hussain l Trueman’s UGC NET Anthropology by A.M. Tripathi l Trueman’s UGC-NET Home Science by Anju Khosla, etc.

4. Prepare a Robust Timetable

The next UGC NET preparation strategy is to create an effective timetable to help the candidates complete the syllabus on time. They should prepare a list of essential topics and allocate hours to each topic based on their weightage. They should also take short breaks between long study hours to keep themselves motivated and energetic. Also, they should include regular revision sessions in their daily study plan to avoid forgetting any essential concepts.

5. Practice Mock Tests to Analyse Performance

The Mock Test is one of the best tools to analyze the performance and level up their preparation for the upcoming UGC NET 2023 exam. After attempting the mock test, they should also review their performance to assess their strong and weak areas and learn how to manage time effectively. Thus, it is recommended to attempt unlimited sectional and full-length mock tests before the exam.

6. Solve the Previous Year's Question Paper

Aspirants should solve UGC NET previous year question papers to get an idea of the nature of questions asked in the exam. Previous Year Question Paper is one of the important parts of the UGC NET Preparation Strategy to know about the trending topics asked over the past years. Thus, aspirants should practice the last 10 years' questions to improve their preparation.

7. Revise Regularly

Candidates must include regular revision sessions in their daily UGC NET preparation strategy. They must revise all the covered topics regularly for the retention of the concepts for a definite period. Hence, completing the syllabus on time is recommended to get sufficient time to revise the UGC NET important topics. With this, they can also maintain short notes for the last-minute revision.